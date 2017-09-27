Getty Images

J.J. Barea on trip to Puerto Rico: “People are struggling. …we need a lot of help”

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT
J.J. Barea, a native Puerto Rico, recently returned home in the Dallas Mavericks’ plane carrying supplies for the nation crippled by hurricane Maria (Mark Cuban is sending a second planeload of supplies).

What he saw there changed him, and he talked about it upon his return to Mavericks training camp. Here are his comments, via Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News.

“You go to Puerto Rico and fly in and look out the window and it’s beautiful. The water’s blue. People are moving and you feel the vibe. Yesterday, you look out the window and it was dead, completely dead. People are struggling. It was good to be there to help, but it was tough. We need a lot of help and it’s going to take awhile. It’s going to be a long, long process.

“It’s awful. We’ve been through it before, but nothing like this. The electricity is not that good in Puerto Rico. You get a rainstorm and electricity could be out for a couple hours. Now, it’s really going to be bad. Six months, maybe a year.”

I can’t imagine seeing your homeland devastated like that.

There are a lot of ways you can help and donate, via United Puerto Rico (organized by the First Lady of Puerto Rico), the former presidents’ America Appeal, and other organization.

Michael Beasley on college basketball scandal: “you guys are just catching on”

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT
Michael Beasley was a highly recruited high school basketball player out of Notre Dame Prep in Fitchburg, Mass., who went on to play his college ball at the Kansas State then eventually became the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

He’s been the focus of recruiting battles, not unlike the ones that have taken down Rick Pitino at Louisville and led to former NBA Rookie of the Year Chuck Person being arrested.

Is this a massive scandal or just business as usual in college sports? Beasley told reporters more of the latter. He told the USA Today that reporters and prosecutors are just starting to catch on — and said college players should get paid.

“Man, you guys are just catching on. And that’s all I gotta say….

“My jerseys. They sell my jerseys. Not just me but what about Kentucky and Anthony Davis. USC and O.J. Mayo. Western Kentucky and Courtney Lee. We bring a lot to these schools and we can’t even park in front of the arenas for games. They still make us, as freshmen, park two parking lots away from the dorm rooms in the freezing cold. So do I think that guys need to be compensated for their work? Yes. Because most of us don’t make it to this level. A lot of us don’t make it to the professional level, let alone the NBA. So I do think guys should be getting paid. The NCAA is making billions: not just off basketball but off football and soccer – by the way, golf players get paid. Tennis players get paid. There are athletes getting paid at the college level. We’re just not one of them.”

For the record, Beasley said he did not get paid to go to K-State.

College basketball is a massive business built on a model of free labor, Beasley is right about that. Schools and the NCAA, make big money — and that’s not to mention universities luring donors to the university and stoking alumni — and while the players do get a free education (those that take advantage of it), that cost is a fraction of what the teams bring in. The NCAA’s efforts at amateurism create a black market that has shoe companies funneling money to players and coaches to get a recruit to Louisville (or has Louisville assistant coaches hiring strippers to “entertain” guys on recruiting visits). Don’t make the mistake of just singling out Louisville or Adidas schools, this is widespread. And it goes on in college football, too.

That said, I’d be shocked if we see players get paid in our lifetime. There would be too much pushback from the universities, not to mention people whose minds are stuck in the 1950s. Plus, there are a lot of questions that go with it — college softball players put in long hours and travel for their sport and to represent the university, should they be compensated as well? If so, how much? And we can go on down the line of college sports.

 

Dwyane Wade makes it official, signs deal, he is headed to Cleveland

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT
This had about as much drama as how the movie “Titanic” was going to end.

As has been expected through most of the summer and announced would happen in the last 24 hours, Dwyane Wade has cleared waivers and will join his buddy LeBron James in Cleveland this season. Wade made it official in a statement where he thanked the Bulls and their fans, and also said he would be joining the Cavaliers.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing for the Chicago Bulls and I feel so fortunate to have fulfilled my dream this past year. The team is now heading in a different direction, which has made me reevaluate where I need to be in this phase of my career. Being a part of a team that is in the process of rebuilding doesn’t align with where I want to be right now no matter how difficult that decision may be.

In the hopes of pursuing a fourth championship, I’ve reached a deal with the Chicago Bulls and I am excited to share that I will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. There’s no better place to be right now to continue to play and compete at the highest level. Cleveland believes in my talents and what I can bring to a championship contender both as a player and leader. I look forward to reuniting and playing alongside my brother LeBron. We’ve already won two championships together and I hope we win a third.

