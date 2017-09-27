Twitter

Michael Beasley explaining how the brain works is pure gold (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughSep 27, 2017, 12:14 AM EDT
1 Comment

If you have heard that humans only use 10% of their brains and believe that to be fact, I have some bad news for you.

The 10% myth has been around for years, perhaps as far back as the 1890s. It pops up in Hollywood movies and in cliche-ridden speeches, but it has no basis in scientific fact. Simple googling of the 10% myth will do you well enough to disprove this of your own volition, but one origin story has it spreading from research by Harvard psychologists William James and Boris Sidis. It’s also possible it was popularized by Lowell Thomas in a foreword to Dale Carnegie’s widely distributed “How to Win Friends and Influence People”.

But I digress.

Of course, some people have not heard that this is a myth and instead believe it to be fact. That is not the only subject matter of the following video.

Instead, what we have here is New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley talking about — well, I’m not sure what, exactly — with SNY’s Taylor Rooks about the myth.

It’s sort of hard to explain what is happening here without letting you just watch the video, but the premise is that both Beasley and Rooks appear believe the 10% myth to be true. That’s when it really gets cooking.

Via Twitter:

Michael Beasley: just like Carmelo Anthony from the left side of the floor and potentially uses 11% of his brain.

Democrats invite Stephen Curry, Warriors to D.C. after Trump fiasco

AP
By Dane CarbaughSep 26, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Perhaps sensing a political opportunity, it appears that Democratic leaders across the country have invited Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, and the rest of the Golden State Warriors to Washington D.C. for visit.

This comes hot on the heels of a debacle between the Warriors and Donald Trump. Last week, Curry said that he was planning on voting no during a team meeting in which they would finally decide whether or not the team would visit the White House as NBA champions.

Trump heard about Curry’s remarks and decided to just disinvite to the team over Twitter. That prompted a reaction around the league, from both athletes and commentators alike.

On Tuesday, Democratic leaders responded by issuing the invitations.

Via Twitter:

This is political opportunism at its best. Visiting Washington D.C. as a reigning sports champion is a neat benefit for many teams, but the fervor around the conversation recently has been that it is some kind of obligation. It’s certainly nice that the Democrats made it clear that the Warriors are welcome in the capital, but some kind of compulsion to visit Washington D.C. after a Finals win is misplaced.

Given the thoughtful response from Kerr and the rest of the Warriors, it doesn’t seem as though the Golden State team would try to help the Democrats curry political favor by taking up their offer. Maybe they will, who knows?

Plus, media day was Monday. That’s the start of the season baby. No time for travel now, it’s time to try to chase down another trophy.

Report: Mark Cuban loaned the Mavericks’ plane to J.J. Barea for hurricane relief

barea
AP
By Dane CarbaughSep 26, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

By now you know abouts former San Antonio spurs big man at Tim Duncan’s efforts to help his native U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma. Now, another Texas athlete is helping to give relief to the Caribbean after Hurricane Maria.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban loaned the team plane to point guard J.J. Barea, a native of the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, who took the plane to deliver supplies to his home island.

Barea and his wife Viviana Ortiz have created a fundraiser that has thus far raised six figures to aid the island. As of writing, Puerto Rico has no electricity and much of the water is undrinkable, according to the New York Times.

Via ESPN:

Barea left Monday afternoon and plans to return Tuesday night, missing the first day of Mavs training camp.

“I was really proud of J.J. and how quickly he got involved and how hard he worked to make all of this happen,” Cuban told ESPN in a text message.

“That’s a situation that he’s got to take care of,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “Mark gave him our team plane. They loaded up a bunch of stuff, supplies, etc., to take over to Puerto Rico, and they’re going to turn around and come back. He’s going to take his mom and grandmother back with him, and my understanding is his dad is going to stay over there and slug it out with all of the recovery efforts.”

You can donate to Barea and Ortiz’s fundraiser here.

It’s official: Billy Donovan says Carmelo Anthony is starting at power forward

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughSep 26, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Cover your eyes and ears if you’re a New York Knicks fan. Carmelo Anthony will officially be starting at the power forward spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That’s according to Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, who announced the news to reporters on Tuesday. This comes after years — like, almost Anthony’s entire career — of wondering why the high-scoring forward wouldn’t agree to play his natural position.

