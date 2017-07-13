Report: Knicks in talks to make Scott Perry team’s new GM

After the Orlando Magic had let him go right after the season, the Sacramento Kings swooped in and picked up Scott Perry to serve as an assistant GM. It was a move applauded around the league as Perry is widely respected, and the Kings then went on to have their best off-season in a long time (Perry alone is not responsible for that, but having him in the room had to help).
Now the Knicks are talking about bringing Perry in to become their general manager, working under team president Steve Mills, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley of ESPN are reporting.
Good on the Kings for letting him look at a promotion.
Perry would report to James Dolan right-and-man Mills, the man who gave Tim Hardaway Jr. $71 million, plus Perry still would have in place Knicks front office staff that has been in place for several regimes — don’t assume that hiring Perry changes the Knicks culture. It doesn’t. (There’s a reason David Griffin walked away.)
Nonetheless, Perry would still be a quality hire. It essentially would put a smart adult in the room.
The Knicks have an opening because Doland let Phil Jackson go (a good thing) just days before the start of free agency without a Plan B (a very Dolan thing).
Perry is available because when Rob Hennigan was fired as the man in charge of the Orlando Magic, Perry — his assistant GM — was shown the door as well. That surprised people around the league. While the Magic saw Perry as part of the problem in creating too soft a culture in Orlando, outside the organization people saw Perry as the bright mind too often ignored (for example, Perry wanted to pull the trigger on a potential DeMarcus Cousins trade, it was Hennigan who did not).
The Knicks are rebuilding around a young core led by Kristaps Prozingis, and they are trying to trade Carmelo Anthony (likely to Houston. but when is unclear). Perry will help with that if they give him real power and a good staff.
Peyton Manning, while hosting the ESPYS, joked that the U.S. women’s gymnastics team was so dominant, Kevin Durant wanted to join.
The Warriors star appeared displeased – because he’s a good actor.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Was Russell Westbrook also in on the joke?
New Orleans achieved its biggest offseason priority – overpaying Jrue Holiday rather than losing him.
But after escaping that corner, the Pelicans are backed into another. They’re capped out and need to fill out their rotation.
Enter Rajon Rondo?
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Rondo and Holiday playing together? I don’t know about that, though New Orleans’ unappealing shooting guards make it more palatable.
The Pelicans could use a backup point guard.
Quinn Cook has barely played in the NBA. No. 31 pick Frank Jackson is just a rookie and coming off injury. E'Twaun Moore and Jordan Crawford are combo guards, and Crawford might not make the team.
Rondo would be an upgrade.
New Orleans should somewhat stagger Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, as both are best at center. For all his incredible abilities, Davis’ weak spot is creating his own shot. Rondo, who has declined in so many facets, remains a quality distributor. He could play well with Davis. (Davis and Cousins have emerging outside games, but spacing with both and Rondo could get creaky.)
The Pelicans have the mid-level and bi-annual exceptions available. But using both – especially considering they could also re-sign Dante Cunningham with Bird Rights – could put them into the luxury tax. Signing Rondo would also limit their ability to add a wing, another position where they need help.
It’s probably impossible for New Orleans to address all its shortcomings, but at least Rondo might plug one hole.
Why would the Spurs renounce Jonathon Simmons (or even rescind his qualifying offer) while still trying to re-sign him, as reported?
Maybe because they’re not actually trying to re-sign him.
Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News:
This makes more sense.
If they didn’t renounce Simmons, the Spurs could have offered him a starting salary of about $7.9 million. If they didn’t pull his qualifying offer, they also could have matched any offer sheet, which could have included a starting salary up to $8,406,000.
With Simmons renounced, San Antonio can likely offer him just the $3,290,000 bi-annual exception.
The Spurs will likely remain above the cap regardless. So renouncing Simmons and removing mechanisms to re-sign him likely means only one thing: San Antonio is moving on from Simmons.
Plenty of teams could use the athletic wing, but cap space has dried up around the league. He’ll a home, but maybe for not as much money as he could have commanded as an unrestricted free agent earlier in the process.
Lonzo Ball – pun intended – balled out in the Lakers’ summer-league win over the 76ers last night.
He noticeably did so in front of Nike endorser LeBron James while wearing Kobe Bryant Nikes, not Big Baller Brand shoes.
LaVar Ball and Lonzo Ball, via Darren Rovell of ESPN:
“Lonzo is not forced to wear any brand and can play in any shoe he wants as long as it’s OK with the NBA,” LaVar Ball told ESPN by text early Thursday morning. “This is what being independent is all about.”
There are “no negotiations with Nike” at this time, LaVar Ball said.
“At BBB, you can play in what you want,” Lonzo Ball said on SportsCenter after the game. “I already played in both of my shoes, might as well get the ‘Mamba Mentality’ going. Put ’em on, and it worked out tonight.”
“At BBB, you can play in what you want.”
How convenient.