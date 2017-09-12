Watch Jimmy Fallon beat Russell Westbrook at NBA Jam (VIDEO)

Russell Westbrook is unquestionably one of the best basketball players walking the planet earth.

That, however, does not make him good at the NBA Jam video game. Especially if he chooses himself (good choice) and teams with a mascot (not as good). Westbrook was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new book on style, and they played a quarter of NBA Jam against each other, winner take all. (Well, if there had been something to take.) Fallon, like a real New Englander, made a two-man team of Larry Bird and Kevin Garnett.

Chalk this one up for Fallon.

Below is the interview before the “big” game.