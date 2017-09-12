Getty

Everyone is losing their mind about Carmelo Anthony and Lonzo Ball’s ESPN rank

By Dane CarbaughSep 12, 2017
It is early September and so you know what that means. Soon it will be team preview time! I know that because we are already deep into the early season rankings for players.

This typically results in some lively conversations, including several that include NBA players themselves. Usually, the big ruckus is all about some player who feels they are ranked too low. The noise is even worse when that player has a considerable fan base behind them. This has not changed in 2017.

Enter Carmelo Anthony.

According to ESPN’s “NBARank” for NBA players, the New York Knicks forward is ranked behind Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. Carmelo came in at 64th overall and Ball is just under him at number 63.

This got Anthony a bit ticked off, and he took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to let fans know how he felt.

A bit of a warning for NSFW language in the post below.

Via Instagram:

That sounds about right in terms of a reaction from a potential Hall of Famer being below a rookie who has yet to play an NBA game.

Meanwhile, other players are upset not only about Anthony’s ranking but how they have stood up in rankings at other outlets, including Sports Illustrated.

One of those players is Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum.

McCollum was arguably a better player for the Trail Blazers last season than star guard Damian Lillard (mostly due to a nagging injury) but he came in at just 39 on SI’s list — two spots below Anthony.

That’s certainly an interesting idea from McCollum, although it does trigger the question that at least one journalist has asked and that’s why any players in the league pay attention to these rankings at all.

I’ll let you peek behind the curtain here a little bit in case it’s not obvious: what’s really happening with these lists is an attempt to generate page views and chatter online. It’s not any more complicated than that, and it’s not very subtle, either.

Ranking individual players against each other before a game has even been played is ridiculous. Rankings also don’t make sense due to positional need, style, and team construction. They really don’t make sense within the world of professional team basketball, especially once you get below a certain threshold.

You could point out that McCollum was a journalism major, but he and many others don’t have the simple industry experience to suss out what is really happening here. These rankings are a thought experiment dedicated to draw the kind of reaction that McCollum expressed. It happens literally every year. Everyone lost their marbles when Kobe Bryant came in at No. 93 in 2015.

Seriously, you can just Google this stuff.

Should you take the ranking seriously? No. Neither should anybody else. This is part of a post-Twitter culture where we rank everything from fruits to Kanye West albums, where the answer is never clear and that fact doesn’t matter. It’s malleable and subject to opinion.

And, while this may come as a shock to many, there is no vast conspiracy against certain players in the NBA. When it comes to analyzing statements by writers — just as you were taught in college — it’s best to understand the environmental (or explicit) biases of writers rather than to proclaim organizational or industrial sabotage.

Things like original rooting interests, beat coverage, what other sports they cover, what time zone they’re in, and other factors all affect how a writer sees a player — or whether they even watch them at all.

That’s before we even get to the way that the ESPN NBA rank actually works. Without getting too dull, it simply functions on a player vs. player voting system where writers vote which player is better between two options. ESPN then uses a model to figure out where players rank based off of the head-to-head voting results.

Just another way that computers have ruined sports if you ask me.

So no, you shouldn’t be worried about whether or not Carmelo Anthony is ranked lower than Lonzo Ball. My own eyes tell me that even given Carmelo’s shortcomings, he is still a “better” player than Ball.

What does “better” mean? That question is the subject of much of the basketball writing you read that has any value today. It’s one that is incalculable, subjective, and difficult to ascribe to even a whole set of statistics.

If you think Carmelo is a better player than Ball, then do what you can to enjoy watching him when he plays, wherever he does end up playing.

Dallas “little cows” reach out to Chinese fans for better translation of Mavericks

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017
Welcome to the challenges of a global marketplace.

The translation of something as simple as a team name to another language can be awkward — I’ve always thought “Los Suns” was a weird phrasing. However, the Dallas Mavericks had a bigger problem in China, where their translated name actually came out to “little cow.” Which could be a cute mascot, but not exactly what Mark Cuban is going for. So he is reaching out to the Mavs audience in China asking for a better translation.

My only question here: There are a lot of different, very distinct dialects in the Chinese language, is the translation problem the same across all of them?

Aside that… I kind of like the little cow name. I see marketing opportunities.

Even after re-signing Shabazz Muhammad, Timberwolves still want Dante Cunningham

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017
Dante Cunningham was among the many free agents this summer who saw the ridiculous contracts handed out in the summer of 2016 and thought he was in line to get paid. He declined his $3.1 million player option… and now he’s going to sign a minimum contract for $2.1 million. The only question is where.

He could re-sign with the Pelicans (who would give him run at the three with Solomon Hill out injured). Minnesota has been interested — and that has not changed despite the fact the Timberwolves re-signed Shabazz Muhammad, reports Darren Wolfson.

Minnesota could offer two years, but that may not happen. With the money the same, Cunningham has to decide where he thinks he will be used best, where he can get more run, and where he wants to live. He also could be patient and hope another team jumps in the mix, although that would be for the minimum as well.

Jury selection in trial of Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris for assault starts Wednesday

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017
Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris are about to get their day in court.

Jury selection in an assault case against the brothers stemming from a 2015 incident — when both were playing for the Suns — where the brothers and three others were accused of beating up a man outside a recreational basketball game will begin on Wednesday. It will be followed immediately by the trial, reports the AP via AZCentral.com.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday in Phoenix in the aggravated assault trial of NBA players and identical twins Marcus and Markieff Morris.

Marcus currently plays for the Boston Celtics, while Markieff is with the Wizards.

Back in 2015, the brothers were investigated and eventually charged with felony aggravated assault joining three other men to allegedly beat up Erik Hood at a recreational basketball tournament in the Phoenix area (hood ended up in the hospital with a broken nose and other injuries). The motivation allegedly had been Hood sending “inappropriate” text messages to the Morris brothers’ mother. From the start, both brothers said they were at the tournament but have denied any involvement in the attack.

From the start, both brothers have denied any involvement. Often cases like this are pled down to a lesser charge, however, the twins may not be willing to do that — any admission of guilt would come with a suspension from the NBA in addition to whatever punishment is ordered by the court. Plus, the brothers say they were not involved.

 

PBT Podcast: Lonzo Ball talks about his father, teammates, getting ready for season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2017
Lonzo Ball is the most talked about player entering the NBA next season.

Where he ends up ranking amongst a deep class of rookies remains to be seen, but thanks in part to his bombastic father he already has his own shoe, and he and his family already have a streaming reality series on Facebook. But it’s not all show, Lonzo can play as he showed at Summer League leading the Lakers to the title in Vegas.

In a quick hit podcast (just 15 minutes), Lonzo swings by to talk about the perception of his father, how that will play in the locker room, training with Steve Nash, his new teammates, and much more. Including what shoes he plans to wear opening night.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.