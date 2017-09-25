LeBron, Gregg Popovich among NBA heavyweights to comment on Trump at Media Day

Monday was NBA Media Day and it could not get here soon enough. Yes, the offseason has been an incredible one with many players changing places. But the start of football season always means something important for the NBA diehard: basketball is coming.

Media Day comes with new questions for new players, along with hope that franchises will be able to right the wrongs of seasons past. Plus, we get to see new jerseys on stars. Yet as it always seems these days, the story of the afternoon was gathering how players had reacted to Donald Trump’s recent comments.

Specifically, Trump mentioned that he thought that players who knelt for the national anthem in the NFL were “sons of bitches”. Trump also rescinded a potential offer for a visit to the White House for the Golden State Warriors after Stephen Curry said he would vote “no” on going during a team meeting.

NBA reporters could not help but ask about the comments by Trump and the impact it had on the players, coaches, and executives during their first full scale opportunity to see players in a team setting.

Everyone from LeBron James to John Wall and Gregg Popovich had something to say.

Full quote from Bradley Beal and John Wall on Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/WHB3hA8fgg — Neil Dalal (@NeilDalal96) September 25, 2017

LeBron on his 'U Bum' tweet pic.twitter.com/7N1iplqxqd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017

Westbrook on Trump, calls his recent comments "uncalled for." pic.twitter.com/0HlHgaPx5U — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) September 25, 2017

Kyle Lowry: "We're not just athletes. I'm a man… People say stay in your lane, but our lane as human beings is to be human beings." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 25, 2017

Pop: “Our country is an embarrassment to the world.” — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) September 25, 2017

Gregg Popovich: 'We still have no clue of what being born white means.' pic.twitter.com/whTL7y4ktu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017

We will be entering our first full season of the NBA with Trump and given how the first eight months of his tenure have gone, it will be interesting to see how the most socially conscious league in America responds moving forward.