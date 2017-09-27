Getty Images

Marcus Smart takes on role as longest-tenured Celtic, stable veteran

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Marcus Smart is walking around a lot more with his shirt off. And it may be a positive sign for the Boston Celtics this season.

The fourth-year guard developed a reputation as one of the Celtics’ toughest players in his first three years in the NBA. While filling primarily a sixth man role during the past two seasons, he was often called on to be an energy guy and defensive stopper.

But carrying at a less-than-svelte 240 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame started to take a toll on him last season. Throughout Boston’s entire postseason run Smart found himself dogged by back problems.

“Before games, during games, after games – it was hard for me to go to sleep,” he recalled.

He also didn’t like what he saw in the mirror.

“I remember times putting on my shirt and having to tuck my stomach in because I didn’t like the way it looked,” he said. “That pain (his back) was causing me, I was tired, I wasn’t as explosive.”

He also found himself needing more energy just to do the things that had once come so effortlessly during his basketball career. It served as a wakeup call for the 23-year-old entering the offseason.

“I wasn’t too fond of that,” Smart said. “I didn’t like it one bit and I knew I had to change.”

Change he has. He got a personal chef this summer, changed his diet, and arrived for training camp 20 pounds lighter. That midsection flab he once hid is now all muscle.

It’s a welcomed sight not only for Smart, but for president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. The Celtics’ front office chief said part of the organization’s goal for Smart was to see him slim down.

“Umm, yes,” Ainge said when asked if they wanted Smart to lose weight. “But, listen, Marcus wanted to also. He’s worked extremely hard … on his eating and his sleeping and his basketball development. I credit Marcus, mostly, for just really wanting it and putting in the time.”

The weight loss has also given Smart more confidence.

“He’s wearing his tank top around. Sometimes takes his shirt off. `Hey Marcus, put your shirt back on. We see the six-pack,”‘ Ainge said. “But seriously, it’s fun to see. He’s got guys throwing alley oops to him in pickup games … I’m hoping that leads to a great year for him.”

Part of Smart’s tough guy persona is the result of his propensity to get under the skin of some of the NBA’s best players. One example came last season during the playoffs, when he had a brief dustup with Jimmy Butler during Boston’s first-round matchup with Chicago. It led Butler to accuse Smart of being a fake tough guy.

Smart laughed the incident off and responded the next game with probably his most complete outing of the series: Eight points, eight assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block. For the season he also averaged career-highs in points (10.6) assists (4.6) and minutes (30.4).

It why after all of the massive changes Ainge made to his roster this summer, it was no coincidence that Smart was one of the four holdovers, along with Al Horford, Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown.

Brown said Smart is hardly recognizable.

“He looks good, man. He’s moving a lot faster. He’s jumping a lot higher. It’s kind of weird to see him like that,” Brown said. “Just imagine, you see him and he’s like 25 lighter. It’s like, `Man, who is this guy?”‘

Coach Brad Stevens thinks the changes will help Smart take his game to the next level.

“Marcus is a critical part of our team,” Stevens said. “I think ultimately we want our identity to be a team that gets better every day. And I think his mindset, his competitive spirit, his toughness, his will – all of those things make teams better.”

One thing that won’t change, Smart said, is how he plays the game. His physique has changed, along with many of the players around him. But the goals are the same, even has he prepares to take on a new role as one the Celtics’ veterans.

After all the offseason changes, he is now the Celtics’ longest-tenured player.

“That’s still a shock to me. I’m 23 years old,” Smart said. “I never in a million years would have thought about that, but it’s definitely an honor. And it’s a big responsibility. I take that head on … I’m ready to get to work.”

 

Report: Grizzlies, JaMychal Green not close to deal

A few weeks back, it appeared the Grizzlies and their likely starting power forward JaMychal Green were moving toward a two-year contract extension, reportedly for just less than $10 million a season. Green probably sees that as below market value, but he’s a restricted free agent big man in a tight market and others in his position — Nerlens Noel, Alex Len just to name a couple — have felt the brunt of the market this summer and struggled to get deals they thought they deserved. The Grizzlies have the leverage, and they are using it.

With no deal, Green has yet to appear in training camp. By Sunday the two sides need to have reached an agreement or Green will sign his qualifying offer, play this season for $2.8 million, then be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Right now, the two sides are nowhere near a deal, reports Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

As of Tuesday night, the Grizzlies and restricted free agent forward JaMychal Green weren’t close to making a deal…

“Everyone knows how we feel about him. I love him. He knows that,” (Memphis coach David) Fizdale said. “The fact that I was willing to start him over an All-Star (Zach Randolph) means my actions say enough about how I feel about him. Right now, I have to coach the living, the guys on the court.”

The Grizzlies have about $12-$15 million to go before they reach the salary tax line (which they will not pay), so they could go a little higher, but they don’t have much motivation to do so. The Grizzlies do need Green to take another step forward and play well this season if Memphis dreams of the playoffs (they have to stay healthy), but Green doesn’t have another option.

Green’s other problem is that next season the free agent market is again going to be tight, particularly for bigs, and there will be quality guys on the market ahead of him. He can bet on himself, but it’s a risk.

A two-year deal makes sense for both sides — Green gets back on the market sooner, the Grizzlies keep him for a couple more years with Mike Conley and Marc Gasol — and sometimes the pressure of the deadline leads to gaps being closed. We’ll see if that happens in Memphis, or if Green bets on himself for next summer.

Nick Young eager to help champion Warriors in any role

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nick Young passed up a shot, and then another, uncharacteristic of the charismatic guard with a sweet stroke.

That’s when he heard from Andre Iguodala. And Steve Kerr.

Just shoot it.

