Steph who? KD who? Nick Young says if open for game winner he’ll “Shoot that mutha—–“

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Swaggy P still has his swag.

Nick Young jumped to the Warriors this summer to give a team loaded with shooting even a little more. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and guys you have to respect from outside such as Andre Iguodala or Draymond Green.

All of which leads up to this fantastic exchange between Bleacher Report and Young after practice Wednesday:

B/R: Game on the line, you’re open from your favorite spot, but KD and Steph are also both open. Pass or shoot?

NY: Shoot that muthaf—-, then hit both of them with: “My bad y’all, I didn’t see y’all open. I thought the clock ran out” [laughs].

Nick Young is the best. Now Steve Kerr has to play him at the end of close games (the few the Warriors have), just so we can see what happens.

Dwyane Wade makes it official, he is headed to Cleveland

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT
This had about as much drama as how the movie “Titanic” was going to end.

As has been expected through most of the summer and announced would happen in the last 24 hours, Dwyane Wade has cleared waivers and will join his buddy LeBron James in Cleveland this season. Wade made it official in a statement where he thanked the Bulls and their fans, and also said he would be joining the Cavaliers.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing for the Chicago Bulls and I feel so fortunate to have fulfilled my dream this past year. The team is now heading in a different direction, which has made me reevaluate where I need to be in this phase of my career. Being a part of a team that is in the process of rebuilding doesn’t align with where I want to be right now no matter how difficult that decision may be.

In the hopes of pursuing a fourth championship, I’ve reached a deal with the Chicago Bulls and I am excited to share that I will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. There’s no better place to be right now to continue to play and compete at the highest level. Cleveland believes in my talents and what I can bring to a championship contender both as a player and leader. I look forward to reuniting and playing alongside my brother LeBron. We’ve already won two championships together and I hope we win a third.

This was an incredibly difficult decision and I am very grateful to the Bulls organization, my fans and the Chicago community for welcoming me home with open arms. It meant so much to me seeing my mom on the sidelines cheering me on as a Bull. I am so proud of the work we have been doing in the community and we plan to continue these efforts. It’s been an honor and a privilege to play for my hometown. Chicago holds a very special place in my heart and will always be home to me.”

Wade will sign his deal and be at the Cavaliers evening practice, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wade and Chicago reached a buyout agreement over the weekend on his $23.8 million contract for this season — he still gets nearly $16 million of it – but he then had to clear waivers before he could sign with another team.

He signed a minimum $2.3 million deal with the Cavaliers, however, they will take a $6 million hit for it due to the increased luxury tax. The Cavaliers need to cut a guaranteed contract to make room for Wade, so expect them to look for a trade (maybe sending out Richard Jefferson).

Wade will likely start at the two, sharing time on the wing with J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver. This gives Cleveland more depth and certainly more scoring — Wade averaged 18.3 points per game last season and knows how to get buckets. Wade will get minutes — but expect the Cavaliers to have him on a knee maintenance program with an eye toward the playoffs — a he gets a chance to contend while playing with his good friend LeBron again. That was always going to win out over sentimentality with Miami.

Kings extend Vlade Divac contract, pick up option on coach Joerger

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT
It’s good to have the trust of the owner. Not a lot of coaches and front offices coming off a 32-50 season feel secure.

Sacramento  GM Vlade Divac and head coach Dave Joerger get to.

The Kings announced Wednesday the organization has extended the contract of Divac and picked up the fourth-year option on coach Dave Joerger, keeping both of those men in their positions through 2020.

Divac has been taken his share of criticism as a GM — plenty of it deserved, he was learning on the job and it showed — but this is a smart move. It’s good to see Kings’ owner Vivek Ranadive trying to add a little stability to the franchise rather than making changes again out of frustration. Those constant changes — in roster personnel, in coaches, in style — are part of why it’s been a decade since the Sacramento Kings made the playoffs. Now they are on a rebuilding plan and they need to draft well and stick with it (they had a pretty good summer, although they brought in more vets than I would have preferred). They need to solidify a new culture, something that is not easy and takes time. We can debate if Vlade is the guy to head that effort, but tearing the playbook up and starting over right now would be a setback.

“I am so excited to continue to build this team with incredible partners and want to thank Vivek and the entire Sacramento Kings organization for their support. Together, from ownership to the front office to Dave and his team, we’re unified in our vision for the future of this franchise,” Divac said in a statement.

“It is a great time to be in Sacramento and I’m thrilled by the opportunity to continue working alongside Vlade and the entire Kings organization. Together, we are bonded as a group focused on working hard and developing our team,” Joerger said in the same statement.

It’s up to the Kings and Jaeger to develop a lot of young talent on this roster. There are guys already in a Kings jersey such as Buddy Hield, Skal Labissiere, and Willie Cauley-Stein, plus some interesting rookies — De'Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Divac and Jaeger wanted solid veterans around that group and added guys such as George Hill, Zach Randolph, and Vince Carter. Jaeger has to balance getting those vets minutes and touches, letting the young guys get their run, teaching that young core, and letting them learn from their mistakes. Keeping the morale up on a team that will lose a fair amount of games — they are not playoff bound in the ridiculously deep West — will not be easy.

LeBron James says seeing Wade with Cavs like seeing friend on first day of school

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT
Later on Wednesday it will become official, Dwyane Wade will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers — LeBron James is getting the band back together.

LeBron was asked Wednesday about having one of his best friends in the league — a guy he’s won rings with — back on his team, he gave Jeff Zillgitt of the USA Today an interesting answer, tying it in to going back to school.

There is also the practical, competitor side of LeBron.

Wade will bring depth and scoring at the two for Cleveland, solidifying them as the team to beat in the East. Wade and LeBron back in the Finals together will be a great story (if not a long one).

Report: JaMychal Green, Grizzlies nearing two-year, $17 million deal

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT
Earlier today, we passed along a report from the Memphis Commercial Appeal that likely starting forward JaMychal Green and the Grizzlies were nowhere near a deal. Looks like someone was trying to get some spin out in public to push the deal over the finish line (and it was almost certainly the team). The earlier reports of a deal being close turned out to be correct.

It worked. Green and the Grizzlies agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal on Wednesday, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Restricted free agent JaMychal Green is finalizing a two-year, $17 million-plus deal to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told The Vertical.

Green worked toward coming to terms on the fully guaranteed two-year deal Wednesday. By closing in on an agreement, Green and the Grizzlies will avoid an Oct. 1 deadline of the $2.8 million qualifying offer. Green will also position himself to return to free agency in the summer of 2019, when the market is expected to be less treacherous than 2018.

That last sentence touches on why this deal works for both sides. For Memphis, they get a young, solid starting power forward who can start next to Marc Gasol and provide some of the athleticism the Spaniard doesn’t have. David Fizdale started him in front of Zach Randolph for a reason. With this, Memphis doesn’t lock itself in long term, but in a couple of years they may be looking to rebuild.

For Green, he makes some money — he’s played on 10-day and minimum contracts so far, making $1.9 million through three seasons — but he doesn’t get tied down long term. If he had signed the qualifying offer, he would have struggled next July because next season the free agent market is again going to be tight, particularly for bigs, and there will be quality guys on the market ahead of him. He can bet on himself, but it’s a risk.