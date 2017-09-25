Cavaliers are frontrunners, but where will Dwyane Wade land?

Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls reached a buyout agreement — he will take an $8 million haircut to become a free agent. Not that we should feel bad for Wade, I wish someone would pay me $15 million to go away.

The next question: Where will Wade play this season?

The smart money is on Cleveland, but it’s not that simple. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN got the ball rolling, but others chimed in.

Sources: Cleveland, San Antonio and Miami are leaders for Dwyane Wade post-Bulls buyout. OKC could become factor too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2017

OKC is an interesting option on the court, if their ownership group is willing to eat a little more tax to make it happen (the Thunder would pay about $24 million, based on their current payroll). Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype shed a little more light on that and other options.

Carmelo Anthony and Paul George have already started recruiting Dwyane Wade to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to sources. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 25, 2017

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams to reach out to Dwyane Wade, according to sources. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 25, 2017

Many Heat fans are hoping for a Dwyane Wade reunion, but Miami hasn't reached out yet. It remains to be seen if they will. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 25, 2017

It’s probably going to be the Cavaliers — his good friend LeBron James is there, they are the best team in the East so a trip to the Finals (and a shot at a ring) are very possible, and he could start for them. That’s probably enough to get the deal done.