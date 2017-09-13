Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cavaliers wing it through offseason until monumental trade

By Dan FeldmanSep 13, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cavaliers seemingly spent most of the offseason not knowing what they’d do at point guard.

They rushed to sign Jose Calderon, learned Kyrie Irving wanted to be traded, saw Derrick Rose left disregarded, signed Rose to a minimum deal, agreed to trade Irving to the Celtics, determined Isaiah Thomas‘ injury was more severe than anticipated then finalized the deal with Boston.

Not bad for a team that appeared to be operating without a fully formed plan. But not as good as it could have been, either.

The Cavs started the summer on the wrong foot by dumping general manager David Griffin just three days before the draft. That might have cost them Jimmy Butler and/or Paul George.

But new general manager Koby Altman still handled a star trade with Irving and came out well ahead – if Thomas is healthy, if Cleveland is willing to trade the Nets’ unprotected first-round pick.

A healthy Thomas is nearly as good as Irving right now, and the present matters so much for Cleveland with LeBron James propping its title window open. Jae Crowder – a versatile defender who shoots 3s will be essential against the Warriors – more than makes up the difference between the point guards this season. Again, if Thomas is healthy, and it’s a major question when that will be.

The Brooklyn pick is more valuable than any player in this trade, and the Cavaliers could use it to kick start a post-LeBron rebuild or trade it to improve their title odds this year. They can wait to decide, but both options should be on the table.

It’s so hard to build a team capable of winning a championship, and the Cavs are there. They shouldn’t waste any chance to maximize this opportunity. A better shot at the title would justify a longer post-LeBron rebuild, whenever that comes.

But which player worthy of that pick is available? Teams tend to hoard good players. Cleveland could always keep the pick and delay its decision into the offseason.

These are major questions – How healthy will Thomas be? What would the Cavaliers do with the Nets pick? – that make evaluating this offseason so difficult.

At best, Thomas is soaring by the playoffs, and the Cavs are even better than they were last year. They’d still have the Brooklyn pick in their back pocket to load up even more against Golden State or draft someone who’d infuse talent as this team ages. This could be the type of package that entices LeBron to stay in Cleveland.

At worst, Thomas never gets right. The Cavaliers, fearing LeBron leaving, refuse to trade the Nets pick then lose LeBron because of it.

With the specter of LeBron departing and the lackluster offseason that preceded it, the Irving trade is an all-timer. I think the Cavs came out ahead, but it’s tough to tell without knowing more about Thomas’ status, and they’re keeping that closely guarded. I am giving them full credit for the Brooklyn pick, because, whether or not they’re actually willing to trade it, they’re in position to.

Don’t overlook Crowder, an underrated player on one of the NBA’s most team-friendly contracts (three years, $21,917,475 remaining). He’s a significant part of the package. The third player acquired from Boston, rookie Ante Zizic, isn’t nothing.

Neither is Cedi Osman, a 2015 second-rounder signed this year. Signing Kyle Korver to a three-year, $22 million contract (though just $3.44 million of $7.5 million guaranteed the final season) is probably an overpay considering he’s 36. I like Rose much more as instant offense during LeBron’s short rests rather than a starter who neither defends nor shoots 3s well. Calderon doesn’t have a place on this team if Thomas and Rose are healthy, and I’m not sure Calderon would have been signed if Cleveland knew the latter two would later be acquired. Jeff Green has continuously disappointed, so maybe a minimum contract is finally the right salary for him – though if the Cavaliers are expecting a versatile and effective defender, they too might be left unsatisfied.

That amounts to several minor moves until one huge move. The Cavaliers might have aced the big one, but uncertainty about Thomas’ health has me docking them a full letter. If he’s healthy long enough before the playoffs to establish chemistry with his new teammates, bump them up a full letter. If he’s diminished all season, dock them another letter.

Offseason grade: B

LeBron James and wife visit private school near Los Angeles

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 13, 2017, 11:20 PM EDT
3 Comments

When LeBron James returned to Cleveland, he considered his family. This is painfully obvious, but worth reminding: NBA players are like everyone else in this regard. They factor arrangements for those close to them when determining where to live and work. (NBA players differ from the rest of us, because they often work in different cities than where they and their families have their homes established.)

