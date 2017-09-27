Associated Press

Report: Denver, Gary Harris nearing deal on contract extension

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT
It’s easy to see why Denver sees Gary Harris as part of its future. He plays well off Nikola Jokic, he can space the floor on offense and shot 42 percent from three, he averaged an impressive 1.2 points per possession on spot-up attempts, he’s dangerous in transition, and he is a good defender as well. All at age 23.

The question is how much are they willing to pay him (knowing they soon have to pay Jokic the max)? The tw0 sides seem to be finding a number, reports our old friend Matt Moore of CBS Sports.

For fun, I would speculate that number to be in the $16 million to $18 million a year range, so four-years, $64 million to $72 million. We will see where the number lands, but for both sides a deal makes sense.

For Denver, it locks up a key part of their core along with Jokic and, for the next few years, Paul Millsap (maybe Jamal Murray can be part of that core, too, if he takes a step forward). With those two bigs the Nuggets need shooters, plus Harris can defend.

For Harris, he gets security with an organization where he is comfortable. He could come back next season without this deal and be a restricted free agent next July, but that comes with risks — it’s going to be a tight market next summer where non-superstars may not make what they think, and two-guard “3&D” guys like Danny Green, Avery Bradley, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will all be on the market as unrestricted free agents. Harris, despite his value, may not be able to find an offer this good next summer.

The Nuggets are going to be sneaky good this season, with their record tied to how much they improve their defense. Of course, in the ridiculous West sneaky good still means they need to be healthy just to ensure they make the postseason.

Michael Beasley explaining how the brain works is pure gold (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughSep 27, 2017, 12:14 AM EDT
If you have heard that humans only use 10% of their brains and believe that to be fact, I have some bad news for you.

The 10% myth has been around for years, perhaps as far back as the 1890s. It pops up in Hollywood movies and in cliche-ridden speeches, but it has no basis in scientific fact. Simple googling of the 10% myth will do you well enough to disprove this of your own volition, but one origin story has it spreading from research by Harvard psychologists William James and Boris Sidis. It’s also possible it was popularized by Lowell Thomas in a foreword to Dale Carnegie’s widely distributed “How to Win Friends and Influence People”.

But I digress.

Of course, some people have not heard that this is a myth and instead believe it to be fact. That is not the only subject matter of the following video.

Instead, what we have here is New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley talking about — well, I’m not sure what, exactly — with SNY’s Taylor Rooks about the myth.

It’s sort of hard to explain what is happening here without letting you just watch the video, but the premise is that both Beasley and Rooks appear believe the 10% myth to be true. That’s when it really gets cooking.

Via Twitter:

Michael Beasley: just like Carmelo Anthony from the left side of the floor and potentially uses 11% of his brain.

Democrats invite Stephen Curry, Warriors to D.C. after Trump fiasco

AP
By Dane CarbaughSep 26, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT
Perhaps sensing a political opportunity, it appears that Democratic leaders across the country have invited Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, and the rest of the Golden State Warriors to Washington D.C. for visit.

This comes hot on the heels of a debacle between the Warriors and Donald Trump. Last week, Curry said that he was planning on voting no during a team meeting in which they would finally decide whether or not the team would visit the White House as NBA champions.

Trump heard about Curry’s remarks and decided to just disinvite to the team over Twitter. That prompted a reaction around the league, from both athletes and commentators alike.

On Tuesday, Democratic leaders responded by issuing the invitations.

Via Twitter:

This is political opportunism at its best. Visiting Washington D.C. as a reigning sports champion is a neat benefit for many teams, but the fervor around the conversation recently has been that it is some kind of obligation. It’s certainly nice that the Democrats made it clear that the Warriors are welcome in the capital, but some kind of compulsion to visit Washington D.C. after a Finals win is misplaced.

Given the thoughtful response from Kerr and the rest of the Warriors, it doesn’t seem as though the Golden State team would try to help the Democrats curry political favor by taking up their offer. Maybe they will, who knows?

Plus, media day was Monday. That’s the start of the season baby. No time for travel now, it’s time to try to chase down another trophy.

Report: Mark Cuban loaned the Mavericks’ plane to J.J. Barea for hurricane relief

barea
AP
By Dane CarbaughSep 26, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
By now you know abouts former San Antonio spurs big man at Tim Duncan’s efforts to help his native U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma. Now, another Texas athlete is helping to give relief to the Caribbean after Hurricane Maria.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban loaned the team plane to point guard J.J. Barea, a native of the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, who took the plane to deliver supplies to his home island.

Barea and his wife Viviana Ortiz have created a fundraiser that has thus far raised six figures to aid the island. As of writing, Puerto Rico has no electricity and much of the water is undrinkable, according to the New York Times.

Via ESPN:

Barea left Monday afternoon and plans to return Tuesday night, missing the first day of Mavs training camp.

“I was really proud of J.J. and how quickly he got involved and how hard he worked to make all of this happen,” Cuban told ESPN in a text message.

“That’s a situation that he’s got to take care of,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “Mark gave him our team plane. They loaded up a bunch of stuff, supplies, etc., to take over to Puerto Rico, and they’re going to turn around and come back. He’s going to take his mom and grandmother back with him, and my understanding is his dad is going to stay over there and slug it out with all of the recovery efforts.”

You can donate to Barea and Ortiz’s fundraiser here.

It’s official: Billy Donovan says Carmelo Anthony is starting at power forward

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughSep 26, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
Cover your eyes and ears if you’re a New York Knicks fan. Carmelo Anthony will officially be starting at the power forward spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That’s according to Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, who announced the news to reporters on Tuesday. This comes after years — like, almost Anthony’s entire career — of wondering why the high-scoring forward wouldn’t agree to play his natural position.

Anthony did play the majority of his minutes between 2012 and 2014 at the 4 spot with the Knicks, and indeed those were some of his most productive years both in terms of offensive rating and VORP. Anthony led the league in scoring in 2012-13 from the power forward position. Carmelo has also played at the 4 in order to play with Team USA in prior contests with the national squad.

It has long been the desire of many New York fans that Anthony play outside of his preferred small forward spot, but he largely refused to do so. In seven seasons with New York, outside of the seasons mentioned earlier, Carmelo played no fewer than 69% of his minutes each year at small forward, according to Basketball Reference.

Now, with Paul George already in the mix for the Thunder, Anthony will have to play the power forward position out of simple roster necessity.

For what it’s worth, Anthony has said that he has no problem playing at that spot. It’s certainly better than coming off the bench.

Via Twitter:

There was always some questions around whether or not this Thunder roster would work, and we were looking forward to a little calamity with the lineups if Carmelo wasn’t willing to play his role. With three high-usage players in Russell Westbrook, George, and Anthony, it was shaping up to be a fun season in Oklahoma City matter what.

But of course, the flipside of that is that Westbrook has played with high-profile, high-usage players before. With George at the 3 and Anthony bullying people at the power forward position, the Thunder could be a dangerous enemy out west.