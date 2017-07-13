Report: Pelicans, Rajon Rondo working toward one-year contract

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

New Orleans achieved its biggest offseason priority – overpaying Jrue Holiday rather than losing him.

But after escaping that corner, the Pelicans are backed into another. They’re capped out and need to fill out their rotation.

Enter Rajon Rondo?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Pelicans officials are meeting with Rajon Rondo today in Louisville about a possible one-year deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 13, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Pelicans see Rondo-Holiday on floor together. There's real traction on a possible deal, league sources tell @ZachLowe and me. https://t.co/hQX0tAI7S0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2017

Rondo and Holiday playing together? I don’t know about that, though New Orleans’ unappealing shooting guards make it more palatable.

The Pelicans could use a backup point guard.

Quinn Cook has barely played in the NBA. No. 31 pick Frank Jackson is just a rookie and coming off injury. E'Twaun Moore and Jordan Crawford are combo guards, and Crawford might not make the team.

Rondo would be an upgrade.

New Orleans should somewhat stagger Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, as both are best at center. For all his incredible abilities, Davis’ weak spot is creating his own shot. Rondo, who has declined in so many facets, remains a quality distributor. He could play well with Davis. (Davis and Cousins have emerging outside games, but spacing with both and Rondo could get creaky.)

The Pelicans have the mid-level and bi-annual exceptions available. But using both – especially considering they could also re-sign Dante Cunningham with Bird Rights – could put them into the luxury tax. Signing Rondo would also limit their ability to add a wing, another position where they need help.

It’s probably impossible for New Orleans to address all its shortcomings, but at least Rondo might plug one hole.