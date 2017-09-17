Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Three questions the Orlando Magic must answer this season

By Dan FeldmanSep 17, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last Season: 29-53, missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season

I know what you did last summer: Orlando fired general manager Rob Hennigan, hired Jeff Weltman and… did little else. The Magic are still jammed with Hennigan’s mistakes. At least they drafted Jonathan Isaac No. 5 and signed Jonathon Simmons, Shelvin Mack, Marreese Speights and Arron Afflalo.

THREE QUESTIONS THE MAGIC MUST ANSWER:

1) Are Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac complementary long-term pieces? Gordon and Isaac are Orlando’s most valuable player. But they also might overlap too much on the court.

Gordon is best at power forward, as last year’s experiment at small forward painfully showed. His ball skills are an asset at power forward, a liability at small forward. He also had a surprisingly tough time defensively at small forward, where he looked uncomfortable chasing smaller players around the perimeter. Get him closer to the paint more often, and Gordon should excel.

Isaac is more of a combo forward, mostly because we haven’t seen him in the NBA yet. He’ll likely play small forward for now, not just because of Gordon, but because Isaac isn’t yet strong enough to handle the physicality of NBA bigs. But long-term, his lack of an advanced handle could push him to power forward.

Maybe Gordon and/or Isaac develop enough perimeter skills to complement each other. Or perhaps Orlando finds guards who can handle the ball enough to relieve the forwards.

Obviously, positional designations can be draconian. But, in broad strokes, the differences between small forward and power forward in the modern NBA speak to a potentially incohesive pairing between Gordon and Isaac.

Though Isaac is just a rookie, Gordon is extension-eligible or headed toward restricted free agency. It’d be nice if the Magic knew whether their two most valuable players can optimize their value together.

2) Is Elfrid Payton worth keeping as starting point guard? Payton is also already extension-eligible, which could delay Weltman from ever putting his imprint on this team. On the other hand, Weltman doesn’t want to lose a good point guard before he breaks out.

A lightning rod for the previous regime, Payton played well enough late last season to instill confidence he might be a long-term starter. He must extend that all-around play over a larger sample to prove it.

If he does, the Magic will have a big decision about how much to pay him (unless they’ve already extended him). If he doesn’t, they’ll have to find a new starting point guard, maybe drafting someone and starting this process over (unless they’ve already extended Payton, which would be a major problem).

3) Will Frank Vogel oversee a top-end defense? The Magic are too far along a win-now plan to punt the season before it even begins. Their path to the playoffs starts with tapping a defensive potential not realized last season.

Vogel’s Pacers defenses ranked ninth, first, first, seventh and third in his five full seasons in Indiana. Despite Serge Ibaka, Bismack Biyombo and Gordon being expected to comprise an elite defensive front line, Orlando’s defense ranked just 22nd last season.

Ibaka is gone, and this team shouldn’t have as many problems with being oversized. The athletic Simmons is built to defend the wing. Starting center Nikola Vucevic has improved defensively under Vogel. The 6-foot-4 Elfrid Payton is big enough to disrupt opposing point guards. The lengthy Isaac should terrorize passing lanes in due time.

It all looks solid on paper, but the same was said at this time last year. The burden ultimately falls on Vogel, who was touted as a defensive mastermind when hired – and, not for nothing, is working for an executive who didn’t hire him.

Dirk Nowitzki reiterates he may retire after this season, he may not

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 17, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
The Dirk Nowitzki version of the Magic 8 Ball just says “Ask Again Later.”

Nowitzki signed up to play his 20th NBA season this summer, reaching a two-year, $10 million contract with the only team he’s ever played for, the Dallas Mavericks. He’s won a title in Dallas, but this is now a team starting its rebuild (Dennis Smith Jr. looks like the first key piece). The question becomes will this year be his last, or will he play out his contract?

Nowitzki himself doesn’t know, he said again he wants to see how this season plays out, he told Eddie Selfko of the Dallas Morning News at Nowitzki’s annual pro-am tennis event in Dallas.

