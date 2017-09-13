Getty Image

Lonzo Ball not worried his father LaVar will be problem with teammates

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT
Los Angeles coach Luke Walton tells the story of coming to Lakers training camp as a rookie in 2003, when his father Bill was an outspoken television color commentator on national NBA games, and having multiple veterans basically tell him “I’m going to make your life hell because of your father.” But it didn’t really work out that way. Walton proved he belonged, found a role on a team that went to the NBA Finals, and fit in. He wasn’t really hazed more than any other rookie.

Lonzo Ball feels much the same way. Sure, his father LaVar Ball has courted media attention with the outlandish, but the son does not expect to be punished for the sins of his father.

“Nah. Speaking for my teammates, they already know how he is so it’s never been a problem, and I don’t think it’s going to be a problem,” Ball told NBCSports.com.

In fact, the younger Ball says the new “Ball in the Family” reality series on Facebook is already changing the opinions of some about his father and his family.

“I think they’re already seeing it because I get a lot of feedback on the show, and a lot more people are seeing the person that he really is,” Ball said. “I’m happy for him, I’m happy people get to see the person I have known my whole life.”

That may be true, but you can bet some of the stars LaVar took shots at — Stephen Curry, LeBron James and others — may do a little stare down with dad jogging back upcourt after a big play against the Lakers this season. It’s not wise to provide the NBA’s best players more motivation.

None of it seems to phase Lonzo. The younger Ball just does what he does, not reacting to his father. For example, LaVar said that Steve Nash was too short and slow to teach his son anything, but Lonzo didn’t see it that way at all.

“He’s an MVP, you know, one of the best point guards who ever played, so anything that he taught me is definitely useful,” Ball said. “And just that one day alone I learned a lot about coming off a screen, guarding, there’s a lot of stuff he helped and I appreciate him taking time out of his day to do that because I know he didn’t have to.”

Working on how to better take advantage of screens was something coach Walton wanted Ball to focus on this summer, and few have ever been better and using their dribble as a weapon to create space and angles off a pick as Nash. Another area of focus this summer was getting stronger and working on conditioning before the marathon grind of the NBA season — Nash could help with that, too. He was one of the NBA’s early prophets on the topics of diet and sleep for players.

“We talked about nutrition, keeping your body right in the training room and stuff, lifting weights the right way, so he helped me on more things than just basketball,” Ball said. “He helped me with my all around game… speaking for myself, I haven’t really taken care of my body like that before because I didn’t have to. Hearing it from him, it definitely made a lot of sense and I’m looking forward to adding that to my daily routine.”

One big question out there has been Lonzo’s shoes — he wore a different pair almost nightly during Summer League. During our conversation — which you can hear all of on the PBT Podcast — I asked him what planned to wear opening night against the Clippers? A pair of his brother’s LaMelo’s? Lonzo laughed and said he’s stick with his own shoes, the ZO2.

Lonzo is just going to do his thing. Like always. So far that has worked well for him.

 

LeBron James and wife visit private school near Los Angeles

By Dan FeldmanSep 13, 2017, 11:20 PM EDT
When LeBron James returned to Cleveland, he considered his family. This is painfully obvious, but worth reminding: NBA players are like everyone else in this regard. They factor arrangements for those close to them when determining where to live and work. (NBA players differ from the rest of us, because they often work in different cities than where they and their families have their homes established.)

So, if – ifLeBron is leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers in free agency next summer, it’d be logical that he consider where his kids would go to school. LeBron already has a house in Los Angeles. So, his family would likely make that its year-round base.

That’s why it’s so interesting LeBron and his wife, Savannah, toured Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, an elite Los Angeles-area private school.

TMZ:

LeBron James surprised the basketball team at Notre Dame High School in L.A. on Tuesday — hitting the gym for a training session while his wife checked out the campus … TMZ Sports has learned. We’re told Bron and Savannah James rolled up to the school in a chauffeured car around 6 PM and walked around campus before a workout on the court.

Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times:

LeBron:

Maybe this was simply a workout, though it seems like an odd location. Maybe Savannah had another reason to accompany him, though checking out the school for their sons certainly seems plausible, too.

LeBron obviously doesn’t want to tip his hand publicly about his plans, but I also think he wants to keep pressure on the Cavs. Was this a tour disguised as a workout to prepare for signing with the Lakers? Or was this a visit LeBron knew would draw attention from his current team? Or was it, as LeBron said, just a simple workout?

The possibility of an ulterior motive, whether or not one actually exists, sure is alluring in advance of his free agency.

Utah Jazz sign Nate Wolters to two-way contract

Associated PressSep 13, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz have signed Nate Wolters to a two-way contract.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard played for Crvena Zvezda in Serbia last season, where he averaged 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Wolters was selected No. 38 in the 2013 NBA draft out of South Dakota State by the Washington Wizards. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 assists in 58 games with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2013-14 season. Wolters played 42 games in 2014-15 between the Bucks, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

New NBA rules allow teams to carry two players with two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man roster. The contract enables players to more easily go back and forth between the NBA and G League.

Hawks: DeAndre’ Bembry out 4-6 weeks

By Dan FeldmanSep 13, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT
DeAndre’ Bembry somehow did this without straining anything.

But his luck apparently caught up with him.

Hawks release:

Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry has sustained a strained right tricep. An MRI performed at the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center on Friday, Sept. 8 confirmed the injury. He is expected to be out of basketball activity for four-to-six weeks, and his status will be updated as appropriate.

This timeline has Bembry returning around the start of regular season. Even if he’s cleared before Atlanta’s Oct. 18 opener against the Mavericks, he might be too far behind to warrant immediate playing time.

Bembry is competing with Taurean Prince, Kent Bazemore, Marco Belinelli, Luke Babbitt, Tyler Dorsey and Nicolas Brussino for wing minutes. As Bembry catches up, the Hawks might be pivoting toward tanking. So, maybe the second-year wing and team will meet in the middle, where Bembry is more ready to play and Atlanta is more willing to forgive his deficiencies.

Report: Zach Randolph has marijuana charge dropped

By Dan FeldmanSep 13, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT
Kings big Zach Randolph had his felony marijuana-distribution charge reduced to a misdemeanor – ending the threat of an NBA ban, which would have been automatically triggered by a felony marijuana-distribution conviction.

Now, it seems Randolph will avoid NBA punishment entirely.

TMZ:

we’ve learned Randolph struck a deal with prosecutors to plead no contest to misdemeanor resisting arrest … and in exchange, the pot charge was tossed completely.

Randolph was sentenced to 150 hours of community service as part of a diversion program, which means if he completes the hours and keeps his nose clean for 12 months, the resisting arrest conviction will be wiped from his record.

One more thing … Randolph was specifically told he may not associate himself with or be around drug dealers as part of the terms of the deal.

Pleading guilty or no contest to a marijuana charge would have progressed Randolph in the NBA’s marijuana program (first violation: warning, second violation: $25,000 fine, third violation: five-game suspension). But he pleaded no contest to only resisting arrest, which doesn’t typically come with additional NBA punishment.

Maybe Randolph can helpfully advise Sacramento’s younger players, after all.