Big3 countersues Champions League, claims defamation

Ice Cube’s Big3 had a promising rookie season and looked like a league that could have staying power. It even found one of its guys with an NBA contract.
The Champions League never got off the ground this summer.
The founders of the Champions League sued Cube and the Big3 for $250 million claiming they stole ideas and players. Did anyone think Cube and the Big3 would not come back hard at that? They did last week with a countersuit claiming defamation. TMZ has the details.
In docs, filed by Mark Geragos, BIG3 says the Champions League posted a statement on its website that was a bald-faced lie. The CL said, “The issue is that Big3 violated the agreement that players would be able to play in both leagues even though all the players had prior agreements with the Champions League.”
BIG3 says there was NEVER any agreement between the 2 leagues and no BIG3 player was barred from honoring commitments to the Champions League. BIG3 goes as far as saying that 3 players who DID have a deal with CL were specifically allowed to play for Champions.
What’s more … BIG3 says the head of the Champions League is “a serial con-artist, fraudster and ponzi-schemer” who blames his failures on others.
Well, that’s direct. Not pulling their punches, are they?
The onus falls on the Champions League to prove its allegations, and that will be challenging. More than likely this all gets tossed at some point.
What I expect will happen is we will see next summer is a bigger and better Big3 with a few more big names attached. This case will be long forgotten.
The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals 4-1, winning the first two games by 22 and 19 points, and for the series outscoring the Cavaliers by 6.7 points per 100 possessions. The Warriors were the better team.
Cleveland’s Richard Jefferson thinks the Finals were closer than you do.
Jefferson went on the Bill Simmons podcast at the Ringer and talked about the Finals (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area).
“Fans don’t fully grasp it. We lose 4-1, right. We didn’t play great. But KD hits that huge shot. Kyle (Korver) — who is one of the great shooters in the history of basketball — he has a good look, it doesn’t drop. That’s part of it.
“And then KD hits a tough shot over LeBron on a dribble-up. That close. You win the next game and it’s 2-2.
“People don’t understand: ‘Oh 4-1, they killed you.’ It’s like dude, it’s literally one shot here, one shot there.”
“If it’s 2-2, you go there it’s Game 5. There’s zero chance — very similar to the year before — we do not lose on our home court in a Game 6 situation,” Jefferson said. “Now you go Game 7 — anything can happen.
Jefferson is talking about the dramatic end of Game 3 in Cleveland. Kevin Durant knocked down a pull-up jumper over LeBron James to put the Warriors up by 1 with 47 seconds left (a shot that made him the Finals MVP favorite). Kyle Korver later had a clean look at a shot he makes 7 or 8 times out of 10, but missed this one. It’s a make or miss league, and the Warriors hit their shots and got the win.
Jefferson thinks if that game ends differently, the Cavaliers go on to win Game 4 and it’s an even series. Would the Warriors have played with more urgency in Game 4 if they had lost Game 3? Maybe. Cleveland may have as well. This is a “Flash” like case of multiple timelines that become impossible to predict and control. The bottom line is predicting what would have happened in Game 4 — or, as Jefferson does, Game 6 — based on Game 3 is a leap I’m not comfortable with.
Bottom line, the Warriors were the better team. They earned the ring, and likely would have no matter what happened in Game 3.
When you live in the fishbowl of the Golden State Warriors, things can get blown way out of proportion.
Kevin Durant was on the Bill Simmons’ podcast recently and said (when talking about Maryland getting an Under Armour shoe deal): “… Nobody wants to play in Under Armours, I’m sorry. Like, the top kids don’t because they all play Nike.” Obviously, Durant’s teammate Stephen Curry is the face of Under Armour.
This led to speculation about friction between the Warriors two stars, something Durant shot down talking to Rachel Nichols of ESPN.
“We was never in a bad place when I said that. So it’s like we didn’t have to patch anything up. … Me and Steph, we talked about that. He had a conversation with me about it, and I understood. We moved on….
“Everybody trying to figure out a way to break us up, so they gonna use that too.”
Curry said he called Durant up and had a talk about perception and how Under Armour has evolved. He also said there was never an issue.
Teams — even the most successful, popular teams — love the “us against the world” narrative. They thrive on it. So KD can slam his teammate’s shoes then say “what beef, you guys are just trying to break us up” with a straight face. The reality is the Warriors are under the NBA’s biggest magnifying glass, and everything they say and do will be dissected and debated. Everyone wants to inject a little more drama into the NBA season because, as Jeff Van Gundy said, if they stay healthy the Warriors are going to run away with another title.
Could the Thunder have back-to-back MVPs?
Paul George, the All-Star forward who was traded to the Thunder this summer, was at the unveiling of the new Thunder statement jerseys Friday (I like the OKC ones).
While there he spoke to NBATV and was asked about the MVP.
Can George put up the numbers it would take playing next to Russell Westbrook? Possibly. How well those two stars mesh will determine if George has a shot at postseason awards (and how good the Thunder are in general). Goerge says he is there to help Westbrook.
All that with the “is he going to the Lakers next summer?” question hanging over his head all season. It’s going to be an interesting season in Oklahoma City.
At least the new uniform look is sweet.
Dwyane Wade will be bought out by the Chicago Bulls. That’s not in doubt. The only two questions are when and for how much of the $23.8 million Wade is owed?
The two sides have not talked about a number yet, and everyone seems to be waiting for the other side to make the first move. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times had this non-update update:
After fellow guard Jimmy Butler was dealt to Minnesota in a draft-night trade, Wade — who had exercised his $23.8 million option for the 2017-18 season — made it known in his circles that he wanted a buyout. According to one source, however, he has not gone to the front office with that request.
Don’t expect that to change. According to the same source, Wade is hoping the Bulls approach him first — with a suitable monetary amount.
It’s a simple game of chicken, with both sides thinking the other will blink first and come in with a more favorable number.
Eventually, they will start talking. Will it be before training camp opens in 10 days, or will it be after? Wade is a veteran who is happy to be patient, he’s not eager to go through another training camp, especially for a team he will not be playing for much longer. I’d say the Bulls’ front office wouldn’t want the distraction of this around, but they seem plenty good at ignoring distractions and problems.
There are a number of teams — the Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers are known, there will be others — who will be interested in Wade once he is bought out. Right now, they are waiting like everyone else.