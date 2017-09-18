Getty Images

Zaza Pachulia on Warriors: “I think we’re going to be even better this year”

By Kurt HelinSep 18, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jeff Van Gundy said it out loud, but most NBA observers were already thinking it: The race for the 2018 NBA title is over, just give it to Golden State.

It’s not just that the core of a team that has won 67 games last season and the NBA title last season is back, it’s that they will be even better this season than a year ago. That’s what Warriors starting center Zaza Pachulia told Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News.

“I think we’re going to be even better this year with the confidence, the trust factor and knowing for ourselves we won a championship with that team, with that personalities on the team and the chemistry we have,” Pachulia said. “We can be even better with the focus we have with better details in how to improve…

“We got Nick Young. We got Omri Casspi. We got Jordan Bell,” Pachulia answered.”

Pachulia is right.

There are a couple of reasons for this, and Pachulia hit on them.

First, there is the comfort level factor. Remember last season, the Warriors didn’t exactly stumble out of the gate, but when challenged and put into close games it took them a while to figure things out. Around Christmas Steve Kerr told Stephen Curry to start being himself and not deferring to Kevin Durant so much, and with that the team found an equilibrium. Now they have that — and a ton of confidence — from Day 1.

Second, as Pachulia mentioned, the Warriors made some good off-season acquisitions. I’m particularly high on Casspi, who has played well when not asked to do too much or create too much. Plus, he has ridiculous shooting range which will fit right in with what the Warriors like to do. Look for his minutes to climb as the season moves along.

I’m not sure the Warriors will get or chase 73 wins again, they don’t necessarily want to focus on it, plus the West is very deep this year so they will pick up a few more losses to quality teams on a hot night along the way.

But no team is beating a healthy Warriors squad in a seven-game series. Sorry Houston, sorry Cleveland, you’re very good, but the bar is set ridiculously high.

Report: Pelicans signing Martell Webster, Perry Jones

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 18, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Pelicans are so desperate at small forward.

Audience: How desperate are they?

Brett Martel of the Associated Press:‏

Beyond E’Twaun Moore and Tony Allen playing down from their more comfortable shooting guard position, New Orleans could rely on small forwards who fell out of the NBA the last couple years. Martell Webster and Perry Jones join Darius Miller.

The 30-year-old Webster, who has been sidetracked by hip injuries, is trying to make an unlikely comeback. Just 25, Jones might be closer to tapping the potential that made him a first-round pick in 2015, but he slipped to the D-League for good reason.

Neither is an appealing option. But with Solomon Hill injured, the Pelicans can’t be choosy.

NBA launches new “I’m why” ad campaign for season tip-off

By Kurt HelinSep 18, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We are less than a month from the tip-off the NBA season, and camps open next week — the NBA is almost back.

To help create some buzz the NBA launched this new “I’m Why,” chapter of the global “This Is Why We Play” ad campaign. “I’m Why” showcases various elements of NBA basketball on and off the court that make the game and the league what it is.

Above you can watch “Tipping Off 2017” which highlights some of the reasons fans look are excited for the launch of the NBA season.

Below, this is the first of 30 team spots, this one is for the Golden State Warriors and talks about their home court advantage.

Bucks sign Brandon Rush

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 18, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Past-his-peak guard who can still contribute?

That Bucks aren’t stopping with Jason Terry.

Milwaukee is signing Brandon Rush, according to his agency:

The 32-year-old Rush is a good standstill 3-point shooter. But he doesn’t do enough to get open, and his defense/athleticism has declined with aging and injury.

He’ll likely compete with Gary Payton II, James Young and JeQuan Lewis for the Bucks’ final regular-season roster spot. If he got a guaranteed salary, Rush will have a leg up on those other three.

Potential lottery pick Mitchell Robinson leaves college, to spend year training for NBA draft

David Banks/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 18, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT
2 Comments

Mitchell Robinson enrolled at Western Kentucky, left Western Kentucky, visited other schools re-enrolled at Western Kentucky and is now again leaving Western Kentucky – all before his freshman season even started.

Mitchell Robinson, via Evan Daniels of Scout:

“I’ve decided to leave Western Kentucky and just focus on next year’s NBA Draft,” Robinson said. “I want to thank Western Kentucky, the coaching staff, the fans and my teammates, but I decided to pursue a professional career.”

“The lifetime goal of mine is to play in the NBA and I feel like forgoing my year of college and going straight to work on a day to day basis will help prepare me, so I can focus just on basketball and maturing,” Robinson added.

Robinson projects as a mid-first-rounder, though I suspect this decision will hurt his stock. The athletic 7-footer has excellent physical skills, but he must improve his feel for the game. That’s less likely to happen while training in private. That Robinson can’t seem to figure out his plan is also a red flag.

There’ll be a lot of attention on his pre-draft workouts and interviews, as those will play an outsized role in his evaluations.

Hamidou Diallo nearly became a first-rounder this year as a none-and-done player, but he withdrew from the draft to return to Kentucky. He also at least practiced with Kentucky last season.

Robinson is charting a very different path.