Kings unveil lion of a new court

The Kings rebranded themselves last year (at least aesthetically), including a lion logo unlike anything we’d seen before. That alternate logo barely got used, though.
That’s changing in a big way for a few games this season.
The team will use this customizable floor through the season when wearing the Global Uniform at home. Building a brand that connects with fans around the world will help create an authentic connection with emerging international basketball audiences, from the court up through jerseys, apparel and more.
International elements are present throughout the new design. For the team’s biggest global celebrations, Bollywood and Lunar New Year theme nights, interchangeable panels featuring a new regional logo – a Kings crown featuring the team’s name in Hindi or Mandarin – will be added to the floor. The Kings will use these marks, in addition to the primary logo in future India and China endeavors.
For other games, the team’s global crest – a heralding lion, a symbol of leadership and strength recognized around the world – will remain at center court. The granite “S”, inspired by the city’s flag showing the inseparable link between the community and team, will wrap around the floor along the apron.
This is an eye-popping change – and cool enough to build anticipation for another alternate court the Kings said they’d reveal later.