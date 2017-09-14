Grading every NBA team’s offseason

NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman graded every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there. The full results with links to each writeup:
Today’s NBA is all about length.
Whether we are talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James, the chasedown block has been something more players not only have the length but the eye for as they play defense in a modern NBA scheme.
This year’s best chasedown blocks came courtesy of James, Kevin Durant, and others all in the confines of both regular season games and in playoff matchups.
Check out the full video of the 10 best chasedown blocks of the 2016-17 NBA season above.
Heat, owner Micky Arison donating $10 million to Hurricane Irma relief
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat Charitable Fund, Carnival Corporation and the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation said Thursday they are giving up to $10 million in Hurricane Irma relief efforts across Florida and the Caribbean.
The pledge starts with an immediate $2.5 million donation by the Arison family to Direct Relief, UNICEF and the United Way of Miami-Dade County. Carnival Foundation and the Heat Charitable Fund are each pledging to raise a combined $5 million, and the Arison Foundation will match those efforts up to $5 million in total.
Micky Arison is the Heat managing general partner and Carnival’s chairman.
“As a long-time resident of South Florida, I have witnessed the resiliency of our communities – watching neighbors come together to overcome adversity,” Heat President Pat Riley said. “The South Florida community has supported our organization throughout the years, so it is only fitting that we are there to support and help uplift this community in its time of need.”
At least 26 people in Florida have died under Irma-related circumstances, and six more in South Carolina and Georgia, many of them well after the storm passed. The death toll across the Caribbean stood at 38.
Carnival is deploying 11 ships to provide affected ports in the Caribbean with supplies like food, water, clothing, diapers, medical supplies and generators, among others. Those missions are coinciding with scheduled and ongoing cruise itineraries.
“Our friends and partners from across Florida and the Caribbean have always displayed remarkable resilience, strength and spirit when facing difficult circumstances,” Carnival CEO Arnold Donald said. “They have come back strong in the past, and we will be standing with them as they work to come back strong once again.”
The Heat are also teaming up with the Golden State Warriors for more Irma relief.
The Heat will help move about 150 dogs and cats from Miami-area shelters that have been overflowing since the storm to Oakland on Friday. A FedEx plane with $11 million in relief items for Irma victims arrives Friday in Miami.
Once the plane’s medical supplies, hygiene kits and relief supplies are unloaded, the pets will board and depart for the Oakland-area shelters. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and captain Udonis Haslem will help load the plane in Miami. Warriors players Zaza Pachulia and Jordan Bell, along with assistant coach Willie Green, are going to meet the plane in Oakland.
Kings unveil lion of a new court
The Kings rebranded themselves last year (at least aesthetically), including a lion logo unlike anything we’d seen before. That alternate logo barely got used, though.
That’s changing in a big way for a few games this season.
The team will use this customizable floor through the season when wearing the Global Uniform at home. Building a brand that connects with fans around the world will help create an authentic connection with emerging international basketball audiences, from the court up through jerseys, apparel and more.
International elements are present throughout the new design. For the team’s biggest global celebrations, Bollywood and Lunar New Year theme nights, interchangeable panels featuring a new regional logo – a Kings crown featuring the team’s name in Hindi or Mandarin – will be added to the floor. The Kings will use these marks, in addition to the primary logo in future India and China endeavors.
For other games, the team’s global crest – a heralding lion, a symbol of leadership and strength recognized around the world – will remain at center court. The granite “S”, inspired by the city’s flag showing the inseparable link between the community and team, will wrap around the floor along the apron.
This is an eye-popping change – and cool enough to build anticipation for another alternate court the Kings said they’d reveal later.
Report: Jarrett Jack coming to Knicks camp on one-year, non-guaranteed deal
The Knicks are bringing in another veteran point guard to camp, just to have a look.
There had been reports before they had interest in veteran Jarrett Jack, and he has convinced them his knees are healthy enough to deserve a shot. Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders was first with the story.
The New York Knicks and Jarrett Jack are expected to finalize their agreement on Friday or early next week, sources told ESPN. Jack is the second veteran point guard to join New York, which also inked Ramon Sessions earlier this summer. GM Scott Perry had said that he’d like to have veterans to help Rookie Frank Ntilikina.
Jack was a respectable point guard off the bench a couple of seasons ago, but has played just 40 games over the past two seasons due to knee injuries. He’s had multiple surgeries, the latest of which was last March after he had gotten a 10-day contract with the Pelicans. He’s going to have to prove he is healthy, first.
On paper heading into the season, the Knicks have one of the worst backcourts in the NBA. There is the veteran Ramon Sessions, rookie Frank Ntilikina, and the man they dramatically overpaid Ron Baker, and in a pinch Chasson Randle (his salary is not guaranteed until the first day of training camp, Sept. 26). A healthy Jack could get minutes in that group, but they have him on a non-guaranteed deal for a reason.