This was an incredibly difficult decision and I am very grateful to the Bulls organization, my fans and the Chicago community for welcoming me home with open arms. It meant so much to me seeing my mom on the sidelines cheering me on as a Bull. I am so proud of the work we have been doing in the community and we plan to continue these efforts. It’s been an honor and a privilege to play for my hometown. Chicago holds a very special place in my heart and will always be home to me.”

The Cavaliers announced Wade has signed the deal.

Wade is expected at the Cavaliers evening practice, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wade and Chicago reached a buyout agreement over the weekend on his $23.8 million contract for this season — he still gets nearly $16 million of it – but he then had to clear waivers before he could sign with another team.

He signed a minimum $2.3 million deal with the Cavaliers, however, they will take a $6 million hit for it due to the increased luxury tax. The Cavaliers need to cut a guaranteed contract to make room for Wade, so expect them to look for a trade (maybe sending out Richard Jefferson).

Wade will likely start at the two, sharing time on the wing with J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver. This gives Cleveland more depth and certainly more scoring — Wade averaged 18.3 points per game last season and knows how to get buckets. Wade will get minutes — but expect the Cavaliers to have him on a knee maintenance program with an eye toward the playoffs — a he gets a chance to contend while playing with his good friend LeBron again. That was always going to win out over sentimentality with Miami.

Steph who? KD who? Nick Young says if open for game winner he’ll “Shoot that mutha—–“

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Swaggy P still has his swag.

Nick Young jumped to the Warriors this summer to give a team loaded with shooting even a little more. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and guys you have to respect from outside such as Andre Iguodala or Draymond Green.

All of which leads up to this fantastic exchange between Bleacher Report and Young after practice Wednesday:

B/R: Game on the line, you’re open from your favorite spot, but KD and Steph are also both open. Pass or shoot?

NY: Shoot that muthaf—-, then hit both of them with: “My bad y’all, I didn’t see y’all open. I thought the clock ran out” [laughs].

Nick Young is the best. Now Steve Kerr has to play him at the end of close games (the few the Warriors have), just so we can see what happens.

Kings extend Vlade Divac contract, pick up option on coach Joerger

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT
It’s good to have the trust of the owner. Not a lot of coaches and front offices coming off a 32-50 season feel secure.

Sacramento  GM Vlade Divac and head coach Dave Joerger get to.

The Kings announced Wednesday the organization has extended the contract of Divac and picked up the fourth-year option on coach Dave Joerger, keeping both of those men in their positions through 2020.

Divac has been taken his share of criticism as a GM — plenty of it deserved, he was learning on the job and it showed — but this is a smart move. It’s good to see Kings’ owner Vivek Ranadive trying to add a little stability to the franchise rather than making changes again out of frustration. Those constant changes — in roster personnel, in coaches, in style — are part of why it’s been a decade since the Sacramento Kings made the playoffs. Now they are on a rebuilding plan and they need to draft well and stick with it (they had a pretty good summer, although they brought in more vets than I would have preferred). They need to solidify a new culture, something that is not easy and takes time. We can debate if Vlade is the guy to head that effort, but tearing the playbook up and starting over right now would be a setback.

“I am so excited to continue to build this team with incredible partners and want to thank Vivek and the entire Sacramento Kings organization for their support. Together, from ownership to the front office to Dave and his team, we’re unified in our vision for the future of this franchise,” Divac said in a statement.

“It is a great time to be in Sacramento and I’m thrilled by the opportunity to continue working alongside Vlade and the entire Kings organization. Together, we are bonded as a group focused on working hard and developing our team,” Joerger said in the same statement.

It’s up to the Kings and Jaeger to develop a lot of young talent on this roster. There are guys already in a Kings jersey such as Buddy Hield, Skal Labissiere, and Willie Cauley-Stein, plus some interesting rookies — De'Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Divac and Jaeger wanted solid veterans around that group and added guys such as George Hill, Zach Randolph, and Vince Carter. Jaeger has to balance getting those vets minutes and touches, letting the young guys get their run, teaching that young core, and letting them learn from their mistakes. Keeping the morale up on a team that will lose a fair amount of games — they are not playoff bound in the ridiculously deep West — will not be easy.