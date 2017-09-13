Even after re-signing Shabazz Muhammad, Timberwolves still want Dante Cunningham

Dante Cunningham was among the many free agents this summer who saw the ridiculous contracts handed out in the summer of 2016 and thought he was in line to get paid. He declined his $3.1 million player option… and now he’s going to sign a minimum contract for $2.1 million. The only question is where.

He could re-sign with the Pelicans (who would give him run at the three with Solomon Hill out injured). Minnesota has been interested — and that has not changed despite the fact the Timberwolves re-signed Shabazz Muhammad, reports Darren Wolfson.

#Twolves would still very much welcome FA Dante Cunningham, and there's comparable buzz on their chances like my tweet yesterday with 'Bazz. pic.twitter.com/yebJWDeFER — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 13, 2017

Minnesota could offer two years, but that may not happen. With the money the same, Cunningham has to decide where he thinks he will be used best, where he can get more run, and where he wants to live. He also could be patient and hope another team jumps in the mix, although that would be for the minimum as well.