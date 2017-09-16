Big3 countersues Champions League, claims defamation

Ice Cube’s Big3 had a promising rookie season and looked like a league that could have staying power. It even found one of its guys with an NBA contract.

The Champions League never got off the ground this summer.

The founders of the Champions League sued Cube and the Big3 for $250 million claiming they stole ideas and players. Did anyone think Cube and the Big3 would not come back hard at that? They did last week with a countersuit claiming defamation. TMZ has the details.

In docs, filed by Mark Geragos, BIG3 says the Champions League posted a statement on its website that was a bald-faced lie. The CL said, “The issue is that Big3 violated the agreement that players would be able to play in both leagues even though all the players had prior agreements with the Champions League.” BIG3 says there was NEVER any agreement between the 2 leagues and no BIG3 player was barred from honoring commitments to the Champions League. BIG3 goes as far as saying that 3 players who DID have a deal with CL were specifically allowed to play for Champions. What’s more … BIG3 says the head of the Champions League is “a serial con-artist, fraudster and ponzi-schemer” who blames his failures on others.

Well, that’s direct. Not pulling their punches, are they?

The onus falls on the Champions League to prove its allegations, and that will be challenging. More than likely this all gets tossed at some point.

What I expect will happen is we will see next summer is a bigger and better Big3 with a few more big names attached. This case will be long forgotten.