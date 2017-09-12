Report: Josh Childress going from Big3 to Nuggets

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Big3 is becoming an entertaining home for former NBA players.

Maybe also a proving ground for those players to return to the top pro league.

Former Hawks wing Josh Childress, who famously left the NBA in his prime for a lucrative contract in Greece, is joining the Nuggets.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

The Denver Nuggets and Josh Childress have agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, a league source told Basketball Insiders.

The 34-year-old Childress hasn’t played in the NBA since 2013, and it’s been even longer since he was effective there.

Denver has 14 players on standard contracts, one shy of the regular-season limit, and they all have guaranteed salaries. Mason Plumlee also has an outstanding qualifying offer.

I’d be surprised if Childress sticks past the preseason, but this is at least an interesting flier.