Danny Ainge said trading Isaiah “the toughest call I ever had to make”

By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT
Danny Ainge followed his contrarian gut and bet big this summer on revamping the Celtics’ roster. He traded away the No. 1 pick because he was a big believer in Jayson Tatum (and was not as sold on Markelle Fultz as much as everyone else). Then he traded a much coveted Brooklyn Nets pick to bring in Kyrie Irving to be the best player on a 53-win team.

Also out in that trade was Isaiah Thomas, a guy who had poured his heart and soul into being a Celtic for a couple of seasons, including playing through injuries and family tragedies. Celtics fans embraced him. Celtics president Danny Ainge intellectually understood why he needed to trade Thomas, but told the Boston Globe it was not an easy call.

“It was definitely the toughest call I ever had to make. It’s in everybody’s best interest that I don’t share all the reasons [for the trade]. But the bottom line is obviously I felt like it was the right thing for our franchise to do. But it’s a deep and complicated process. It’s not as simple as people think it is.”

“It’s not easy for these office people that become great friends with the players. There’s a reality that I see and that’s what makes any sort of trade challenging. But it’s just part of the world that we live in, but it’s got to be done. You’ve got to do what’s best for the franchise. The franchise is bigger than all of us. Bigger than one individual.”

A lot of GMs will say the same thing, especially about players they like and respect. Some guys are harder to trade than others, and Thomas — despite how much he has moved around in his career — is high on that list.

Thomas was an All-NBA player last season, but Ainge made the smart bet long term — Thomas was as good or better than Irving last season, but no question three years from now any team would rather have Irving. If Irving buys into what Brad Stevens asks of him in Boston, if he distributes a little more, works with Gordon Hayward, and defends a bit more, he could grow into what Ainge envisions as a franchise player on a title team.

Thomas was understandably hurt by the trade but has started to turn his focus to getting healthy and helping the Cavaliers make a title run.  What’s been interesting since the trade is to watch Celtics fans suddenly downplay the importance of the Brooklyn pick — “oh, it could be eight or ninth, the Nets aren’t that bad” when they actually are — as well as what Jae Crowder can bring to a playoff team. Also, they are good with trading Thomas now, when most didn’t want that a few months ago. That’s not to say Ainge shouldn’t have made the trade, but fan bases (by their very nature) will change their perceptions of things to what gives them the most positive outlook. So Celtics fans think this is a steal now.

Report: Josh Childress going from Big3 to Nuggets on three-year contract

By Dan FeldmanSep 12, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT
The Big3 is becoming an entertaining home for former NBA players.

Maybe also a proving ground for those players to return to the top pro league.

Former Hawks wing Josh Childress, who famously left the NBA in his prime for a lucrative contract in Greece, is joining the Nuggets.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

The 34-year-old Childress hasn’t played in the NBA since 2013, and it’s been even longer since he was effective there. I’d be surprised if he got much of a guarantee. More likely, the length of the contract serves to give the Nuggets team control with unguaranteed years if Childress proves capable.

Denver has 14 players on standard contracts, one shy of the regular-season limit, and they all have guaranteed salaries. Mason Plumlee also has an outstanding qualifying offer. I’d be surprised if Childress sticks past the preseason, but this is at least an interesting flier.

D’Angelo Russell could transform Nets

By Dan FeldmanSep 12, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT
Two years ago, the Nets paid $20 million in luxury tax for an old, losing team that wouldn’t have its own first-round pick for the next four years.

Bleak is an understatement.

Yet, Brooklyn acquired a 21-year-old potential franchise player this summer.

The context isn’t as pretty.

Before D'Angelo Russell became available, he had to alienate his teammates by recording and posting a video of one discussing sleeping with women other than his fiancé. He had to disappoint with his maturity and work ethic. He had to demonstrate that he wasn’t ready to carry a team on the court.

To get him, the Nets had to surrender their best player – Brook Lopez, who’s on an expiring contract. They also had to relinquish the No. 27 pick in this year’s draft. And they had to accept Timofey Mozgov‘s toxic contract, one of the NBA’s worst.

But the Nets still got Russell – a far more valuable player than anyone thought they would have at this point.

Russell needs development, on and off the court. He will test the culture Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson are building. But Brooklyn faces little downside in betting on its ability to reach Russell – and immense upside.

Just because Russell didn’t set the NBA on fire by age 20 doesn’t doom him to obscurity. He has flashed enough of the talent that made him the No. 2 pick just two years ago. Point guards tend to develop later. He might still be a star in the making.

Though far from a sure thing, Russell is now the crown jewel of a young core that also includes Caris LeVert, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and No. 22 pick Jarret Allen.

Again without their first-round pick this season, the Nets aren’t cleanly incentivized to turn all playing time over to the youngsters – which would usually come with the upside of more losing and a higher draft pick. So, Brooklyn added helpful veterans, leveraging their bad contracts.

