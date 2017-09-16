Via Twitter

Paul George on MVP: “I’m going for it”

By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
Could the Thunder have back-to-back MVPs?

Paul George, the All-Star forward who was traded to the Thunder this summer, was at the unveiling of the new Thunder statement jerseys Friday (I like the OKC ones).

While there he spoke to NBATV and was asked about the MVP.

Can George put up the numbers it would take playing next to Russell Westbrook? Possibly. How well those two stars mesh will determine if George has a shot at postseason awards (and how good the Thunder are in general). Goerge says he is there to help Westbrook.

All that with the “is he going to the Lakers next summer?” question hanging over his head all season. It’s going to be an interesting season in Oklahoma City.

At least the new uniform look is sweet.

Report: Dwyane Wade waiting for Bulls to make first offer on buyout

By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT
Dwyane Wade will be bought out by the Chicago Bulls. That’s not in doubt. The only two questions are when and for how much of the $23.8 million Wade is owed?

The two sides have not talked about a number yet, and everyone seems to be waiting for the other side to make the first move. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times had this non-update update:

After fellow guard Jimmy Butler was dealt to Minnesota in a draft-night trade, Wade — who had exercised his $23.8 million option for the 2017-18 season — made it known in his circles that he wanted a buyout. According to one source, however, he has not gone to the front office with that request.

Don’t expect that to change. According to the same source, Wade is hoping the Bulls approach him first — with a suitable monetary amount.

It’s a simple game of chicken, with both sides thinking the other will blink first and come in with a more favorable number.

Eventually, they will start talking. Will it be before training camp opens in 10 days, or will it be after? Wade is a veteran who is happy to be patient, he’s not eager to go through another training camp, especially for a team he will not be playing for much longer. I’d say the Bulls’ front office wouldn’t want the distraction of this around, but they seem plenty good at ignoring distractions and problems.

There are a number of teams — the Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers are known, there will be others — who will be interested in Wade once he is bought out. Right now, they are waiting like everyone else.

 

Three questions the Atlanta Hawks must answer this season

By Dan FeldmanSep 16, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last Season: 43-39 and made the playoffs for the 10th straight year, but had the point difference of a 39-43 team and lost in the first round

I know what you did last summer: Atlanta completed the breakup of the starting lineup that won 60 games a couple years ago, letting Paul Millsap leave in free agency (after trading Kyle Korver at the deadline last season). The Hawks also traded Dwight Howard in a salary dump rearrangement. New general manager Travis Schlenk is clearly rebuilding, adding No. 19 pick John Collins and an extra future first-rounder (acquired for renting cap space to pay a bought-out Jamal Crawford). But Atlanta isn’t jumping full speed into tanking. The Hawks also signed competitive veterans Dewayne Dedmon and Ersan Ilyasova.

THREE QUESTIONS THE HAWKS MUST ANSWER:

1) Will Atlanta compete or tank? The Hawks look far closer to being the NBA’s worst team than a playoff qualifier. It’s hard to see a Mike Budenholzer-coached team starting the season tanking. But if Atlanta can’t surpass outside expectations, the strategy could change. When – or even if – that happens could play a large part in how this season looks.

In a weak Eastern Conference, it’s at least plausible the Hawks remain in the playoff race for a while. Veterans like Kent Bazemore, Dewayne Dedmon, Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli can play.

But if Atlanta drops in the standings, their playing time could get turned over to rawer young players, who’d likely sink the Hawks even further.

2) Is Dennis Schroder – or anyone – a long-term piece? There isn’t a single player on this team to feel confident will still be in Atlanta when the Hawks next win a playoff series, or even just make the playoffs. The Hawks slid into this rebuild after a long postseason streak, which means they haven’t had a top-10 pick in a decade.

Schroder is the closest thing to a blue-chip prospect on this roster, and he’s the only one earning big money (starting a four-year, $62 million extension this season). So, there’s a little more attention on him.

But John Collins, Taurean Prince and DeAndre’ Bembry are all indefinite keepers, too.

