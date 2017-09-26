Getty Images

Rumor: Some Hawks players were “screaming with jubilation” after Dwight Howard trade

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT
Dwight Howard has talked about wanting to rewrite the final chapters of his career, and that the off-season trade to Charlotte was his opportunity to do that. He wants to change the perception of himself as a poor teammate and not a weak leader (and his need to please which leads to some odd choices off the court.

This is not going to help with that.

On his latest Podcast, ESPN.com’s Zach Lowe said  he said heard stories of:

“Hawks players learning about the trade and screaming with jubilation into their phones… 

“You ask why, and one account was that Dwight would give these speeches before the game about how everyone is playing hard, we want unity, we’re going to… and then go out and play like a blah game where he demands post touches and doesn’t rotate as hard as he could. And everyone is like, ‘Why are you speaking in the locker room?’ But that’s all anecdotal. It’s just crazy how these stories come out after every stop in his career.”

(Hat tip to Dime Magazine‘s Jamie Cooper for finding that.)

Maybe Hornets coach Steve Clifford can help Howard — get him out of the post and in the pick-and-roll, get him quarterbacking a defense, getting him to pick his spots to comment to teammates. Howard has reportedly trimmed his entourage down and is more focused. We’ll see.

Howard needs to lead by actions, not words.

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Garnett and plenty of other leaders barked at teammates, or tried to inspire them, but then they went out and walked the walk. In few aspects of his NBA career during the last handful of years (since leaving Orlando) has Howard backed up his words. Maybe he will now, he will make Charlotte better and a playoff team this season, but at this point I need to see it. Talk isn’t enough.

Hornets’ Kaminsky healthy again after ‘miserable process’

Associated PressSep 26, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Frank Kaminsky never expected to be hospitalized for four days in June of 2016 with tubes running in and out of his chest following surgery to repair an air pocket in his lung.

He never expected to spend two months doing little else than sitting on his couch wheezing because it hurt to breathe. He never expected to lose 20 pounds and have his muscle mass deteriorate. And he never expected it would affect him mentally like it did.

“They said it was going to be this minor procedure and it ended up being this thing where I was in a lot of pain,” Kaminsky said.

Kaminsky is breathing a little easier this year – literally.

He ran through drills feeling healthy and conditioned as the Hornets opened training camp on Tuesday, a far cry from where he was this time a year ago.

“He looks really good now – bigger, stronger and he’s put a lot of work into his skill level,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday.

Kaminsky is just happy to be healthy – physically and mentally.

Along with the physical pain, the Hornets’ former first-round draft pick said the surgery started to affect his mind knowing the regular season was approaching and he was falling behind his teammates and other players around the league in his conditioning. He’d regularly call his mother and plead with her to hang out with him just to pass the time.

“I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat,” Kaminsky said. “I didn’t take any of the pain medicine. It was a whole miserable process.”

All the while the season opener in October approached like a ticking clock.

“I was really losing my mind,” Kaminsky said. “I was calling doctors telling them, `I’m ready. I feel fine. I want to go workout.’ They were like, `No, you need to let yourself heal and recover.’ I remember having so many nights where I was worried about getting back into shape that I couldn’t physically fall asleep. All of that caught up to me and I had somewhat of a mental breakdown.”

Kaminsky said he kept telling himself that he would get back to where he was before surgery.

Once cleared to being working out in August, he started an intense regimen designed to get him ready for the season.

He worked hard. Too hard.

He nearly worked himself to the point of exhaustion.

“I tried to put a whole offseason’s worth of work into a month-and-a-half,” Kaminsky said. “It didn’t work out so well.”

The 7-foot, 242-pound Kaminsky did make it back in time for the season opener and had six straight double-digit scoring games, but was feeling worse as the games passed. He spent more time worrying about his chest and his conditioning than rehabbing other parts of his body after games and it affected his play.

It wasn’t until a couple of months into the season that he began to feel normal.

“I remember starting the season not feeling great and waking up in the morning so tired,” Kaminsky said. “I was working so hard to get back to where I was that I was burning myself out day after day.”

Kaminsky still wound up playing in 75 games with 16 starts in his second NBA season with the Hornets. He averaged a respectable 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while playing 26 minutes per game, but he shot less than 40 percent from the field. He shot 32.8 percent from 3-point range. But he said he can play much better.

Clifford agrees.

He said Kaminsky looks like an entirely different player this year.

“His body was actually different” last year, Clifford said.

