Stephon Marbury wants to return, play one more NBA season at age 40

Stephon Marbury hasn’t played an NBA game since the end of the 2009 NBA season — the season Derrick Rose was Rookie of the Year.
Starting in 2010, he went to China and went on to become a pioneer for other American hoopsters heading to that country — and he became a legend in Beijing. He led the Beijing Ducks to two Chinese Basketball Association titles and had such an impact he has a statue in his honor and a musical about him and his impact on Chinese culture.
Now, at age 40 and with his career in China winding down, he wants one more shot in the NBA, and he posted about it on Instagram.
I'm making a #nba come back for the fans who want to see me play my last year as a pro. After hearing so many people say come back I finally prayed about it and gave it major thought. I thought the perfect ending would of been retiring with the Beijing Ducks but it's clear the GM had other thoughts which is fine. My love for the ducks will always be A1 from day 1. I still have a lot of go in me as a player and at 40 being able to play at a high level is a gift. Being able to stay mentally focused and physically fit takes a different type of discipline. I'm motivated to make this the best year of my career as I end a 21 year long journey in the game I love. It's been a blessing to play 13 years in the @nba and this year 9 years in the @cbachina China has groomed my game and my style of play. China made me sharp and consistent. We practice Monday-Wed from 9-11:45 and 3-5:45. Thursday one practice 9-11:45 and Friday-Sat same schedule as M-W. I thought I would die at first coming from the NBA where you can't practice that long before the season starts. Oh and we do that for over 40 days. This way of training can either break you or make you. I'd like to look at it as it made me. So I'm ready and prepared to take on a challenge I once faced but with chips under my belt along with all that has come with winning chips in China. Statues, museum, green card, Honorary citizen, ambassador for the environmental protection bureau, key to the city, only 30 people ever to receive the key to the city of Beijing and MY PEACE something no one can ever take. So with all of these things I feel complete and ready to turn towards the last page of my basketball dairy that I've been writing since 95 when I left Lincoln High. I thank all of the positive energy from all those who showed it throughout my time away from the NBA. Thank you for always keeping it 100. @stephonmarbury_3 @espn @marcjspears @nytimes @nypost @nydailynews @newsday @slamonline #starburymovement #starbuy #loveislove
Marbury is committed to play for the Beijing Fly Dragons during the upcoming Chinese season, but that will end if February or March (depending on their playoff run) and after that he hopes to hook up with an NBA team.
It would be a fun story, but I don’t see how it happens. Last season in China Marbury averaged 21.4 points and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 34.1 percent from three. Those numbers sound impressive until you consider that the Chinese league is known for an appalling lack of defense — I don’t mean major college bad, more like DIII bad (and that’s not fair to the DIII guys, who at least try). Maybe a better description is disinterested AAU team bad. Let me put it this way, last season the top three scorers in China were Jimmer Fredette at 37.6 points per game, Errick McCollum at 37.5, and MarShon Brooks 36.2 — and none of them got NBA contracts.
Marbury was struggling to stay on the court and play at an NBA level eight years ago, it’s hard to imagine him doing it now.
I loved Marbury’s game and would love to see him play again, but this may be more of a Big3 situation than the NBA. That said, a team or two may give him a look.