If Atlanta isn’t going to make the playoffs, success could be identifying which players to build around long-term.

3) Will Dewayne Dedmon and Ersan Ilyasova establish trade value? Dedmon and Ilyasova are hedges against rebuilding and the early favorites to start at power forward and center. These are proud veterans who will help the team right now – and work against the Hawks securing a high draft pick.

So, why sign those two?

Because Atlanta is surely holding out hope to be good. Teams rarely start the season tanking without first taking a shot at defying expectations.

But also maybe because Dedmon and Ilyasova will have positive trade value. If the Hawks fall out of the playoff race, they might look to deal Dedmon (two years, $12.3 million with a player option) and Ilyasova (one year, $6 million) to winners for younger players and picks. Ilyasova can block any trade, but if Atlanta sinks far enough, why wouldn’t he approve a trade to a better team, the only type of team that’d be interested in him?

Minnesota goes bright, bold with new “statement” jersey. Warriors do also.

By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT
Nike — which has taken over the NBA’s uniform and apparel contracts starting this season — has rolled out some good new looks. Such as bringing back the original teal in Charlotte.

Friday Nike rolled out the 30 “Statement” jerseys for each team — and a few teams are making a real statement with them.

None more so than the Timberwolves.

That’s some 1980s neon throwback fashion there. I just hope on the nights the team wears these coach Tom Thibodeau has a matching tie. Where did that look come from? Well…

While most teams went with a fresh variation of their existing uniforms, a few went out of the box. The Warriors did, not in the color scheme way of Minnesota, but it’s a different look for Golden State.

Here’s a group shot where you can see a number of the “statement” jerseys.

A few of these I really like, such as the Thunder’s statement.

But Minnesota… damn.

Report: “Little resistance” to Commissioner’s player rest plans

By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
It’s possible NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is not going to get his way on lottery reform. He most likely will, a majority of owners voted for it two years ago (but it needed a two-thirds supermajority), and now Silver is selling this new, less drastic version as something the league needs from a public relations standpoint. But once those owners of small and mid-sized market teams get in a room, they may be hesitant to vote for something that hurts them more than big markets.

What we know those owners will vote for is to give Silver real power to fine teams who sit multiple star players for a game, or who give a healthy scratch to a player in a big nationally televised game. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN put it this way.

And make no mistake: Silver will be aggressive in making sure he gets the two-thirds majority of the owners’ votes needed to fine teams for sitting healthy star players in national television games or multiple healthy starters in regular-season games, and for failing to make a star player sitting out visually accessible to fans on the bench…

While yes, the NBA is sensitive to the ticket-buying public losing out on the chance to see LeBron James or Stephen Curry on a once-a-season trip out of their conference, this is ultimately a television-revenue issue. The network games on ABC, ESPN and TNT were punctured when the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs turned national appearances into split-squad spring training games. Silver has been hellbent on a solution…

The resting rules have been met with little resistance. Silver has mostly sold it to owners as an economic issue. He has warned that the NBA’s future revenues and growth are directly tied to solving the resting issue, because that problem ultimately threatens regular-season and playoff ratings — never mind the cumulative cost of eroding interest in the sport.

We can debate if regular season player rest would impact postseason playoff ratings, but the rest of high-profile players in high-profile games is legit. I’m fortunate enough to be a guest on a number of sports talk radio shows around the nation during the NBA season, and the issue of resting players is a constant topic and black eye for the league. I can make the case for why teams are smart to do it — multiple studies have shown rested players both perform better on the court and are less likely to be injured — but in a star-driven league, it just looks bad when fans can’t see who they paid or tuned in to watch. With the schedule spaced out more, Silver has leverage to push teams not to sit guys for the most high-profile games. This is not a cure-all — if a team wants to rest a player they still will, they will just say the player has a sore ankle or back and needs the night off — but it’s a good step.

Resting players is a much bigger PR issue than tanking, and on this one Silver will get his way.