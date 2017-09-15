Scan tag on new Nike jerseys, get highlights of that player on your phone

Welcome to the 2017 NBA, when a jersey isn’t just a thing you wear, it’s how to get highlights of your favorite players.
Nike has taken over the NBA’s uniform contract this year and rolled out some new and classic looks. Some jerseys even make a statement (there’s a new statement jersey for every team).
But these are more than just a jersey, they can bring you highlights of your favorite player, too. Darren Rovell of ESPN has the details.
In taking over the NBA apparel deal, Nike announced on Friday that scanning the jersey’s “jock tag” with a phone will offer the most recent highlights of that specific player and their team. Doing it on game day will unlock offers specific to that player or team, including limited shoe releases.
The new system, called NikeConnect, is part of both the Swingman jersey and the authentic jerseys that will be available for fans to purchase for $110 and $200, respectively, on Sept. 29.
Buy a player’s jersey, scan the code and you can also give that player a boost on NBA 2K18.
It’s going to take the latest technology, an iPhone 7 or later, to play along (or Android with NFC capability.
As it works with modern technology, the information flow is two ways. You get clips or deals, Nike gets information about the people who bought the jersey and where they scanned in from.
Happy NBA 2K Day.
Sure, players are squabbling about their ranking — play well and the 2K team will raise it, otherwise shut it — but the game is out and the fun for NBA gamers and junkies has begun.
Savor it with the latest trailer from NBA 2K.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have signed center Diamond Stone.
The Hawks waived him earlier this summer despite him having a guaranteed salary.
Taken in the second round by New Orleans and traded to the Clippers on draft night in 2016, the 6-foot-11 Stone appeared in seven games for the Clippers. The Clippers traded him to Atlanta this offseason in a sign-and-trade for Danilo Gallinari.
Stone played one season at Maryland, averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.
This was expected after the Bucks waived Spencer Hawes, but now it is all but official.
Jason Terry – who turned 40 on Friday — is returning to the Bucks. Shams Charania of the Vertical at Yahoo Sports broke the story.
Terry played 74 games for the Bucks last season, averaging more than 18 minutes a night, and he can still space the floor as he shot 42 percent from three. At this point in his career, The Jet is limited in other aspects of his game, but he can give the Bucks some veteran depth and points. Milwaukee will start Tony Snell at the two with both Rashad Vaughn and Sterling Brown in the mix next, Terry will fit in that group and contribute.
Any teams out there that could use a solid, defensive-minded backup center?
The answer is yes. Even a few teams that don’t think they need one actually do. Andrew Bogut would fit that bill if healthy, but the guy who broke his tibia in his first game with the Cavaliers last season has health questions. Ones his agent tried to dispel speaking to David Aldridge of TNT/NBA.com.
That may be true, but teams will decide that for themselves because nobody is signing him without a full physical (which is standard practice, see the Isaiah Thomas trade for a recent example).
But it behooves the agent to get this out there and hope a few more teams jump in the bidding for his client. A few teams reportedly are interested, including the Boston Celtics (who need defensive help inside), but it would be a surprise if anyone offers more than the league minimum.
Bogut is a good defensive center in the paint. He’s not flying in from the weak side for the block athletic, but he’s a big body always in the right position, and he’s also good at helping quarterback the defense. If Boston, or another team, could get 15 minutes a night out of him it would be huge.