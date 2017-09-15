Report: Magic promised to draft Kristaps Porzingis in 2014

By Dan FeldmanSep 15, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
Kristaps Porzingis initially entered the 2014 NBA draft, and the Magic – who held the No. 12 pick (which they ultimately used to trade up for No. 10 pick Elfrid Payton) – tried to entice him to remain in the draft.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

They tried to get Porzingis to stay in the draft that year. He was guaranteed at the pick they used Elfrid Payton.

Porzingis knew he could have been picked. He didn’t feel he was ready. He wanted to come over ready.

Of course, Porzingis withdrew from the draft and then declared again in 2015. Orlando, which held the No. 5 pick, was the highest-picking team known to show early interest in Porzingis. But that obviously wasn’t enough, as the Knicks grabbed him at No. 4. The Magic settled for Mario Hezonja at No. 5.

This exposes a limitation of the NBA’s lottery-reform proposal. There’d still be value in tanking down in the standings, even if the difference in lottery odds is minimal. Teams whose number combinations are not selected are still slotted in reverse order of record. That’s why New York picked ahead of Orlando, and the difference was obviously immense.

By the way, we always hear about how close teams were to drafting a future star. We never hear about the times the Magic coveted a bust but were saved when another team drafted him ahead of them.

Isaiah Thomas playing himself on Law & Order

By Dan FeldmanSep 15, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Isaiah Thomas has been taken through the ringer lately, traded by the Celtics then having his hip injury widely scrutinized.

The Cavaliers guard got a reprieve while filming a cameo for “Law & Order: SVU.”

Joey Morona of Cleveland.com:

Thomas plays himself on the episode, which centers around a missing persons investigation, The Plain Dealer reported . The scene takes place at the Chelsea Piers Sports & Entertainment Complex on the banks of the Hudson.

Thomas:

This is a perfect example of basketball opening doors for players. What a cool experience for Thomas.

I’m looking forward to seeing the episode.

Wizards to retire Phil Chenier’s No. 45

By Dan FeldmanSep 15, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
The Wizards have four retired numbers: Earl Monroe (No. 10), Elvin Hayes (No. 11), Gus Johnson (No. 25) and Wes Unseld (No. 41).

Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic:

The Wizards will add a fifth jersey to the rafters at Capital One Arena this season, as on Thursday the team announced Phil Chenier’s No. 45 uniform will be retired this season.

The ceremony will take place on March 23 when the Wizards host the Denver Nuggets. Chenier, 66, played nine years for the team and then spent 30 years as a broadcaster for Home Team Sports and CSN.

The Wizards informed Chenier of the honor during what was set up to look like an ordinary Q&A with Bradley Beal:

Pretty touching.

Chenier made three All-Star games and an All-NBA second team while playing for the Baltimore/Capital/Washington Bullets. He played on Washington’s 1978 championship team, though injury ended his season well before the playoffs.

If Johnson had his number retired, why not Chenier, too? Chenier added to his case by becoming a beloved broadcaster in and around D.C.

Teams should be wary of retiring numbers just because someone exceeds the least-accomplished player with his number already retired. That’s a quick recipe to stuffing the rafters with unworthy numbers.

But the Wizards needn’t worry about that. The franchise has won multiple playoff series in a season only once without Chenier on the roster and never after his retirement. Washington has only minimal history to be proud of, so honoring someone integral to most of its success makes sense.

Three questions the Charlotte Hornets must answer this season

By Dane CarbaughSep 15, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last Season: 36-46, missed the playoffs.

I know what you did last summer: Thanks to some circumstances in this year’s draft out of their control, the Hornets sort of fell into the lucky spot of drafting the University of Kentucky’s Malik Monk. Monk is an excellent 3-point shooter and should be a useful scorer for Charlotte off the bench. Meanwhile, the team also drafted Dwayne Bacon at No.40. Oh, and they traded for Dwight Howard. A 31-year-old Dwight Howard, but still.

THREE QUESTIONS THE HORNETS MUST ANSWER:

1) What is the identity of this team? Under head coach Steve Clifford the Hornets have traditionally been a good defensive team. Save for last season, each full year under Clifford the Hornets have been a Top 10 team in defensive rating. But last year it was a bit of a disaster, and Charlotte dipped to just 19th overall.

They could not play their most effective lineups due to injuries, and now with a revamped roster they will have to see if they can make it work. Al Jefferson has been gone for a full season now — long the offensive pacesetter for this team — and this is Kemba Walker‘s squad more than ever. He took a huge leap forward last season in efficiency, and it will be interesting to see where they go with a mix of veterans and young players as they try to fold Howard into it all.

2) Can Howard help a floundering defense? I sort of feel like people forget that the Atlanta Hawks finished with a winning record last season and fifth in the Eastern Conference. That counts for something, especially when you go back and remember that Dwight Howard had one of his best seasons in recent years on that squad. Howard also has the benefit of being familiar with Clifford, who helped coach him when he was a member of the Orlando Magic. Combined with Cody Zeller and Frank Kaminsky, it will be interesting to see how much Howard makes a difference to last seasons injury depleted squad.

Health alone won’t set Charlotte straight, and on offense it will still be the usual suspects carrying much of the load. Defense is where the Hornets have the most to make up in order to reach the playoffs next season, and Howard will be a critical part of that.

3) Is there a clear line between starters and role players in Charlotte? Kemba Walker, Cody Zeller, Frank Kaminsky, Nicolas Batum, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Dwight Howard, Marvin Williams, Jeremy Lamb. This is the list of players who hit 1000+ minutes last season in the NBA on this roster. Walker is set to be a starter, as is Batum, Kidd-Gilchrist, and Howard. Williams will likely be the fifth starter as a shooting presence — needed especially as MKG returns and with Marco Belinelli in Atlanta.

But where things could get muddy is if there is are jumps from the young scorers and simultaneous dips from the aging veterans. Charlotte seems open to that — especially when you look at players like Williams and Howard — who will have both Zeller and Kaminsky nipping at their heels. While the starting lineup could be what we’ve seen from Clifford before, the rotations could easily get tricky in Charlotte pretty quick. They’ll need to quickly figure out what those rotations are in order to win games.

Watch Kristaps Porzingis’ 34-point night in elimination game in EuroBasket

By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2017, 7:58 AM EDT
The MVP of EuroBasket is probably Goran Dragic, who has been nothing short of amazing averaging 21 points and 5.4 assists per game, and hitting 37.5 percent from three in leading Slovenia to the title game.

After him, it might be Kristaps Porzingis. The Knicks big man averaged 27.2 points a game, shooting 37.5 percent from three, and getting to the line almost seven times a game.

Porzingis dropped 34 points and pulled down six boards in Latvia’s quarterfinal game against Dragic’s Slovenia, but it wasn’t enough (that was the same game where KP got into it with Anthony Randolph). Still, his highlights from that game are worth watching — and are a reminder the Knicks need to get him the ball more this season and run the offense through him.