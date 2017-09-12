Associated Press

Stephon Marbury wants to return, play one more NBA season at age 40

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT
Stephon Marbury hasn’t played an NBA game since the end of the 2009 NBA season — the season Derrick Rose was Rookie of the Year.

Starting in 2010, he went to China and went on to become a pioneer for other American hoopsters heading to that country — and he became a legend in Beijing. He led the Beijing Ducks to two Chinese Basketball Association titles and had such an impact he has a statue in his honor and a musical about him and his impact on Chinese culture.

Now, at age 40 and with his career in China winding down, he wants one more shot in the NBA, and he posted about it on Instagram.

I'm making a #nba come back for the fans who want to see me play my last year as a pro. After hearing so many people say come back I finally prayed about it and gave it major thought. I thought the perfect ending would of been retiring with the Beijing Ducks but it's clear the GM had other thoughts which is fine. My love for the ducks will always be A1 from day 1. I still have a lot of go in me as a player and at 40 being able to play at a high level is a gift. Being able to stay mentally focused and physically fit takes a different type of discipline. I'm motivated to make this the best year of my career as I end a 21 year long journey in the game I love. It's been a blessing to play 13 years in the @nba and this year 9 years in the @cbachina China has groomed my game and my style of play. China made me sharp and consistent. We practice Monday-Wed from 9-11:45 and 3-5:45. Thursday one practice 9-11:45 and Friday-Sat same schedule as M-W. I thought I would die at first coming from the NBA where you can't practice that long before the season starts. Oh and we do that for over 40 days. This way of training can either break you or make you. I'd like to look at it as it made me. So I'm ready and prepared to take on a challenge I once faced but with chips under my belt along with all that has come with winning chips in China. Statues, museum, green card, Honorary citizen, ambassador for the environmental protection bureau, key to the city, only 30 people ever to receive the key to the city of Beijing and MY PEACE something no one can ever take. So with all of these things I feel complete and ready to turn towards the last page of my basketball dairy that I've been writing since 95 when I left Lincoln High. I thank all of the positive energy from all those who showed it throughout my time away from the NBA. Thank you for always keeping it 100. @stephonmarbury_3 @espn @marcjspears @nytimes @nypost @nydailynews @newsday @slamonline #starburymovement #starbuy #loveislove

Marbury is committed to play for the Beijing Fly Dragons during the upcoming Chinese season, but that will end if February or March (depending on their playoff run) and after that he hopes to hook up with an NBA team.

It would be a fun story, but I don’t see how it happens. Last season in China Marbury averaged 21.4 points and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 34.1 percent from three. Those numbers sound impressive until you consider that the Chinese league is known for an appalling lack of defense — I don’t mean major college bad, more like DIII bad (and that’s not fair to the DIII guys, who at least try). Maybe a better description is disinterested AAU team bad. Let me put it this way, last season the top three scorers in China were Jimmer Fredette at 37.6 points per game, Errick McCollum at 37.5, and MarShon Brooks 36.2 — and none of them got NBA contracts.

Marbury was struggling to stay on the court and play at an NBA level eight years ago, it’s hard to imagine him doing it now.

I loved Marbury’s game and would love to see him play again, but this may be more of a Big3 situation than the NBA. That said, a team or two may give him a look.

Dallas “little cows” reach out to Chinese fans for better translation of Mavericks

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT
Welcome to the challenges of a global marketplace.

The translation of something as simple as a team name to another language can be awkward — I’ve always thought “Los Suns” was a weird phrasing. However, the Dallas Mavericks had a bigger problem in China, where their translated name actually came out to “little cow.” Which could be a cute mascot, but not exactly what Mark Cuban is going for. So he is reaching out to the Mavs audience in China asking for a better translation.

My only question here: There are a lot of different, very distinct dialects in the Chinese language, is the translation problem the same across all of them?

Aside that… I kind of like the little cow name. I see marketing opportunities.

Even after re-signing Shabazz Muhammad, Timberwolves still want Dante Cunningham

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT
Dante Cunningham was among the many free agents this summer who saw the ridiculous contracts handed out in the summer of 2016 and thought he was in line to get paid. He declined his $3.1 million player option… and now he’s going to sign a minimum contract for $2.1 million. The only question is where.

He could re-sign with the Pelicans (who would give him run at the three with Solomon Hill out injured). Minnesota has been interested — and that has not changed despite the fact the Timberwolves re-signed Shabazz Muhammad, reports Darren Wolfson.

Minnesota could offer two years, but that may not happen. With the money the same, Cunningham has to decide where he thinks he will be used best, where he can get more run, and where he wants to live. He also could be patient and hope another team jumps in the mix, although that would be for the minimum as well.

Jury selection in trial of Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris for assault starts Wednesday

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 8:57 AM EDT
Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris are about to get their day in court.

Jury selection in an assault case against the brothers stemming from a 2015 incident — when both were playing for the Suns — where the brothers and three others were accused of beating up a man outside a recreational basketball game will begin on Wednesday. It will be followed immediately by the trial, reports the AP via AZCentral.com.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday in Phoenix in the aggravated assault trial of NBA players and identical twins Marcus and Markieff Morris.

Marcus currently plays for the Boston Celtics, while Markieff is with the Wizards.

Back in 2015, the brothers were investigated and eventually charged with felony aggravated assault joining three other men to allegedly beat up Erik Hood at a recreational basketball tournament in the Phoenix area (hood ended up in the hospital with a broken nose and other injuries). The motivation allegedly had been Hood sending “inappropriate” text messages to the Morris brothers’ mother. From the start, both brothers said they were at the tournament but have denied any involvement in the attack.

From the start, both brothers have denied any involvement. Often cases like this are pled down to a lesser charge, however, the twins may not be willing to do that — any admission of guilt would come with a suspension from the NBA in addition to whatever punishment is ordered by the court. Plus, the brothers say they were not involved.

 

PBT Podcast: Lonzo Ball talks about his father, teammates, getting ready for season

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Lonzo Ball is the most talked about player entering the NBA next season.

Where he ends up ranking amongst a deep class of rookies remains to be seen, but thanks in part to his bombastic father he already has his own shoe, and he and his family already have a streaming reality series on Facebook. But it’s not all show, Lonzo can play as he showed at Summer League leading the Lakers to the title in Vegas.

In a quick hit podcast (just 15 minutes), Lonzo swings by to talk about the perception of his father, how that will play in the locker room, training with Steve Nash, his new teammates, and much more. Including what shoes he plans to wear opening night.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.