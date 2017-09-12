Watch Jimmy Fallon beat Russell Westbrook at NBA Jam (VIDEO)

Russell Westbrook is unquestionably one of the best basketball players walking the planet earth.
That, however, does not make him good at the NBA Jam video game. Especially if he chooses himself (good choice) and teams with a mascot (not as good). Westbrook was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new book on style, and they played a quarter of NBA Jam against each other, winner take all. (Well, if there had been something to take.) Fallon, like a real New Englander, made a two-man team of Larry Bird and Kevin Garnett.
Chalk this one up for Fallon.
Below is the interview before the “big” game.
Dallas “little cows” reach out to Chinese fans for better translation of Mavericks
Welcome to the challenges of a global marketplace.
The translation of something as simple as a team name to another language can be awkward — I’ve always thought “Los Suns” was a weird phrasing. However, the Dallas Mavericks had a bigger problem in China, where their translated name actually came out to “little cow.” Which could be a cute mascot, but not exactly what Mark Cuban is going for. So he is reaching out to the Mavs audience in China asking for a better translation.
Dante Cunningham was among the many free agents this summer who saw the ridiculous contracts handed out in the summer of 2016 and thought he was in line to get paid. He declined his $3.1 million player option… and now he’s going to sign a minimum contract for $2.1 million. The only question is where.
He could re-sign with the Pelicans (who would give him run at the three with Solomon Hill out injured). Minnesota has been interested — and that has not changed despite the fact the Timberwolves re-signed Shabazz Muhammad, reports Darren Wolfson.
Minnesota could offer two years, but that may not happen. With the money the same, Cunningham has to decide where he thinks he will be used best, where he can get more run, and where he wants to live. He also could be patient and hope another team jumps in the mix, although that would be for the minimum as well.
Jury selection in trial of Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris for assault starts Wednesday
Jury selection in an assault case against the brothers stemming from a 2015 incident — when both were playing for the Suns — where the brothers and three others were accused of beating up a man outside a recreational basketball game will begin on Wednesday. It will be followed immediately by the trial, reports the AP via AZCentral.com.
Back in 2015, the brothers were investigated and eventually charged with felony aggravated assault joining three other men to allegedly beat up Erik Hood at a recreational basketball tournament in the Phoenix area (hood ended up in the hospital with a broken nose and other injuries). The motivation allegedly had been Hood sending “inappropriate” text messages to the Morris brothers’ mother. From the start, both brothers said they were at the tournament but have denied any involvement in the attack.
From the start, both brothers have denied any involvement. Often cases like this are pled down to a lesser charge, however, the twins may not be willing to do that — any admission of guilt would come with a suspension from the NBA in addition to whatever punishment is ordered by the court. Plus, the brothers say they were not involved.
PBT Podcast: Lonzo Ball talks about his father, teammates, getting ready for season
In a quick hit podcast (just 15 minutes), Lonzo swings by to talk about the perception of his father, how that will play in the locker room, training with Steve Nash, his new teammates, and much more. Including what shoes he plans to wear opening night.