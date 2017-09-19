Report: Dante Cunningham re-signing with Pelicans

Dwight Howard missed half the 2014-15 season due to injury, and he was investigated (but not charged) for child abuse that year.
But he remained defiantly confident.
He said he planned to play another 10 years. When his Rockets lost in the playoffs, he declared he was “still a champion.”
The picture behind the scenes wasn’t quite so rosy, though.
Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated:
At a low point with the Rockets, after the 2014–15 season, he considered retiring. The jolly giant who supposedly had too much fun on the floor was miserable. “The joy,” Howard says, “was sucked out of it.” But what would retirement accomplish? He had to change his life regardless of his occupation. So he did what his teenage self would have done. He saw a pastor.
Calvin Simmons has ministered to hundreds of professional athletes in the past decade, including Adrian Peterson, so he is familiar with dramatic falls from grace. “Dwight had gone from the darling of the NBA to the black sheep,” Simmons says. “He realized he had done some things wrong and needed to change, but at the beginning he just wanted to share.”
“I saw him cleanse everything,” Simmons says, “and cut away the clutter around him, from a business manager to a security guard to all these financial people.” The sweep included his parents, whom he didn’t call for nearly two years. “That was hard,” Howard sighs. “It’s really hard to tell your parents, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I have to back away from you.’ They didn’t understand. They were very upset. But I wanted a genuine relationship with them that didn’t have anything to do with money or judgment.”
Howard’s fortunes didn’t exactly improve.
He feuded with James Harden, chafed at his role in Houston and endured public questions about why nobody likes him. Howard signed with his hometown Hawks, had a somewhat resurgent season, but again ended the year unhappy. Atlanta took major long-term salary just to dump him on the Hornets.
Howard is now a good situation in Charlotte, where the coach reveres him. This looks like Howard’s best chance of getting back on track.
But what if he doesn’t? That’s what I wonder when reading about 2015. If he nearly retired then, what happens if he doesn’t thrive with the Hornets and is faced with minimum-contract offers and small roles when he becomes a free agent at age 33 in 2019. Will he retire?
That’s obviously a ways off. For now, Howard will have every opportunity to right himself in Charlotte.