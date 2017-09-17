Here are the best putback dunks of the 2016-17 NBA season (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughSep 17, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT
We all learn the basic fundamentals of basketball at different ages.

Two of those fundamentals have to be ignored or followed for the putback dunk to take place in today’s NBA. First, someone has to follow the shot. That one is easy.

Harder to remember seemingly for many players is how to box out. Specifically, how to box out by finding a man rather than just turning, watching the shot, and bracing.

Of course, most of the best putback dunks of the 2016-17 NBA season happened when a shooter or trailing man decideed to follow a shot to the basket while at the same time someone else forgot to do their duty in the paint.

Watch the best putback dunks of the 2016-17 NBA season in the video above.

Watch Luka Dončić go coast-to-coast with sweet slam for Slovenia

Associated PressSep 17, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT
Slovenia won its first European basketball championship on Sunday, defeating Serbia 93-85 in Istanbul behind 35 points by Goran Dragic.

Dragic, the Miami Heat guard who was voted MVP of the tournament after the game, watched the final four minutes from the bench due to cramp. He had been visibly tiring, missing all three shots and the one free throw he took in the final quarter.

With Dragic out, Serbia briefly took the lead at 79-78, and again at 82-80 with 3:37 to go. But Slovenia, which had upset pre-tournament favorite Spain 92-72 in the semifinals, refused to fold. It went on a 12-0 run, during which guard Klemen Prepelic scored the go-ahead basket, 84-82, with 2:20 to go.

After a balanced first quarter, which ended with Serbia 22-20 ahead, Dragic scored 20 of Slovenia’s 36 points in the second quarter to help give it a 56-47 halftime lead.

“We gave them a lot of transition points. They brought the NBA speed on the floor,” Serbia coach Aleksandar Djordjevic said.

“We are an uptempo team … the importance of the game shouldn’t change what we do,” said Slovenia’s Serb coach, Igor Kokoskov.

Djordjevic responded by taking out his 2.21-meter (7-foot-3) center Boban Marjanovic of the Detroit Pistons in favor of more mobile players, who managed to slow down the pace in the third quarter at the 16,000-seat Sinan Erdem arena. Dragic still managed to score nine points and Slovenia stayed ahead, 71-67, but lost young star Luka Doncic with a sprained ankle.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is set to join the Sacramento Kings next season, led Serbia with 22 points.

Kokoskov, also the assistant coach for the Utah Jazz, gave a nod to his boss – coach Quin Snyder.

“He is my dear friend, my boss. He told me `Be prepared for the press conference and say something deep and smart.’ Well, I can’t say anything.”

Dragic may be a nine-year NBA veteran but Kokoskov, the first European to be a full-time assistant coach in the league, has spent 17 seasons there, after a brief stint at college level. He and Dragic worked together at the Phoenix Suns for four seasons (2008-11 and 2012-13)

Earlier, Spain defeated Russia 93-85 to take third place, with 51 points coming from the Gasol brothers, Pau (26) and Marc (25). Alexey Shved led Russia with 18.

Mark Cuban tells Snoop Dogg story about “meeting” Dr. J for the first time (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughSep 17, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT
Mark Cuban has some pretty incredible stories to tell. The Dallas Mavericks owner went on Snoop Dogg’s YouTube show to spin some tales, one of them being how he “met” NBA legend Julius Erving for the first time.

Cuban’s story starts at 2:57 in the video above. In it, he talks about the first major player he was interested in speaking to after becoming a NBA owner.

That player was Dr. J, and in his story Cuban says that he was essentially too nervous to go up and speak to the Philadelphia 76ers Hall of Famer.

Via YouTube:

My first All-Star Game, I think it was D.C. that I went to and I got tickets, I owned the team. And I see Dr. J, and I did one of these — I gave my guy a camera, wasn’t even a phone camera it was a camera — and I’m like “You go stand over there”.

And I literally have framed in my office a picture of Dr. J just standing there, and me doing one of these (smiles and mimicks leaning out from behind someone).

So there you have it. At one point in time, Mark Cuban was too afraid to go up and talk to Julius Erving. I feel like that’s probably not the case these days, but I think some of us all have this kind of story with big names we see out and about.

San Quentin inmates top Golden State Warriors staff in annual pickup game (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughSep 17, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT
This year marks the sixth contest between the San Quentin Warriors and a team made up of staffers from the NBA squad from Oakland. And despite Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers dropping an impressive stat line of 32 points and 31 rebounds, it was the inmate squad from San Quentin that came out on top, 103-102 during the closing seconds.

It’s just the second time in the six years of playing the squad from the NBA organization that the San Quentin players have taken home the victory.

But perhaps more important then that was the impression that both sides left on each other after the game. Thanks to the video above, provided by ABC 7, we were left with a great visual storytelling of the game.

The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson also went inside the prison to witness the game, and wrote what will perhaps turn out to be one of the most important features of 2017. Thompson’s feature is required reading for an NBA fan, one in which he contemplates the nature not only of the game itself but how it is he stands on one side of the fence.

Kudos to the Warriors for putting on this kind of event, and of course congratulations to San Quentin for the late game win.

Watch the best alley-oop dunks of the 2016-17 NBA season (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughSep 17, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT
The athleticism and length of the modern NBA player is impressive.

This makes today’s defensive schemes that much harder to break down. It also makes breakdowns on defense that much more interesting as athletic finishes lead to big, showy plays. Those plays include alley-oop dunks, which happen more often then you think in the league.

The NBA recently put together an entire supercut of alley-oops from the 2016-17 NBA season for your viewing pleasure.

Check out some of the best passes on highflying dunks from the last season by watching the video above.