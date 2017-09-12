AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Grizzlies look aimless following Grit & Grind

By Dan FeldmanSep 12, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Grizzlies ended an era – just so they could take baby steps into the next one.

Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen spent seven seasons together. They built a strong identity of Grit & Grind – reaching seven straight postseasons, upsetting the top-seeded Spurs in the 2011 first round and peaking with a trip to the 2013 Western Conference finals.

That success was always bound to wane. This core was growing old.

I wouldn’t have wanted to pay a 36-year-old Randolph $24 million over the next two years. It just might have been time to move on from the 35-year-old Allen.

Still, it’s sad to see the quartet – which had been together longer than any active foursome – break up. It might be even sadder when seeing what the Grizzlies have become.

They still have their two best players, Gasol and Conley. But their massive contracts, plus another max deal for Chandler Parsons, restricted Memphis’ ability to retool sans Randolph and Allen.

Memphis signed Ben McLemore (two years, $10.66 million) and Tyreke Evans (one year, $3.29 million) as potential bridges between eras.

That was a surprisingly high price for McLemore, who has floundered in four NBA seasons. Still, the former No. 7 pick is just 24, and Sacramento looked like a poor environment for development. Though I’m not optimistic about McLemore, I’m also not sure the Grizzlies could have better spent that money.

Evans was nice value for the room exception, but he’s clearly trying to reestablish himself for next summer by taking a one-year deal. How much will Memphis get from him before next summer?

The Grizzlies face an uphill climb to make the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference, and they’re fighting the odds without – as Gasol called Randolph and Allen – the president and mayor of Memphis. There was something to be said about letting a proud group go down swinging.

Rebuilding is also a fair option, but this is barely that.

The Grizzlies didn’t have their own first-round pick, which was traded years ago. They dealt a couple future second-rounders to acquire ones this year, No. 35 pick Ivan Rabb and No. 45 pick Dillon Brooks. (Rabb, oddly, remains unsigned.) They also signed 2016 second-rounder Rade Zagorac.

Neither of Memphis’ players on rookie-scale contracts – Wade Baldwin, Jarell Martin – have shown much. Neither has Deyonta Davis, another 2016 second-rounder who was paid like a first-rounder.

It looks like restricted free agent JaMychal Green will return at a reasonable salary, and he’ll help in the short term. So could a re-signed Mario Chalmers, if healthy. But those variables won’t swing the Grizzlies’ playoff odds above 50%.

So, what are they doing?

Gasol is 32, and Conley turns 30 before the season. Time is ticking to make something of their remaining prime years. Maybe it’s time to rip the bandage completely off and trade those two, but Memphis is strongly resisting.

The Grizzlies owe the Celtics a future first-rounder, protected top-eight in 2019 and top-six in 2020 and unprotected in 2021. That makes timing a rebuild tricky.

In need of direction, Memphis spent the offseason slowly sinking.

Offseason grade: C-

Dallas “little cows” reach out to Chinese fans for better translation of Mavericks

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT
Welcome to the challenges of a global marketplace.

The translation of something as simple as a team name to another language can be awkward — I’ve always thought “Los Suns” was a weird phrasing. However, the Dallas Mavericks had a bigger problem in China, where their translated name actually came out to “little cow.” Which could be a cute mascot, but not exactly what Mark Cuban is going for. So he is reaching out to the Mavs audience in China asking for a better translation.

My only question here: There are a lot of different, very distinct dialects in the Chinese language, is the translation problem the same across all of them?

Aside that… I kind of like the little cow name. I see marketing opportunities.

Even after re-signing Shabazz Muhammad, Timberwolves still want Dante Cunningham

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT
Dante Cunningham was among the many free agents this summer who saw the ridiculous contracts handed out in the summer of 2016 and thought he was in line to get paid. He declined his $3.1 million player option… and now he’s going to sign a minimum contract for $2.1 million. The only question is where.

He could re-sign with the Pelicans (who would give him run at the three with Solomon Hill out injured). Minnesota has been interested — and that has not changed despite the fact the Timberwolves re-signed Shabazz Muhammad, reports Darren Wolfson.

Minnesota could offer two years, but that may not happen. With the money the same, Cunningham has to decide where he thinks he will be used best, where he can get more run, and where he wants to live. He also could be patient and hope another team jumps in the mix, although that would be for the minimum as well.

Jury selection in trial of Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris for assault starts Wednesday

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 8:57 AM EDT
Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris are about to get their day in court.

Jury selection in an assault case against the brothers stemming from a 2015 incident — when both were playing for the Suns — where the brothers and three others were accused of beating up a man outside a recreational basketball game will begin on Wednesday. It will be followed immediately by the trial, reports the AP via AZCentral.com.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday in Phoenix in the aggravated assault trial of NBA players and identical twins Marcus and Markieff Morris.

Marcus currently plays for the Boston Celtics, while Markieff is with the Wizards.

Back in 2015, the brothers were investigated and eventually charged with felony aggravated assault joining three other men to allegedly beat up Erik Hood at a recreational basketball tournament in the Phoenix area (hood ended up in the hospital with a broken nose and other injuries). The motivation allegedly had been Hood sending “inappropriate” text messages to the Morris brothers’ mother. From the start, both brothers said they were at the tournament but have denied any involvement in the attack.

From the start, both brothers have denied any involvement. Often cases like this are pled down to a lesser charge, however, the twins may not be willing to do that — any admission of guilt would come with a suspension from the NBA in addition to whatever punishment is ordered by the court. Plus, the brothers say they were not involved.

 

PBT Podcast: Lonzo Ball talks about his father, teammates, getting ready for season

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Lonzo Ball is the most talked about player entering the NBA next season.

Where he ends up ranking amongst a deep class of rookies remains to be seen, but thanks in part to his bombastic father he already has his own shoe, and he and his family already have a streaming reality series on Facebook. But it’s not all show, Lonzo can play as he showed at Summer League leading the Lakers to the title in Vegas.

In a quick hit podcast (just 15 minutes), Lonzo swings by to talk about the perception of his father, how that will play in the locker room, training with Steve Nash, his new teammates, and much more. Including what shoes he plans to wear opening night.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.