Report: Rockets GM Daryl Morey frequently fined

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is maybe the NBA’s most outspoken executive.

He throws shade at opposing players and owners, jokingly challenges people to fights and can be outright provocative. Active on Twitter, Morey generates plenty of exposure.

The league apparently doesn’t always appreciate it.

Zach Lowe of ESPN on The Woj Pod:

Daryl gets fined so much more than has ever been publicly reported. Daryl is fined all the time.

The NBA sometimes fines people without announcing it. Anyone suspended for marijuana under the last couple Collective Bargaining Agreements was first fined for a previous violation, but the fines aren’t typically announced. Joe Dumars was reportedly fined $500,000 in 2010 for leaking confidential information.

I’d be surprised if Morey was ever docked that much, but it sounds as if smaller fines are just the cost of doing business.