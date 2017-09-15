Andrew Bogut has been cleared by doctors, ready for NBA return

Any teams out there that could use a solid, defensive-minded backup center?

The answer is yes. Even a few teams that don’t think they need one actually do. Andrew Bogut would fit that bill if healthy, but the guy who broke his tibia in his first game with the Cavaliers last season has health questions. Ones his agent tried to dispel speaking to David Aldridge of TNT/NBA.com.

CT scan on @andrewbogut tibia shows complete healing, along w/radiology report that shows leg is “solidly united,” per agent David Bauman. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) September 15, 2017

That may be true, but teams will decide that for themselves because nobody is signing him without a full physical (which is standard practice, see the Isaiah Thomas trade for a recent example).

But it behooves the agent to get this out there and hope a few more teams jump in the bidding for his client. A few teams reportedly are interested, including the Boston Celtics (who need defensive help inside), but it would be a surprise if anyone offers more than the league minimum.

Bogut is a good defensive center in the paint. He’s not flying in from the weak side for the block athletic, but he’s a big body always in the right position, and he’s also good at helping quarterback the defense. If Boston, or another team, could get 15 minutes a night out of him it would be huge.