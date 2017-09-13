LeBron James and wife visit private school near Los Angeles

When LeBron James returned to Cleveland, he considered his family. This is painfully obvious, but worth reminding: NBA players are like everyone else in this regard. They factor arrangements for those close to them when determining where to live and work. (NBA players differ from the rest of us, because they often work in different cities than where they and their families have their homes established.)

So, if – if – LeBron is leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers in free agency next summer, it’d be logical that he consider where his kids would go to school. LeBron already has a house in Los Angeles. So, his family would likely make that its year-round base.

That’s why it’s so interesting LeBron and his wife, Savannah, toured Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, an elite Los Angeles-area private school.

TMZ:

LeBron James surprised the basketball team at Notre Dame High School in L.A. on Tuesday — hitting the gym for a training session while his wife checked out the campus … TMZ Sports has learned. We’re told Bron and Savannah James rolled up to the school in a chauffeured car around 6 PM and walked around campus before a workout on the court.

Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times:

Private schools wooing The Man. pic.twitter.com/Tza4FC3Qyg — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 13, 2017

Sorry Laker fans. He's just working out. https://t.co/cGHFEQfh1f — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 13, 2017

LeBron:

Imagine @kingjames showing up to your high school gym unannounced. 🚀👀 A post shared by UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Maybe this was simply a workout, though it seems like an odd location. Maybe Savannah had another reason to accompany him, though checking out the school for their sons certainly seems plausible, too.

LeBron obviously doesn’t want to tip his hand publicly about his plans, but I also think he wants to keep pressure on the Cavs. Was this a tour disguised as a workout to prepare for signing with the Lakers? Or was this a visit LeBron knew would draw attention from his current team? Or was it, as LeBron said, just a simple workout?

The possibility of an ulterior motive, whether or not one actually exists, sure is alluring in advance of his free agency.