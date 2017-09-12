Report: Lakers to retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers — 8 and 24 — in December

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Lakers will obviously retire Kobe Bryant’s number.

When?

TMZ:

the Lakers are planning to retire his jersey before the Warriors game on Dec. 18 … multiple sources tell TMZ Sports.

So 8 or 24? It’s going to be both according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Update. BOTH of Kobe's numbers will be retired. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 12, 2017

It might seem strange to retire two numbers for one player, an unprecedented honor. But it’d be even stranger for another Laker to wear No. 8. (If the Lakers retire only one number, it’ll almost certainly be Kobe’s preference of No. 24.)

Also note the timing of the ceremony – before the game. A new rule penalizes teams not ready to play after a 15-minute halftime, and these ceremonies can take longer. Nobody wants to short Kobe or anyone speaking about him.

I’m not sure why teams schedule events like these against premier opponents. Obviously, the Lakers have little trouble selling tickets, but a game against Golden State is sure to be packed regardless. Why not save Kobe’s number retirement for a game that would draw less interest otherwise?

Alas, that’s when the Lakers picked. Now, we await news of which number(s) they’ll pick.