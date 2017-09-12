Report: Thunder’s Russell Westbrook signs huge extension … with Jordan brand

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has signed a big new extension. No, it’s not with the team, but with shoe supplier Jordan brand.

According to report from ESPN’s Nick DePaula, Westbrook has signed a 10-year extension with the company, which should make him as the face of the brand for years to come.

Westbrook’s shoes with Jordan have been largely for streetwear or casual use as of this date, but moving forward they will apparently move into on court signature versions as well.

The deal will also make Westbrook one of the highest paid athletes for Jordan brand.

Via ESPN:

The long-term extension will link the 28-year-old Westbrook with Jordan Brand through as long as the 2025-2026 NBA season. The deal will also include both on- and off-court signature sneakers, new territory for Westbrook. As he’s continued to lead the Air Jordan game shoe each season, the brand launched two off-court geared silhouettes, dubbed the Westbrook 0.1 and 0.2, but had held off on designing a performance signature shoe for the hardwood.

This makes a lot of sense for both Jordan brand and for Westbrook, who is coming off of a 2016-17 campaign in which he took come the NBA MVP trophy.