Regardless of how large his role or his number of minutes on the loaded NBA champions, the Warriors want Young looking to score whenever he sees a chance he likes.

“We had to remind him, like, `Listen man, you’ve gotta shoot, be you,”‘ Iguodala said. “Shaun Livingston and myself are going to put him in a position where he won’t have to worry about where his shots are going to come from or if he’s going to be able to get as many attempts as he would like. We’re going to make life a lot easier for him and we’re going to make basketball fun for him, too.”

That’s already clear, given Young’s big grin and playful nature his first few days on the job.

Kerr took a turn getting on him, and Young is already used to a full-court press from the reigning NBA champions: His new coach, Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green all went to Los Angeles to take “Swaggy P” to lunch and recruit him to Northern California.

Young called their efforts “very persuasive,” and he’s still appreciative.

“They took me out on the town a little bit. I like to go out a little bit,” he said. “They just knew me. They just get me.”

Now, they all are eager for him to get comfortable – and fast. The Warriors open the preseason schedule at home Saturday against Denver before a trip to China to face the Timberwolves twice, Oct. 5 and 8.

“I’ve been saying the same thing to Nick, `Shoot it, shoot it, shoot it,”‘ Kerr said. “The whole thing for any of our new guys is to understand that we want the first good shot we can find. If we don’t have a good shot, try to get a great shot but let’s keep the ball moving but be aggressive and find that balance. I don’t want Nick out there thinking. He’s one of the best shooters in the league and he should let it fly every time he’s open. And then as he gets more comfortable with the guys he’ll understand where those opportunities will come, when to move the ball on and when to shoot it.”

Young played for former Warriors top assistant Luke Walton last season with the Lakers, so he got a bit of a glimpse at how Golden State might operate with its music-filled practices and focus on fun.

The 32-year-old Young in June declined the player option in his contract for this season with Los Angeles that would have paid him more than $5.6 million. He had said in April that it was “60/40” he would leave the Lakers in hopes of joining a playoff team.

Then a free agent, Young received a $5.2 million, one-year contract in July.

Hard to beat the star-studded defending champs featuring Durant and Stephen Curry – even if Young is finding his way initially.

“The more I get used to the plays, the more the shots will be open. I’m just in everybody’s way right now,” he said, then laughed while adding: “I was with Draymond and Steph a little bit today, I found myself passing a little bit more than normal. It felt good. I’m all about getting some assists.”

He averaged 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 60 games for the Lakers. He will provide the Warriors with the kind of depth Kerr loves to have as he regularly mixes and matches rotations.

Young is ready to do whatever is needed for the Warriors and Kerr, who rotates lineups often.

“Nick’s going to fit in great,” Iguodala said. “The thing with our team is that guys come in from different places and they don’t want to try to disrupt any of the flow. I saw it the first day. He didn’t want to disrupt the flow, but we encouraged him to shoot, we encouraged him to be aggressive, just have good intentions. I know Nick and JaVale (McGee) knows Nick and we know he’s a great person, he’s a funny guy. If you’re a good guy, a naturally good person, like to play basketball, you’ll fit in perfect.”

 

Report: Denver, Gary Harris nearing deal on contract extension

It’s easy to see why Denver sees Gary Harris as part of its future. He plays well off Nikola Jokic, he can space the floor on offense and shot 42 percent from three, he averaged an impressive 1.2 points per possession on spot-up attempts, he’s dangerous in transition, and he is a good defender as well. All at age 23.

The question is how much are they willing to pay him (knowing they soon have to pay Jokic the max)? The tw0 sides seem to be finding a number, reports our old friend Matt Moore of CBS Sports.

For fun, I would speculate that number to be in the $16 million to $18 million a year range, so four-years, $64 million to $72 million. We will see where the number lands, but for both sides a deal makes sense.

For Denver, it locks up a key part of their core along with Jokic and, for the next few years, Paul Millsap (maybe Jamal Murray can be part of that core, too, if he takes a step forward). With those two bigs the Nuggets need shooters, plus Harris can defend.

For Harris, he gets security with an organization where he is comfortable. He could come back next season without this deal and be a restricted free agent next July, but that comes with risks — it’s going to be a tight market next summer where non-superstars may not make what they think, and two-guard “3&D” guys like Danny Green, Avery Bradley, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will all be on the market as unrestricted free agents. Harris, despite his value, may not be able to find an offer this good next summer.

The Nuggets are going to be sneaky good this season, with their record tied to how much they improve their defense. Of course, in the ridiculous West sneaky good still means they need to be healthy just to ensure they make the postseason.

Michael Beasley explaining how the brain works is pure gold (VIDEO)

If you have heard that humans only use 10% of their brains and believe that to be fact, I have some bad news for you.

The 10% myth has been around for years, perhaps as far back as the 1890s. It pops up in Hollywood movies and in cliche-ridden speeches, but it has no basis in scientific fact. Simple googling of the 10% myth will do you well enough to disprove this of your own volition, but one origin story has it spreading from research by Harvard psychologists William James and Boris Sidis. It’s also possible it was popularized by Lowell Thomas in a foreword to Dale Carnegie’s widely distributed “How to Win Friends and Influence People”.

But I digress.

Of course, some people have not heard that this is a myth and instead believe it to be fact. That is not the only subject matter of the following video.

Instead, what we have here is New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley talking about — well, I’m not sure what, exactly — with SNY’s Taylor Rooks about the myth.

It’s sort of hard to explain what is happening here without letting you just watch the video, but the premise is that both Beasley and Rooks appear believe the 10% myth to be true. That’s when it really gets cooking.

Via Twitter:

Michael Beasley: just like Carmelo Anthony from the left side of the floor and potentially uses 11% of his brain.