Dirk Nowitzki reiterates he may retire after this season, he may not

Nowitzki signed up to play his 20th NBA season this summer, reaching a two-year, $10 million contract with the only team he’s ever played for, the Dallas Mavericks. He’s won a title in Dallas, but this is now a team starting its rebuild (Dennis Smith Jr. looks like the first key piece). The question becomes will this year be his last, or will he play out his contract?
“If I miss another 30 to 40 games in a row, then obviously, it’s not meant to be,” he said. “But if I can stay sort of healthy like I did at the end of the season, when I thought I moved OK and had some good games, then maybe we’ll do two more [seasons]. But we’ll see how it goes.”
Last season Nowitzki missed the first couple of months with an Achilles issue. He played in 54 games and averaged 14.2 points per contest when he did, but he was a slightly above average player at this point, not fully healthy and not the dominant force we’ve come to expect from the future Hall of Famer. He said he has worked hard to get in shape this summer to be able to be more of his vintage self this season.
Nowitzki is taking the right approach, letting things play out then making his call. Meanwhile, tickets on the secondary market for the Mavs final home game of the season — against Phoenix on April 10 — are selling at some crazy prices as fans anticipate this is the big German’s last game.
Should fans really spend like that for the Suns game? “Ask Again Later.”
“My numbers are Hall of Fame. That’s it,” Marbury told SI Now.
“That’s what it comes down to and what you’ve done,” he added. “My mark on basketball globally is beyond – it’s never been done before. Something that’s never been done before obviously, you have to show homage to that.”
Stop laughing, it’s not that crazy. It’s probably not going to happen (predicting the HOF voters is like predicting roulette sometimes), but it’s not crazy.
Remember this is the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and it is global, it’s not just an NBA Hall (there should be one of those, but that’s a different debate). Marbury’s NBA career — 19.3 points per game, two-time All-NBA, two-time All-Star — is not Hall worthy on its own. But he opened the door to China for many American players and became a basketball icon there, taking the Beijing Ducks to two Chinese Basketball Association titles, plus he has a statue in his honor and a musical about him and his impact on Chinese culture.
That all probably is not enough to get in the Hall, but it’s a lot closer than people think.
I just hope Marbury hooks on somewhere — the Big3 seems more likely than an NBA roster — because it would be fun to see him play one more time here in the States before he hangs up his shoes.
In docs, filed by Mark Geragos, BIG3 says the Champions League posted a statement on its website that was a bald-faced lie. The CL said, “The issue is that Big3 violated the agreement that players would be able to play in both leagues even though all the players had prior agreements with the Champions League.”
BIG3 says there was NEVER any agreement between the 2 leagues and no BIG3 player was barred from honoring commitments to the Champions League. BIG3 goes as far as saying that 3 players who DID have a deal with CL were specifically allowed to play for Champions.
What’s more … BIG3 says the head of the Champions League is “a serial con-artist, fraudster and ponzi-schemer” who blames his failures on others.
Well, that’s direct. Not pulling their punches, are they?
The onus falls on the Champions League to prove its allegations, and that will be challenging. More than likely this all gets tossed at some point.
What I expect will happen is we will see next summer is a bigger and better Big3 with a few more big names attached. This case will be long forgotten.
Richard Jefferson says Finals were closer than fans think
The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals 4-1, winning the first two games by 22 and 19 points, and for the series outscoring the Cavaliers by 6.7 points per 100 possessions. The Warriors were the better team.
“Fans don’t fully grasp it. We lose 4-1, right. We didn’t play great. But KD hits that huge shot. Kyle (Korver) — who is one of the great shooters in the history of basketball — he has a good look, it doesn’t drop. That’s part of it.
“And then KD hits a tough shot over LeBron on a dribble-up. That close. You win the next game and it’s 2-2.
“People don’t understand: ‘Oh 4-1, they killed you.’ It’s like dude, it’s literally one shot here, one shot there.”
“If it’s 2-2, you go there it’s Game 5. There’s zero chance — very similar to the year before — we do not lose on our home court in a Game 6 situation,” Jefferson said. “Now you go Game 7 — anything can happen.
Jefferson thinks if that game ends differently, the Cavaliers go on to win Game 4 and it’s an even series. Would the Warriors have played with more urgency in Game 4 if they had lost Game 3? Maybe. Cleveland may have as well. This is a “Flash” like case of multiple timelines that become impossible to predict and control. The bottom line is predicting what would have happened in Game 4 — or, as Jefferson does, Game 6 — based on Game 3 is a leap I’m not comfortable with.
Bottom line, the Warriors were the better team. They earned the ring, and likely would have no matter what happened in Game 3.