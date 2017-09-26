Twitter

It’s official: Billy Donovan says Carmelo Anthony is starting at power forward

By Dane CarbaughSep 26, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
Cover your eyes and ears if you’re a New York Knicks fan. Carmelo Anthony will officially be starting at the power forward spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That’s according to Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, who announced the news to reporters on Tuesday. This comes after years — like, almost Anthony’s entire career — of wondering why the high-scoring forward wouldn’t agree to play his natural position.

Anthony did play the majority of his minutes between 2012 and 2014 at the 4 spot with the Knicks, and indeed those were some of his most productive years both in terms of offensive rating and VORP. Anthony led the league in scoring in 2012-13 from the power forward position. Carmelo has also played at the 4 in order to play with Team USA in prior contests with the national squad.

It has long been the desire of many New York fans that Anthony play outside of his preferred small forward spot, but he largely refused to do so. In seven seasons with New York, outside of the seasons mentioned earlier, Carmelo played no fewer than 69% of his minutes each year at small forward, according to Basketball Reference.

Now, with Paul George already in the mix for the Thunder, Anthony will have to play the power forward position out of simple roster necessity.

For what it’s worth, Anthony has said that he has no problem playing at that spot. It’s certainly better than coming off the bench.

There was always some questions around whether or not this Thunder roster would work, and we were looking forward to a little calamity with the lineups if Carmelo wasn’t willing to play his role. With three high-usage players in Russell Westbrook, George, and Anthony, it was shaping up to be a fun season in Oklahoma City matter what.

But of course, the flipside of that is that Westbrook has played with high-profile, high-usage players before. With George at the 3 and Anthony bullying people at the power forward position, the Thunder could be a dangerous enemy out west.

Report: Mark Cuban loaned the Mavericks’ plane to J.J. Barea for hurricane relief

By Dane CarbaughSep 26, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
By now you know abouts former San Antonio spurs big man at Tim Duncan’s efforts to help his native U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma. Now, another Texas athlete is helping to give relief to the Caribbean after Hurricane Maria.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban loaned the team plane to point guard J.J. Barea, a native of the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, who took the plane to deliver supplies to his home island.

Barea and his wife Viviana Ortiz have created a fundraiser that has thus far raised six figures to aid the island. As of writing, Puerto Rico has no electricity and much of the water is undrinkable, according to the New York Times.

Barea left Monday afternoon and plans to return Tuesday night, missing the first day of Mavs training camp.

“I was really proud of J.J. and how quickly he got involved and how hard he worked to make all of this happen,” Cuban told ESPN in a text message.

“That’s a situation that he’s got to take care of,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “Mark gave him our team plane. They loaded up a bunch of stuff, supplies, etc., to take over to Puerto Rico, and they’re going to turn around and come back. He’s going to take his mom and grandmother back with him, and my understanding is his dad is going to stay over there and slug it out with all of the recovery efforts.”

You can donate to Barea and Ortiz’s fundraiser here.

Hornets’ Kaminsky healthy again after ‘miserable process’

Associated PressSep 26, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Frank Kaminsky never expected to be hospitalized for four days in June of 2016 with tubes running in and out of his chest following surgery to repair an air pocket in his lung.

He never expected to spend two months doing little else than sitting on his couch wheezing because it hurt to breathe. He never expected to lose 20 pounds and have his muscle mass deteriorate. And he never expected it would affect him mentally like it did.

“They said it was going to be this minor procedure and it ended up being this thing where I was in a lot of pain,” Kaminsky said.

Kaminsky is breathing a little easier this year – literally.

He ran through drills feeling healthy and conditioned as the Hornets opened training camp on Tuesday, a far cry from where he was this time a year ago.

“He looks really good now – bigger, stronger and he’s put a lot of work into his skill level,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday.

Kaminsky is just happy to be healthy – physically and mentally.

Along with the physical pain, the Hornets’ former first-round draft pick said the surgery started to affect his mind knowing the regular season was approaching and he was falling behind his teammates and other players around the league in his conditioning. He’d regularly call his mother and plead with her to hang out with him just to pass the time.

“I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat,” Kaminsky said. “I didn’t take any of the pain medicine. It was a whole miserable process.”

All the while the season opener in October approached like a ticking clock.

“I was really losing my mind,” Kaminsky said. “I was calling doctors telling them, `I’m ready. I feel fine. I want to go workout.’ They were like, `No, you need to let yourself heal and recover.’ I remember having so many nights where I was worried about getting back into shape that I couldn’t physically fall asleep. All of that caught up to me and I had somewhat of a mental breakdown.”

