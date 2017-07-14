Getty

Paul Millsap’s Nuggets signing brings him back to his roots

Associated PressJul 14, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

DENVER (AP) Paul Millsap was welcomed back to his old neighborhood with a reception that included a drum line and cheering children.

It was a contrast to how the newest Denver Nuggets player left town years ago as a kid – his mom struggling to make ends meet.

That wasn’t lost on the four-time All-Star forward as he was introduced at a recreation center Thursday after signing a three-year deal worth $90 million. He spent nearly a dozen years in a suburb of Denver before returning to Louisiana for high school and college.

“My history had a lot to play into (signing with Denver), actually,” said Millsap , who was touched by the band that greeted him, along with the throng of children. “It felt like it was unfinished business here, being here years ago and leaving under the circumstances we left. To help this community out, this organization out, that played a big factor.”

Searching for a fresh start, Millsap’s mother moved the family to Denver when he was just a toddler. But it was a struggle. His mom, Bettye, said she used to make $12 last for two days’ worth of meals for her four sons.

In 1999, the Millsap family returned to Louisiana, where she had relatives to lend a hand.

“When I came to Denver in 1988, I was crying all the way in shame and had my head down,” Bettye Millsap said. “When I came back this time, I cried tears of joy and I could hold my head up.”

The 32-year-old Millsap gives the youthful Nuggets a proven veteran to pair with budding star Nikola Jokic. Millsap averaged a career-high 18.1 points last season with 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

“I’m looking for (Jokic) to make my job a little easier,” Millsap cracked. “And vice versa. I want to make his job easier. I want to help the younger guys around me become better players.”

For landing the highly coveted free agent, give an assist to Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall. Marshall’s sales pitch helped sway Millsap’s decision.

“Brandon was able to look Paul in the eyes and talk about what this city means to him, not just as a player but as a guy who lives here full time, and talk about what it’s like to win in Denver,” Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said. “I certainly had goosebumps.”

It definitely got Millsap’s attention.

“The way (Marshall) explained the fans, the way he explained the city, it made me think, `I want to be part of it,”‘ Millsap said. “We’re looking, not to take the Denver Broncos fans – they’re the Broncos, let’s be honest – but for them to be with us, too. To take a ride with us, just like we were with them.”

Denver (40-42) improved by seven games this year but still missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Millsap’s presence helps the Nuggets remain in the playoff conversation even in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

“I’m excited about that challenge. We don’t run from that,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He’s going to help us tremendously.”

That’s partly because Millsap brings a defensive-minded mentality to the court. That and an unselfish style of play, which complements such young players as Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris.

“We feel in Nikola and Paul, we have the most talented, most unselfish, best playmaking front-court in the NBA,” Malone said.

As a kid in Denver, Millsap developed into quite a quarterback and thought his future might lie on the field, not the court.

He blossomed into a basketball player when he returned to Louisiana, where he became a standout at Louisiana Tech. Millsap was a second-round draft pick by Utah in 2006. He spent his first seven seasons with the Jazz, before signing with the Hawks in 2013.

After years of striking out on landing big-name free agents, the Nuggets finally got one – with roots to the community, too. It means a lot to him to return to his old neighborhood, to his former city.

“You don’t want to leave something on a bad note and never return to it,” Millsap said. “To return in the situation we’re in now as opposed to where we were, it’s unbelievable. Hopefully, I can get out and help this community. Because without them, where would I be?”

Watch Lonzo Ball do his best KG impression, trash talk after chasedown block

By Dane CarbaughJul 14, 2017, 12:15 AM EDT

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball has had an excellent Summer League in Las Vegas this year.

In addition to notching a second triple-double, Ball was able to pack away a layup attempt by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kay Felder in the fourth quarter on Thursday that was just mean.

Ball was also heard on the broadcast microphones doing his best Kevin Garnett impression saying, “Gimme that s–t!”

Via Twitter:

Ball looks ready for the regular season.

Watch the Miami Heat Make 15 3-pointers against the Clippers

By Dane CarbaughJul 14, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

Las Vegas Summer League is only for diehards, but you have to take away something good from the Miami Heat raining down on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

During a playoff win over Los Angeles, 91-84, the Heat hit 15 3-pointers en route to their victory.

Miami was led by Okaro White, who scored 23 points, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Here’s what Miami’s onslaught from deep looked like in Las Vegas.

Via Twitter:

Justin Robinson added 22 points, including 12 from downtown. Gian Clavell dropped 20 points, going 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Miami advanced and will play the winner of Thursday’s Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies game on Saturday.

Report: Bucks, Derrick Rose set to meet for second time

rose
By Dane CarbaughJul 13, 2017, 11:27 PM EDT

We could be getting even closer to the Milwaukee Bucks signing free agent point guard Derrick Rose.

According to report published by ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Milwaukee is looking to meet for a second time with the former NBA MVP.

Despite already having Matthew Dellavedova, 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, and Khris Middleton on the roster, the Bucks appeared to be interested in Rose.

Via ESPN:

The main obstacle on an agreement to relocate to Milwaukee has been compensation.

Milwaukee is approximately $1.6 million over the tax. The Bucks have $7.6 million of the full mid-level exception available but can use only $4.4 million to sign a free agent. Exceeding a salary of $4.4 million would trigger the NBA hard cap and restrict the Bucks from exceeding salaries of $125.2 million. Currently, Milwaukee has a payroll of $120.7 million. In order to make a more lucrative proposition, the Bucks have to shed salary via a trade.

Big man John Henson could be a prime trade candidate.

It seems like the best fit for Rose at this point would be a team where he would be a contributor off the bench to a backcourt. That could certainly be the case in Milwaukee if they keep their current roster lineup, especially with the three players listed above.

The compensation issue listed by ESPN has to draw concern for Bucks fans given that Rose doesn’t seem deserving of a larger contract. What Milwaukee currently has available feels about right.

Meanwhile, I think where Rose ends up will be one of the more interesting storylines of the last half of July. His role and fit on whatever team he signs for could really sway how we view the eventual contract outside of his individual performance.

Mavericks’ Carrick Felix throws down the dunk of Summer League (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJul 13, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Dallas Mavericks guard Carrick Felix put down a dunk for the ages in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Playing a game against the Sacramento Kings, Felix slammed a massive cutting dunk over Sacramento’s Jack Cooley.

The results had the gym at the Thomas and Mack Center oohing and ahhing after the play.

This is how it looked on the floor.

Via Twitter:

That’s just nasty.

Of course, just a few minutes later Dallas’ Dennis Smith Jr. nearly bested him but was unable to put it home.

Still, it was pretty sweet: