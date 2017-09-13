Hawks: DeAndre’ Bembry out 4-6 weeks

DeAndre’ Bembry somehow did this without straining anything.
But his luck apparently caught up with him.
Hawks release:
Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry has sustained a strained right tricep. An MRI performed at the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center on Friday, Sept. 8 confirmed the injury. He is expected to be out of basketball activity for four-to-six weeks, and his status will be updated as appropriate.
This timeline has Bembry returning around the start of regular season. Even if he’s cleared before Atlanta’s Oct. 18 opener against the Mavericks, he might be too far behind to warrant immediate playing time.
Bembry is competing with Taurean Prince, Kent Bazemore, Marco Belinelli, Luke Babbitt, Tyler Dorsey and Nicolas Brussino for wing minutes. As Bembry catches up, the Hawks might be pivoting toward tanking. So, maybe the second-year wing and team will meet in the middle, where Bembry is more ready to play and Atlanta is more willing to forgive his deficiencies.
When LeBron James returned to Cleveland, he considered his family. This is painfully obvious, but worth reminding: NBA players are like everyone else in this regard. They factor arrangements for those close to them when determining where to live and work. (NBA players differ from the rest of us, because they often work in different cities than where they and their families have their homes established.)
So, if – if – LeBron is leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers in free agency next summer, it’d be logical that he consider where his kids would go to school. LeBron already has a house in Los Angeles. So, his family would likely make that its year-round base.
That’s why it’s so interesting LeBron and his wife, Savannah, toured Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, an elite Los Angeles-area private school.
TMZ:
LeBron James surprised the basketball team at Notre Dame High School in L.A. on Tuesday — hitting the gym for a training session while his wife checked out the campus … TMZ Sports has learned. We’re told Bron and Savannah James rolled up to the school in a chauffeured car around 6 PM and walked around campus before a workout on the court.
Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times:
LeBron:
Maybe this was simply a workout, though it seems like an odd location. Maybe Savannah had another reason to accompany him, though checking out the school for their sons certainly seems plausible, too.
LeBron obviously doesn’t want to tip his hand publicly about his plans, but I also think he wants to keep pressure on the Cavs. Was this a tour disguised as a workout to prepare for signing with the Lakers? Or was this a visit LeBron knew would draw attention from his current team? Or was it, as LeBron said, just a simple workout?
The possibility of an ulterior motive, whether or not one actually exists, sure is alluring in advance of his free agency.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz have signed Nate Wolters to a two-way contract.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard played for Crvena Zvezda in Serbia last season, where he averaged 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Wolters was selected No. 38 in the 2013 NBA draft out of South Dakota State by the Washington Wizards. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 assists in 58 games with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2013-14 season. Wolters played 42 games in 2014-15 between the Bucks, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.
New NBA rules allow teams to carry two players with two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man roster. The contract enables players to more easily go back and forth between the NBA and G League.
Kings big Zach Randolph had his felony marijuana-distribution charge reduced to a misdemeanor – ending the threat of an NBA ban, which would have been automatically triggered by a felony marijuana-distribution conviction.
Now, it seems Randolph will avoid NBA punishment entirely.
TMZ:
we’ve learned Randolph struck a deal with prosecutors to plead no contest to misdemeanor resisting arrest … and in exchange, the pot charge was tossed completely.
Randolph was sentenced to 150 hours of community service as part of a diversion program, which means if he completes the hours and keeps his nose clean for 12 months, the resisting arrest conviction will be wiped from his record.
One more thing … Randolph was specifically told he may not associate himself with or be around drug dealers as part of the terms of the deal.
Pleading guilty or no contest to a marijuana charge would have progressed Randolph in the NBA’s marijuana program (first violation: warning, second violation: $25,000 fine, third violation: five-game suspension). But he pleaded no contest to only resisting arrest, which doesn’t typically come with additional NBA punishment.
Maybe Randolph can helpfully advise Sacramento’s younger players, after all.
Someone with the Twitter handle @JMoneyMikita, using an early copy of NBA 2K18, tweeted alternate uniforms for the Celtics, 76ers and Raptors:
Then, @JMoneyMikita provided images of alternate jerseys for all 30 teams to Conrad Burry of SportsLogos.net. Among the most provocative:
Warriors:
Timberwolves:
Thunder:
Check out Burry’s post for each team’s alternate uniform.
I await seeing these in live shots rather than animated, but they’re generally fun and different enough – key for alternates.