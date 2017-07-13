Report: Knicks seeking veteran point guard, talking to Suns about Eric Bledsoe

The Knicks are about to make a smart hire in the front office.

Whether they give him the real power to help build a young team around Kristaps Prozingis remains to be seen — he’s still got people loyal to James Dolan all around him, including his boss — but this is a good hire.

The Knicks have reached a deal with former Orlando and current Sacramento front office person Scott Perry to be their GM. Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com was first with the news.

However, the deal is not finalized because New York and Sacramento are still figuring out how much cash to send back to California to get Perry out of his deal, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is going to get done and is a smart hire.

Perry worked the past few seasons in Sacramento, but when Rob Hennigan was fired as the man in charge of the Orlando Magic, Perry — his assistant GM — was let go as well. That surprised people around the league, and the Kings swooped in and made him Vlade Divac’s No. 2 — then the Kings had their best off-season in a long time. Perry will not get all the credit for that, but plenty of other executives at Summer League in Las Vegas see him as being a strong influence in Sacramento’s decisions.

How much power Perry actually has in New York remains to be seen. He still reports to James Dolan’s right-hand-man Steve Mills — the team president who gave Tim Hardaway Jr. $71 million — and a lot of the rest of the front office remains in place. Perry may not be able to change the Knicks culture. (There’s a reason David Griffin walked away.)

Still, this an upgrade over the Phil Jackson regime. Perry will do things differently, such as work to have a good relationship with Porzingis. Maybe he can push the Carmelo Anthony trade across the goal line.

The Knicks have with Porzingis the hardest part to get in rebuilding — a franchise cornerstone player. Now comes getting the right pieces around him, being patient with the process, and resisting the urge to bring in guys just to chase the eight seed (we’re looking at you, Dolan). If Perry can have real power, the Knicks are in good hands.