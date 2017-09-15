Trail Blazers signing Anthony Morrow

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Trail Blazers have already signed Archie Goodwin and Isaiah Briscoe to unguaranteed or lightly guaranteed deals and C.J. Wilcox to a two-way contract.

Now, Portland is adding a seasoned veteran to the competition for its 15th standard regular-season roster spot – Anthony Morrow.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Free agent guard Anthony Morrow has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Portland, agent Wallace Prather tells The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2017

Portland could use more shooting on the wing, especially after dumping Allen Crabbe. Only Stephen Curry, Kyle Korver and Klay Thompson have matched Morrow’s career efficiency (41.7%) and volume (8.0 attempts per 100 possessions) while playing even half as many minutes as Morrow.

But that he’s left taking an unguaranteed minimum offer speaks to Morrow’s defensive deficiencies. There’s reason Morrow has bounced between the Warriors, Nets, Hawks, Mavericks, Pelicans, Thunder and Bulls in nine NBA seasons.

Morrow is probably the favorite to stick into the regular season, though the Trail Blazers could still sign other candidates. They could also keep just 14 players, especially because they’re still facing the luxury tax.