Report: Bucks agree to one-year, $2.3 million contract with Jason Terry

Welcome to the 2017 NBA, when a jersey isn’t just a thing you wear, it’s how to get highlights of your favorite players.

Nike has taken over the NBA’s uniform contract this year and rolled out some new and classic looks. Some jerseys even make a statement (there’s a new statement jersey for every team).

I'm excited to play in the new Statement jersey this season. #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/0WxL8FosEd — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 16, 2017

But these are more than just a jersey, they can bring you highlights of your favorite player, too. Darren Rovell of ESPN has the details.

In taking over the NBA apparel deal, Nike announced on Friday that scanning the jersey’s “jock tag” with a phone will offer the most recent highlights of that specific player and their team. Doing it on game day will unlock offers specific to that player or team, including limited shoe releases. The new system, called NikeConnect, is part of both the Swingman jersey and the authentic jerseys that will be available for fans to purchase for $110 and $200, respectively, on Sept. 29.

Buy a player’s jersey, scan the code and you can also give that player a boost on NBA 2K18.

It’s going to take the latest technology, an iPhone 7 or later, to play along (or Android with NFC capability.

As it works with modern technology, the information flow is two ways. You get clips or deals, Nike gets information about the people who bought the jersey and where they scanned in from.