Mentally, Kaminsky is back where he belongs, too – and he feels there are big things ahead of him.

“Having this offseason where I haven’t had a single setback,” Kaminsky said, “I’m excited about what I will be able to do this year.”

 

Report: Dwyane Wade reaches deal with Cleveland, will sign Wednesday

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, together again.

From the start, it was expected that once Wade and Chicago reached a buyout agreement on his $23.8 million contract for this season — he still gets nearly $16 million of it — Cleveland was likely where he landed. The Spurs made calls, the Warriors made a call, meanwhile Paul George and Carmelo Anthony tried to recruit Wade to the Thunder, but the lure of LeBron and chasing another ring was too much.

Wade has made his decision and will sign a minimum deal with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wade, 35, will sign a one-year, $2.3 million veteran’s minimum contract as a free agent, league sources said.

Wade agreed to a contract buyout with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. He and James are longtime friends and won two championships and made four trips to the NBA Finals as teammates on the Miami Heat.

Wade gets what he wants: Plenty of minutes (as many as his knees will allow), a chance to contend, and a chance to play with his good friend LeBron again. It was always going to be difficult to stop this deal from happening.

Wade will likely start at the two, sharing time on the wing with J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver. This gives Cleveland more depth and certainly more scoring — Wade averaged 18.3 points even if it doesn’t give them better defense. People may try to knock this signing saying Wade doesn’t match up well against the Warriors, and that’s true, but neither do 99.7 percent of NBA players. Wade helps the Cavaliers get back to the Finals, then they take their shot.

Paul George on trade to Thunder: “I took it as it was a kick in the behind”

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

Paul George and Russell Westbrook — now with Carmelo Anthony — form one of the more interesting teams in the NBA in Oklahoma City. Deep with quality role players and a defense that should be top 10 (if not top 5) in the league, if the three big names can learn to sacrifice and mesh, the Thunder will be dangerous.

Paul George sounds motivated to take it all on… which he should be the first day of training camp. Still, it’s a good sign for Thunder fans.

George opened up to Sam Amick of the USA Today in a lengthy interview at the start of camp, and among the topics he discussed was the trade to OKC (after George’s camp told Indiana he would test free agency next summer). Did getting sent to the Thunder motivate him?

“I took it as it was a kick in the behind, like, ‘Go ahead and go try to beat the Warriors. Go play alongside Russ and get your butt kicked against the Warriors.’ That’s how I looked at how that trade went down, because honestly we had no idea OKC was even interested or was in the trade until the trade actually happened. But again, I’m not here to trash Indiana. They have some of the best people I’ve ever met in their front office and in that organization. I grew up there. I could go on and on (with) the positives in Indiana, but that’s where my thought process and my – that’s where I, I guess, my opportunity to leave had opened up.”

There was some “go ahead and beat the Warriors” in that trade — it looks, from the outside, like the Pacers did not want George to land anywhere he wanted to go.

Thing is, as human beings, we by our nature try to make the best of situations. Even people who suffer genuine personal tragedies often come out the other side saying that it changed who they were for the better and they are happy with their new life. This is just basketball. George will adapt — and he’s on a very good team. If the bar is “can they beat a healthy Warriors team in a series” then the Thunder will fall short, as will every other team. But the Thunder are on that next tier in the NBA and could be a threat.

Plus, competitors like George always look at a trade as a challenge.

It’s going to be a fascinating season for the Thunder. We’ll see if all that talent is willing to make the sacrifices needed to win at the highest levels of the NBA.

When will Zach LaVine return to court for Bulls? Think Thanksgiving.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

When the Chicago Bulls traded Jimmy Butler — finally making a decision on the franchise’s direction — one of the centerpieces they got back from Minnesota was Zach LaVine. The wildly athletic two-guard had evolved into more than just a dunker, averaging 18.9 points per game and shooting 38 percent from three — he had become a legitimate scoring threat against any defense.

Then he blew out his ACL.

How that injury impacts his game remains to be seen… so when will the Bulls see him on the court? Coach Fred Hoiberg addressed that as Chicago started training camp, as reported by Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.

That’s just taking contact in practice. The Bulls will be cautious bringing back a guy they see as part of their future, so expect this to be closer to Thanksgiving or the end of the month before he plays. Which is the smart move to make.

Even then, ACL injuries take a long time to overcome, even for young players putting in the recovery work. It may be next season before we know if LaVine will continue on the trajectory he was on in Minnesota.