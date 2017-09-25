LeBron James says he still plans on finishing his career with Cleveland

There has been significant talk around the NBA about the possibility of LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer.
Specifically, there has been in a lot of chatter about James leaving his home state and heading to be in Los Angeles with the Lakers.
But during NBA media day on Monday, LeBron said that he still plans on finishing his career with Cleveland. What wasn’t explicit is whether that means he will take his next contract elsewhere, or if he simply means to return at a later date.
Via Cleveland.com:
“It hasn’t changed,” James said, when asked. He also nodded when asked, directly, if he intended to finish his career in Cleveland.
“And that’s why I sit up here today, still in this uniform, still ready to lead this franchise to a championship, put us in a position where we can be successful.”
…
“Anytime I’m able to be free agent or my contract ends, I’ll approach that when the summer comes,” he said. “At the end of the day I have a contract and I will fill out that obligation, which I’ve always done.
“And if you guys know me, I don’t know if you know me as much, but I’ve always handled it in the most businesslike way. And I will do that with my team, and we’ll handle that in the summertime, as we always have.”
So you there you have it. He is definitely planning on staying. Although he isn’t going to make that plan until the summer.
Should be an interesting one in Cleveland this year.