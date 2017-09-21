Rumor: Carmelo Anthony to accept trade to Trail Blazers if Knicks and Rockets don’t strike deal

Carmelo Anthony trade talks between the Knicks and Rockets appear to be going nowhere.
Yet, Anthony’s camp is reportedly cautiously optimistic he’ll get dealt by Monday.
This might explain why.
Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports:
Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have recruited Anthony to Portland. The Trail Blazers have plenty of expendable players who could be aggregated to matching Anthony’s salary – Evan Turner, Maurice Harkless, Meyers Leonard, Al-Farouq Aminu and Ed Davis – plus lower-paid players to give New York value. This certainly looks plausible.
It’d make sense for Anthony to hold out as long as possible for Houston, his ideal destination. He can use his no-trade clause to force the Knicks to deal with only the Rockets.
But what if that fails?
I’m skeptical New York, Portland and Anthony all agree to a deal. There are just too many sides to please.
The Knicks will need more than just bad contracts to move Anthony, and the Trail Blazers don’t need more scoring enough to relinquish significant assets. Anthony would also have to approve, and as miserable as the Knicks have been, the New York market still matters.
Again, this is plausible, but I’m doubtful. Either way, we should know soon with training camp around the corner.