Kaminsky said he kept telling himself that he would get back to where he was before surgery.

Once cleared to being working out in August, he started an intense regimen designed to get him ready for the season.

He worked hard. Too hard.

He nearly worked himself to the point of exhaustion.

“I tried to put a whole offseason’s worth of work into a month-and-a-half,” Kaminsky said. “It didn’t work out so well.”

The 7-foot, 242-pound Kaminsky did make it back in time for the season opener and had six straight double-digit scoring games, but was feeling worse as the games passed. He spent more time worrying about his chest and his conditioning than rehabbing other parts of his body after games and it affected his play.

It wasn’t until a couple of months into the season that he began to feel normal.

“I remember starting the season not feeling great and waking up in the morning so tired,” Kaminsky said. “I was working so hard to get back to where I was that I was burning myself out day after day.”

Kaminsky still wound up playing in 75 games with 16 starts in his second NBA season with the Hornets. He averaged a respectable 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while playing 26 minutes per game, but he shot less than 40 percent from the field. He shot 32.8 percent from 3-point range. But he said he can play much better.

Clifford agrees.

He said Kaminsky looks like an entirely different player this year.

“His body was actually different” last year, Clifford said.

Mentally, Kaminsky is back where he belongs, too – and he feels there are big things ahead of him.

“Having this offseason where I haven’t had a single setback,” Kaminsky said, “I’m excited about what I will be able to do this year.”

 

Rumor: Some Hawks players were “screaming with jubilation” after Dwight Howard trade

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT
Dwight Howard has talked about wanting to rewrite the final chapters of his career, and that the off-season trade to Charlotte was his opportunity to do that. He wants to change the perception of himself as a poor teammate and not a weak leader (and his need to please which leads to some odd choices off the court.

This is not going to help with that.

On his latest Podcast, ESPN.com’s Zach Lowe said  he said heard stories of:

“Hawks players learning about the trade and screaming with jubilation into their phones… 

“You ask why, and one account was that Dwight would give these speeches before the game about how everyone is playing hard, we want unity, we’re going to… and then go out and play like a blah game where he demands post touches and doesn’t rotate as hard as he could. And everyone is like, ‘Why are you speaking in the locker room?’ But that’s all anecdotal. It’s just crazy how these stories come out after every stop in his career.”

(Hat tip to Dime Magazine‘s Jamie Cooper for finding that.)

Maybe Hornets coach Steve Clifford can help Howard — get him out of the post and in the pick-and-roll, get him quarterbacking a defense, getting him to pick his spots to comment to teammates. Howard has reportedly trimmed his entourage down and is more focused. We’ll see.

Howard needs to lead by actions, not words.

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Garnett and plenty of other leaders barked at teammates, or tried to inspire them, but then they went out and walked the walk. In few aspects of his NBA career during the last handful of years (since leaving Orlando) has Howard backed up his words. Maybe he will now, he will make Charlotte better and a playoff team this season, but at this point I need to see it. Talk isn’t enough.

Report: Dwyane Wade reaches deal with Cleveland, will sign Wednesday

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, together again.

From the start, it was expected that once Wade and Chicago reached a buyout agreement on his $23.8 million contract for this season — he still gets nearly $16 million of it — Cleveland was likely where he landed. The Spurs made calls, the Warriors made a call, meanwhile Paul George and Carmelo Anthony tried to recruit Wade to the Thunder, but the lure of LeBron and chasing another ring was too much.

Wade has made his decision and will sign a minimum deal with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wade, 35, will sign a one-year, $2.3 million veteran’s minimum contract as a free agent, league sources said.

Wade agreed to a contract buyout with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. He and James are longtime friends and won two championships and made four trips to the NBA Finals as teammates on the Miami Heat.

Wade gets what he wants: Plenty of minutes (as many as his knees will allow), a chance to contend, and a chance to play with his good friend LeBron again. It was always going to be difficult to stop this deal from happening.

Wade will likely start at the two, sharing time on the wing with J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver. This gives Cleveland more depth and certainly more scoring — Wade averaged 18.3 points even if it doesn’t give them better defense. People may try to knock this signing saying Wade doesn’t match up well against the Warriors, and that’s true, but neither do 99.7 percent of NBA players. Wade helps the Cavaliers get back to the Finals, then they take their shot.