So, if – ifLeBron is leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers in free agency next summer, it’d be logical that he consider where his kids would go to school. LeBron already has a house in Los Angeles. So, his family would likely make that its year-round base.

That’s why it’s so interesting LeBron and his wife, Savannah, toured Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, an elite Los Angeles-area private school.

TMZ:

LeBron James surprised the basketball team at Notre Dame High School in L.A. on Tuesday — hitting the gym for a training session while his wife checked out the campus … TMZ Sports has learned. We’re told Bron and Savannah James rolled up to the school in a chauffeured car around 6 PM and walked around campus before a workout on the court.

Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times:

LeBron:

Imagine @kingjames showing up to your high school gym unannounced. 🚀👀

A post shared by UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) on

Maybe this was simply a workout, though it seems like an odd location. Maybe Savannah had another reason to accompany him, though checking out the school for their sons certainly seems plausible, too.

LeBron obviously doesn’t want to tip his hand publicly about his plans, but I also think he wants to keep pressure on the Cavs. Was this a tour disguised as a workout to prepare for signing with the Lakers? Or was this a visit LeBron knew would draw attention from his current team? Or was it, as LeBron said, just a simple workout?

The possibility of an ulterior motive, whether or not one actually exists, sure is alluring in advance of his free agency.

Utah Jazz sign Nate Wolters to two-way contract

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 13, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz have signed Nate Wolters to a two-way contract.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard played for Crvena Zvezda in Serbia last season, where he averaged 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Wolters was selected No. 38 in the 2013 NBA draft out of South Dakota State by the Washington Wizards. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 assists in 58 games with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2013-14 season. Wolters played 42 games in 2014-15 between the Bucks, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

New NBA rules allow teams to carry two players with two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man roster. The contract enables players to more easily go back and forth between the NBA and G League.

Hawks: DeAndre’ Bembry out 4-6 weeks

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 13, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DeAndre’ Bembry somehow did this without straining anything.

But his luck apparently caught up with him.

Hawks release:

Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry has sustained a strained right tricep. An MRI performed at the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center on Friday, Sept. 8 confirmed the injury. He is expected to be out of basketball activity for four-to-six weeks, and his status will be updated as appropriate.

This timeline has Bembry returning around the start of regular season. Even if he’s cleared before Atlanta’s Oct. 18 opener against the Mavericks, he might be too far behind to warrant immediate playing time.

Bembry is competing with Taurean Prince, Kent Bazemore, Marco Belinelli, Luke Babbitt, Tyler Dorsey and Nicolas Brussino for wing minutes. As Bembry catches up, the Hawks might be pivoting toward tanking. So, maybe the second-year wing and team will meet in the middle, where Bembry is more ready to play and Atlanta is more willing to forgive his deficiencies.

Report: Zach Randolph has marijuana charge dropped

memphis grizzlies zach randolph
AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer
By Dan FeldmanSep 13, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kings big Zach Randolph had his felony marijuana-distribution charge reduced to a misdemeanor – ending the threat of an NBA ban, which would have been automatically triggered by a felony marijuana-distribution conviction.

Now, it seems Randolph will avoid NBA punishment entirely.

TMZ:

we’ve learned Randolph struck a deal with prosecutors to plead no contest to misdemeanor resisting arrest … and in exchange, the pot charge was tossed completely.

Randolph was sentenced to 150 hours of community service as part of a diversion program, which means if he completes the hours and keeps his nose clean for 12 months, the resisting arrest conviction will be wiped from his record.

One more thing … Randolph was specifically told he may not associate himself with or be around drug dealers as part of the terms of the deal.

Pleading guilty or no contest to a marijuana charge would have progressed Randolph in the NBA’s marijuana program (first violation: warning, second violation: $25,000 fine, third violation: five-game suspension). But he pleaded no contest to only resisting arrest, which doesn’t typically come with additional NBA punishment.

Maybe Randolph can helpfully advise Sacramento’s younger players, after all.