“If I miss another 30 to 40 games in a row, then obviously, it’s not meant to be,” he said. “But if I can stay sort of healthy like I did at the end of the season, when I thought I moved OK and had some good games, then maybe we’ll do two more [seasons]. But we’ll see how it goes.”

Last season Nowitzki missed the first couple of months with an Achilles issue. He played in 54 games and averaged 14.2 points per contest when he did, but he was a slightly above average player at this point, not fully healthy and not the dominant force we’ve come to expect from the future Hall of Famer. He said he has worked hard to get in shape this summer to be able to be more of his vintage self this season.

Nowitzki is taking the right approach, letting things play out then making his call. Meanwhile, tickets on the secondary market for the Mavs final home game of the season — against Phoenix on April 10 — are selling at some crazy prices as fans anticipate this is the big German’s last game.

Should fans really spend like that for the Suns game? “Ask Again Later.”

Stephon Marbury: “My numbers are Hall of Fame”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 17, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT
Stephon Marbury is clearly thinking about his legacy.

As the 40-year-old guard comes to the end of his on-court basketball career — he’s going to play the next season in China, then hopes to catch on with an NBA team for the end of next season — he seems to be thinking about how people will remember him.

And he thinks he should be remembered with a plaque at the Hall of Fame, something he told Chris Chavez at Sports Illustrated.

“My numbers are Hall of Fame. That’s it,” Marbury told SI Now.

“That’s what it comes down to and what you’ve done,” he added. “My mark on basketball globally is beyond – it’s never been done before. Something that’s never been done before obviously, you have to show homage to that.”

Stop laughing, it’s not that crazy. It’s probably not going to happen (predicting the HOF voters is like predicting roulette sometimes), but it’s not crazy.

Remember this is the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and it is global, it’s not just an NBA Hall (there should be one of those, but that’s a different debate). Marbury’s NBA career — 19.3 points per game, two-time All-NBA, two-time All-Star — is not Hall worthy on its own. But he opened the door to China for many American players and became a basketball icon there, taking the Beijing Ducks to two Chinese Basketball Association titles, plus he has a statue in his honor and a musical about him and his impact on Chinese culture.

That all probably is not enough to get in the Hall, but it’s a lot closer than people think.

I just hope Marbury hooks on somewhere — the Big3 seems more likely than an NBA roster — because it would be fun to see him play one more time here in the States before he hangs up his shoes.

Saturday night video: Happy Birthday Elgin Baylor, check out his highlights

By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
Elgin Baylor may be one of the most underrated Hall of Famers out there.

He’s a career 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds a game, but more than that he was a guy playing above the rim long before Dr. J made that trendy. Baylor was a 10-time All-NBA player and..

Don’t take my word for it, listen to Kobe Bryant talk Baylor.

Happy 83rd birthday Baylor.

(And we are just talking his playing career here. We will not discuss the Donald Sterling’s lackey GM years.)

Big3 countersues Champions League, claims defamation

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Ice Cube’s Big3 had a promising rookie season and looked like a league that could have staying power. It even found one of its guys with an NBA contract.

The Champions League never got off the ground this summer.

The founders of the Champions League sued Cube and the Big3 for $250 million claiming they stole ideas and players. Did anyone think Cube and the Big3 would not come back hard at that? They did last week with a countersuit claiming defamation. TMZ has the details.

In docs, filed by Mark Geragos, BIG3 says the Champions League posted a statement on its website that was a bald-faced lie. The CL said, “The issue is that Big3 violated the agreement that players would be able to play in both leagues even though all the players had prior agreements with the Champions League.”

BIG3 says there was NEVER any agreement between the 2 leagues and no BIG3 player was barred from honoring commitments to the Champions League. BIG3 goes as far as saying that 3 players who DID have a deal with CL were specifically allowed to play for Champions.

What’s more … BIG3 says the head of the Champions League is “a serial con-artist, fraudster and ponzi-schemer” who blames his failures on others.

Well, that’s direct. Not pulling their punches, are they?

The onus falls on the Champions League to prove its allegations, and that will be challenging. More than likely this all gets tossed at some point.

What I expect will happen is we will see next summer is a bigger and better Big3 with a few more big names attached. This case will be long forgotten.