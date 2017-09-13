Magic Johnson said he turned down Warriors, Pistons, Knicks before Lakers

Magic Johnson wanted to stay loyal to the Lakers and the Buss family.

Sure, he ventured into baseball ownership for a bit with the Dodgers, but his heart was always in hoops. He had owned part of the Lakers in the past, and while he sold that (for the Dodgers) he was brought in earlier this year by Jeanie Buss, then eventually was asked to run the Lakers’ basketball operations.

Magic said on ESPN’s First Take it wasn’t his first offer.

Magic says he turned down jobs with the Dubs, Pistons and Knicks before taking the Lakers job. Said Knicks' President Steve Mills called. pic.twitter.com/oEloHJldWF — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 12, 2017

Here’s the quote.

“I turned down three jobs. My good friends Peter and Joe Lacob bought the Golden State Warriors. They came to me I want you to be an owner, be a partner with us I said no I’m a Laker. My friends bought the Detroit Pistons, Tom Gores, and a Michigan State guy. Come on home it would be a great story, I can’t I’m a Laker. I could have owned other teams.”

He was offered the Knicks president job as well at one point.

We will see how good a job Magic can do in this role. He, and GM Rob Pelinka, have done an excellent job setting the Lakers up with young players and the potential to add free agents in the coming years, but a lot of the groundwork for that was laid by the much maligned Jim Buss/Mitch Kupchak front office (they drafted Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., and they planned for the cap space). The steps from potential to good to contender are difficult ones, and many a team has stumbled over them.

Magic got the job he wanted. Now we’ll see if he can do it.