Anthony did play the majority of his minutes between 2012 and 2014 at the 4 spot with the Knicks, and indeed those were some of his most productive years both in terms of offensive rating and VORP. Anthony led the league in scoring in 2012-13 from the power forward position. Carmelo has also played at the 4 in order to play with Team USA in prior contests with the national squad.

It has long been the desire of many New York fans that Anthony play outside of his preferred small forward spot, but he largely refused to do so. In seven seasons with New York, outside of the seasons mentioned earlier, Carmelo played no fewer than 69% of his minutes each year at small forward, according to Basketball Reference.

Now, with Paul George already in the mix for the Thunder, Anthony will have to play the power forward position out of simple roster necessity.

For what it’s worth, Anthony has said that he has no problem playing at that spot. It’s certainly better than coming off the bench.

Via Twitter:

There was always some questions around whether or not this Thunder roster would work, and we were looking forward to a little calamity with the lineups if Carmelo wasn’t willing to play his role. With three high-usage players in Russell Westbrook, George, and Anthony, it was shaping up to be a fun season in Oklahoma City matter what.

But of course, the flipside of that is that Westbrook has played with high-profile, high-usage players before. With George at the 3 and Anthony bullying people at the power forward position, the Thunder could be a dangerous enemy out west.

Hornets’ Kaminsky healthy again after ‘miserable process’

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Frank Kaminsky never expected to be hospitalized for four days in June of 2016 with tubes running in and out of his chest following surgery to repair an air pocket in his lung.

He never expected to spend two months doing little else than sitting on his couch wheezing because it hurt to breathe. He never expected to lose 20 pounds and have his muscle mass deteriorate. And he never expected it would affect him mentally like it did.

“They said it was going to be this minor procedure and it ended up being this thing where I was in a lot of pain,” Kaminsky said.

Kaminsky is breathing a little easier this year – literally.

He ran through drills feeling healthy and conditioned as the Hornets opened training camp on Tuesday, a far cry from where he was this time a year ago.

“He looks really good now – bigger, stronger and he’s put a lot of work into his skill level,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday.

Kaminsky is just happy to be healthy – physically and mentally.

Along with the physical pain, the Hornets’ former first-round draft pick said the surgery started to affect his mind knowing the regular season was approaching and he was falling behind his teammates and other players around the league in his conditioning. He’d regularly call his mother and plead with her to hang out with him just to pass the time.

“I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat,” Kaminsky said. “I didn’t take any of the pain medicine. It was a whole miserable process.”

All the while the season opener in October approached like a ticking clock.

“I was really losing my mind,” Kaminsky said. “I was calling doctors telling them, `I’m ready. I feel fine. I want to go workout.’ They were like, `No, you need to let yourself heal and recover.’ I remember having so many nights where I was worried about getting back into shape that I couldn’t physically fall asleep. All of that caught up to me and I had somewhat of a mental breakdown.”

Kaminsky said he kept telling himself that he would get back to where he was before surgery.

Once cleared to being working out in August, he started an intense regimen designed to get him ready for the season.

He worked hard. Too hard.

He nearly worked himself to the point of exhaustion.

“I tried to put a whole offseason’s worth of work into a month-and-a-half,” Kaminsky said. “It didn’t work out so well.”

The 7-foot, 242-pound Kaminsky did make it back in time for the season opener and had six straight double-digit scoring games, but was feeling worse as the games passed. He spent more time worrying about his chest and his conditioning than rehabbing other parts of his body after games and it affected his play.

It wasn’t until a couple of months into the season that he began to feel normal.

“I remember starting the season not feeling great and waking up in the morning so tired,” Kaminsky said. “I was working so hard to get back to where I was that I was burning myself out day after day.”

Kaminsky still wound up playing in 75 games with 16 starts in his second NBA season with the Hornets. He averaged a respectable 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while playing 26 minutes per game, but he shot less than 40 percent from the field. He shot 32.8 percent from 3-point range. But he said he can play much better.

Clifford agrees.

He said Kaminsky looks like an entirely different player this year.

“His body was actually different” last year, Clifford said.

Mentally, Kaminsky is back where he belongs, too – and he feels there are big things ahead of him.

“Having this offseason where I haven’t had a single setback,” Kaminsky said, “I’m excited about what I will be able to do this year.”

 