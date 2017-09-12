Kevin Durant’s new “Finals” shoes are hilariously petty (PHOTO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant is finally an NBA champion, and he’s an NBA Finals MVP to boot.

When it comes to legacy in this league, especially in the decades after you’ve played and when it comes to Hall of Fame consideration, a championship ring can make all the difference. That’s why it matters so much to so many players, including Durant.

I’m saying all of this mostly to make up for the fact that the insoles of Durand’s new Nike shoes are hilariously petty.

The subject of one of the most played out Photoshop memes in NBA culture, Durant’s new “Finals” Nike KD 10 include insoles that feature what he’s stepping on each and every night.

The insoles from the Nike KD 10 “Finals” 👀@KDTrey5 literally stepping on his haters pic.twitter.com/o6Ppqr50gs — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) September 12, 2017

I would say that this is one of the corniest things I’ve seen in an NBA shoe in a while, but I’m not sure it matters.

Since winning his title Durant has gone full “I don’t give a s–t” mode And I’m not sure typing up on this matter would make a difference.