Dirk Nowitzki reiterates he may retire after this season, he may not

The Dirk Nowitzki version of the Magic 8 Ball just says “Ask Again Later.”

Nowitzki signed up to play his 20th NBA season this summer, reaching a two-year, $10 million contract with the only team he’s ever played for, the Dallas Mavericks. He’s won a title in Dallas, but this is now a team starting its rebuild (Dennis Smith Jr. looks like the first key piece). The question becomes will this year be his last, or will he play out his contract?

Nowitzki himself doesn’t know, he said again he wants to see how this season plays out, he told Eddie Selfko of the Dallas Morning News at Nowitzki’s annual pro-am tennis event in Dallas.

“If I miss another 30 to 40 games in a row, then obviously, it’s not meant to be,” he said. “But if I can stay sort of healthy like I did at the end of the season, when I thought I moved OK and had some good games, then maybe we’ll do two more [seasons]. But we’ll see how it goes.”

Last season Nowitzki missed the first couple of months with an Achilles issue. He played in 54 games and averaged 14.2 points per contest when he did, but he was a slightly above average player at this point, not fully healthy and not the dominant force we’ve come to expect from the future Hall of Famer. He said he has worked hard to get in shape this summer to be able to be more of his vintage self this season.

Nowitzki is taking the right approach, letting things play out then making his call. Meanwhile, tickets on the secondary market for the Mavs final home game of the season — against Phoenix on April 10 — are selling at some crazy prices as fans anticipate this is the big German’s last game.

Should fans really spend like that for the Suns game? “Ask Again Later.”