Lonzo Ball working out on court with Brandon Ingram, Caldwell-Pope

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT
Lonzo Ball has been high profile this summer.

He’s leading the Lakers to the Summer League title. He — along with his father LaVar and the rest of the family — are the focus of a new “Ball in the Family” reality series streaming on Facebook. He’s even dropping some rhymes.

But he’s also in the gym daily getting his body and game ready for the season. He’s been working out with the other young player the Lakers hope is a cornerstone of their future, Brandon Ingram.

“Brandon’s in the gym every day and works extremely hard,” Ball told NBCSports.com. “I didn’t know he’s as vocal as he is. He definitely talks a lot. Speaking for myself, I definitely appreciate it, everything he does for the team. Like I said he’s in there every day so we’re just getting to know each other more and more as the days go on and I look forward to playing with him this year.”

Same is true of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a young two-way player the Lakers snapped up when the Pistons couldn’t reach a deal with him and moved on this summer.

“I have (worked out with him), I definitely like his game a lot,” Ball said. “he plays hard, and he plays on both sides of the ball. I like his game a lot, a true competitor… He plays defense but he’s a very capable scorer as well. Just based on my experience playing with him he’s great in transition, great athlete, and he can shoot.”

As for what Ball is focused on, it starts with getting stronger to be ready for the marathon grind of the NBA season.

“Strength, because I’m going against men every night,” Ball told NBC of what Luke Walton told him to work on after Summer League. “But the biggest thing on the court was probably ball screens, playing point guard ball screens is a big part of the game, especially in today’s game. So he definitely put a lot of emphasis on that.”

That’s in the halfcourt (and early in the clock, expect a lot of drag screens from the Lakers this year where a center trailing the transition play, such as Brook Lopez, stops out high and sets a screen for Ball). What the Lakers are really counting on from Ball is to change their style of play, as he did the Summer League team, by pushing the ball and making the Lakers a transition team.

The question is can Ball, who is not as gifted athletically as star point guards such as Russell Westbrook or John Wall, keep that up in the NBA.

“Luke Walton wants to play fast and I feel like the NBA is becoming a faster game every year,” Ball said. “The way I play, getting my teammates the ball, just doing whatever I can to help the team win. I feel like I’m different than the some of the point guards the NBA is used to, but I feel I can still be effective.”

In Summer League he didn’t pick up the team’s pace because he was fast up the court with the ball, but rather because he had his head up and passed the ball ahead to guys running the floor, which got Kyle Kuzma and others some easy buckets.

“From a young age that’s one of the first things my dad taught me, the ball always travels faster than a person,” Ball said. “I mean, I don’t find it necessary to dribble up the court if you can kick it ahead for an easier bucket. Especially in less time. So it just makes more sense to me to kick it up.”

In a couple of weeks, Ball will be kicking it up in Lakers training camp. The “Ball in the Family” cameras are not going to be following him there much, the reality show will focus more on him after practice and the Ball family life. What Ball wants people to see is what he has always seen — his father can be bombastic, but there’s much more to his personality.

“I think they’re already seeing it because I get a lot of feedback on the show, and a lot more people are seeing the person that he really is,” Ball said. “I’m happy for him, I’m happy people get to see the person I have known my whole life.”

Dallas “little cows” reach out to Chinese fans for better translation of Mavericks

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT
Welcome to the challenges of a global marketplace.

The translation of something as simple as a team name to another language can be awkward — I’ve always thought “Los Suns” was a weird phrasing. However, the Dallas Mavericks had a bigger problem in China, where their translated name actually came out to “little cow.” Which could be a cute mascot, but not exactly what Mark Cuban is going for. So he is reaching out to the Mavs audience in China asking for a better translation.

My only question here: There are a lot of different, very distinct dialects in the Chinese language, is the translation problem the same across all of them?

Aside that… I kind of like the little cow name. I see marketing opportunities.

Even after re-signing Shabazz Muhammad, Timberwolves still want Dante Cunningham

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT
Dante Cunningham was among the many free agents this summer who saw the ridiculous contracts handed out in the summer of 2016 and thought he was in line to get paid. He declined his $3.1 million player option… and now he’s going to sign a minimum contract for $2.1 million. The only question is where.

He could re-sign with the Pelicans (who would give him run at the three with Solomon Hill out injured). Minnesota has been interested — and that has not changed despite the fact the Timberwolves re-signed Shabazz Muhammad, reports Darren Wolfson.

Minnesota could offer two years, but that may not happen. With the money the same, Cunningham has to decide where he thinks he will be used best, where he can get more run, and where he wants to live. He also could be patient and hope another team jumps in the mix, although that would be for the minimum as well.

Jury selection in trial of Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris for assault starts Wednesday

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 8:57 AM EDT
Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris are about to get their day in court.

Jury selection in an assault case against the brothers stemming from a 2015 incident — when both were playing for the Suns — where the brothers and three others were accused of beating up a man outside a recreational basketball game will begin on Wednesday. It will be followed immediately by the trial, reports the AP via AZCentral.com.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday in Phoenix in the aggravated assault trial of NBA players and identical twins Marcus and Markieff Morris.

Marcus currently plays for the Boston Celtics, while Markieff is with the Wizards.

Back in 2015, the brothers were investigated and eventually charged with felony aggravated assault joining three other men to allegedly beat up Erik Hood at a recreational basketball tournament in the Phoenix area (hood ended up in the hospital with a broken nose and other injuries). The motivation allegedly had been Hood sending “inappropriate” text messages to the Morris brothers’ mother. From the start, both brothers said they were at the tournament but have denied any involvement in the attack.

From the start, both brothers have denied any involvement. Often cases like this are pled down to a lesser charge, however, the twins may not be willing to do that — any admission of guilt would come with a suspension from the NBA in addition to whatever punishment is ordered by the court. Plus, the brothers say they were not involved.

 

PBT Podcast: Lonzo Ball talks about his father, teammates, getting ready for season

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Lonzo Ball is the most talked about player entering the NBA next season.

Where he ends up ranking amongst a deep class of rookies remains to be seen, but thanks in part to his bombastic father he already has his own shoe, and he and his family already have a streaming reality series on Facebook. But it’s not all show, Lonzo can play as he showed at Summer League leading the Lakers to the title in Vegas.

In a quick hit podcast (just 15 minutes), Lonzo swings by to talk about the perception of his father, how that will play in the locker room, training with Steve Nash, his new teammates, and much more. Including what shoes he plans to wear opening night.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.