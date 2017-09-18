Associated Press

Assault trial for Marcus, Markieff Morris began Monday

PHOENIX (AP) — NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris go on trial Monday on felony assault charges stemming from a beating outside a Phoenix recreation center more than two years ago.

The twin brothers could face a maximum of nearly four years in prison if they are found guilty. A conviction would also result in discipline from the NBA, including a minimum 10 games of suspension.

Opening arguments begin Monday following the selection of an eight-member jury panel last week in what is expected to be a 10-day trial.

The trial threatens to disrupt the start of their 2017 NBA season with training camp set to begin for both players on Sept. 26. The Boston Celtics acquired Marcus Morris from Detroit in the offseason as part of an overhaul of their roster, while Markieff was a solid contributor for the Washington Wizards last year.

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat 36-year-old Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015. They were indicted by an Arizona grand jury that year on felony aggravated assault charges. Two of the other co-defendants pleaded guilty Wednesday to the same charges.

Police say Hood was leaving a high school basketball game when he was approached by a friend of the Morris brothers. Hood told Phoenix police the man was speaking to him when he was punched in the back of the head.

Hood ran to his car but fell down, before five men, including the Morris twins, punched and kicked him repeatedly, authorities say. All five left in a Rolls Royce Phantom as bystanders began to appear. Police say Hood was assaulted for sending an inappropriate text message to the Morris brothers’ mother.

Hood told police he suffered a fractured nose, abrasions and a large bump on his head because of the incident.

Hood is an acquaintance of the Morris brothers and reportedly had a falling out with them in 2010.

At the time of the attack, the 6-foot-9 Morris twins were teammates on the Phoenix Suns. They starred at the University of Kansas.

Marcus Morris averaged 14 points last season in Detroit, where he was a mainstay in the starting lineup. He joins Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward as a group of new acquisitions for Boston this year. Markieff also averaged 14 points per game for the Wizards.

Report: Andrew Wiggins to sign $148M max extension before camp opens

Old-school owner Glen Taylor wanted to talk with Andrew Wiggins face-to-face before maxing out the Timberwolves young wing, likely to say something along the lines of “you’re going to earn this, right?”

However, the deal was always on the table. Wiggins was always going to sign it.

That should happen in the next week, reports Darren Wolfson.

Wiggins averaged 23.6 points per game last season, shot 35.7 percent from three, plus played solid defense, but he’s got a big new challenge this season — mesh with Jimmy Butler. Wiggins and Butler both play on the wing and have similar games — except Butler is pretty much better at everything. Thibodeau doesn’t want to have Wiggins just sitting on the weak side as a floor spacer most of the time, he’s got to get him involved. Problem is Karl-Anthony Towns is a flat-out stud who has to get a lot of touches, and while we’re at it Jeff Teague is better with the ball in his hands as well.

Can Wiggins improve his efficiency with fewer touches? Can he make the needed sacrifices to win and still find a way to assert himself (a question for a lot of the Timberwolves this season)? Wiggins has gotten his big payday, this season we start to see if he can take the next steps to being truly an elite player.

Watch Stephen Curry drill a penalty kick at Chelsea’s stadium

Chelsea is off to an expected strong start to the English Premier League season, racking up 10 points (3-1-1) in five contests, with a solid +3 goal differential. (That has them just one spot ahead of my beloved Newcastle, which is an unexpected fourth with nine points through five… I’m good with calling it a season right now and taking these standings).

If Chelsea is looking for a striker — and they might want one after a 0-0 draw with Arsenal over the weekendStephen Curry seems to have a decent right foot. He swung by Stamford Bridge and took a penalty kick (that the goalie probably could have stopped but…)

If Curry could strike from distance on the pitch like he does on the court, then we might have something.

Report: Pelicans signing Martell Webster, Perry Jones

The Pelicans are so desperate at small forward.

Audience: How desperate are they?

Brett Martel of the Associated Press:‏

Beyond E’Twaun Moore and Tony Allen playing down from their more comfortable shooting guard position, New Orleans could rely on small forwards who fell out of the NBA the last couple years. Martell Webster and Perry Jones join Darius Miller.

The 30-year-old Webster, who has been sidetracked by hip injuries, is trying to make an unlikely comeback. Just 25, Jones might be closer to tapping the potential that made him a first-round pick in 2015, but he slipped to the D-League for good reason.

Neither is an appealing option. But with Solomon Hill injured, the Pelicans can’t be choosy.

Zaza Pachulia on Warriors: “I think we’re going to be even better this year”

Jeff Van Gundy said it out loud, but most NBA observers were already thinking it: The race for the 2018 NBA title is over, just give it to Golden State.

It’s not just that the core of a team that has won 67 games last season and the NBA title last season is back, it’s that they will be even better this season than a year ago. That’s what Warriors starting center Zaza Pachulia told Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News.

“I think we’re going to be even better this year with the confidence, the trust factor and knowing for ourselves we won a championship with that team, with that personalities on the team and the chemistry we have,” Pachulia said. “We can be even better with the focus we have with better details in how to improve…

“We got Nick Young. We got Omri Casspi. We got Jordan Bell,” Pachulia answered.”

Pachulia is right.

There are a couple of reasons for this, and Pachulia hit on them.

First, there is the comfort level factor. Remember last season, the Warriors didn’t exactly stumble out of the gate, but when challenged and put into close games it took them a while to figure things out. Around Christmas Steve Kerr told Stephen Curry to start being himself and not deferring to Kevin Durant so much, and with that the team found an equilibrium. Now they have that — and a ton of confidence — from Day 1.

Second, as Pachulia mentioned, the Warriors made some good off-season acquisitions. I’m particularly high on Casspi, who has played well when not asked to do too much or create too much. Plus, he has ridiculous shooting range which will fit right in with what the Warriors like to do. Look for his minutes to climb as the season moves along.

I’m not sure the Warriors will get or chase 73 wins again, they don’t necessarily want to focus on it, plus the West is very deep this year so they will pick up a few more losses to quality teams on a hot night along the way.

But no team is beating a healthy Warriors squad in a seven-game series. Sorry Houston, sorry Cleveland, you’re very good, but the bar is set ridiculously high.