Though overpaid (three years, $48 million remaining) and primarily the cost of getting Russell, Mozgov can still play. He should start at center.

DeMarre Carroll (two years, $32.2 million remaining) came with sweeteners (a first-rounder and second-rounder) from the Raptors, who just wanted to dump salary. The Nets need the draft picks, but they could also use Carroll in the wing rotation. Brooklyn even unloaded Justin Hamilton, forcing Toronto to eat his $3 million salary, in a clearly helpful deal.

The Nets also traded for Allen Crabbe (three years, $56,332,500 remaining) without getting a draft pick, a more curious arrangement. Sure, Brooklyn offset costs by sending Andrew Nicholson (three years, $19,911,007 remaining) to the Trail Blazers. But Crabbe’s trade value now is determined by his actual salary. Considering the immense luxury-tax savings for Portland, the Nets probably should have extracted a pick. They apparently just really like Crabbe, though. After all, they signed him to this contract with an offer sheet the Trail Blazers matched last year.

This summer, Brooklyn took its annual foray into high-priced restricted free agency with Otto Porter. Like with Tyler Johnson‘s and Crabbe’s teams before, the Wizards matched.

So, the Nets turned to a smaller, sensible signing. Their big addition in free agency? Tyler Zeller. Though merely a passable player, Zeller is a big upgrade at center, where Brooklyn had just a 31-year-old who looks incapable of playing huge minutes and a raw rookie.

Despite resources flushed away years ago, the Nets are trying to win as much as they can now while setting themselves up to win a meaningful amount later. They’re threading that needle pretty well.

Offseason grade: B+

Report: Warriors sell jersey ad for $60 million over three years

By Dan FeldmanSep 12, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT
The Warriors were reportedly seeking at least $15 million annually for their jersey ad, which was 50% more than any team has received. The Cavaliers will draw about $10 million per year.

Well, Golden State is getting a bit more than that.

Darren Rovell of ESPN:

The Golden State Warriors signed the largest of the NBA ad patch deals this week, selling the space on its jersey for the next three years to Japanese tech holding company Rakuten.

Sources say the deal is worth $20 million a year

Did Kevin Durant really have to take a discount for the Warriors’ owners to afford this roster?

Wizards confident in how John Wall will develop during super-max extension

By Dan FeldmanSep 12, 2017, 8:43 AM EDT
The NBA’s new designated-veteran-player rule hasn’t exactly worked as intended.

DeMarcus Cousins, Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Kyrie Irving have all been traded before eligible to sign a designated-veteran-player contract. Though each situation is unique, teams might be leery of paying the super max well into a player’s 30s. If eligible, players would likely demand the maximum available salary, though. And, obviously, not all players are enticed by the possibility of a super-max deal, anyway.

But the Wizards signed John Wall to a designated-veteran-player extension, which projects to be worth a whopping $169 million over four years.

Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic:

In brokering this deal, the Wizards had to project how Wall’s game will develop over the course of the next five or six years. That’s a long time, but as team president Ernie Grunfeld explained in detail, they feel very comfortable about Wall’s future.

“Thirty is still very young in the NBA nowadays. But we’ve seen John grow every single year. He’s improved every year he’s been in the league. The last four years he’s been an All-Star. This past year he was an elite-level player making the All-NBA team. He’s improved his shooting, he’s improved his knowledge of the game. The game has really slowed down for him. His first two or three years he was just up and down the floor trying to get to the basket and get layups. Now he reads the floor and he reads the situations and makes the right plays at the right times,” Grunfeld said.

There are three primary reasons a designated-veteran-player extension makes more sense for Wall and the Wizards than most cases:

1. Wall is particularly young for someone with his experience level. He was just 19 when drafted. Players can’t receive a designated-veteran-player salary until their ninth season, when many of them are already or close to declining. Wall’s extension will kick in for his 10th season, when he’ll be just 29.

2. Wall’s extension added just four years to his contract. A designated-veteran-player extension must bring a player’s contract to a total of six years. Because Wall still had two years left on his deal (not possessing a player option on his rookie-scale extension), his latest extension added just four years at the super-max salary. That’s far less risky for the team. It would have been risky for Wall to wait until next summer to sign, as he’d have to make another All-NBA team to remain eligible for the super max.

3. Washington already committed to max contracts for Otto Porter and Bradley Beal that run through the first two seasons of Wall’s extension. Ian Mahinmi is still on the books for more than $15 million during the first. Even without extending Wall, the Wizards might not have had significant cap flexibility. Better to keep their franchise player.

Will Wall be worth $47 million at age 32? Probably not. Will he be worth $44 million at age 31? I wouldn’t take that bet.

But Washington might get enough surplus value during the first two years of the extension, when Wall projects to earn $38 million and $41 million, to make it worthwhile. More importantly, players of Wall’s caliber aren’t easily attainable. Even if his salary outpaces his production, the Wizards couldn’t simply find a fair-value replacement who even nears Wall’s output. There’s simply value in having him.