Report: Knicks in talks to make Scott Perry team’s new GM

After the Orlando Magic had let him go right after the season, the Sacramento Kings swooped in and picked up Scott Perry to serve as an assistant GM. It was a move applauded around the league as Perry is widely respected, and the Kings then went on to have their best off-season in a long time (Perry alone is not responsible for that, but having him in the room had to help).

Now the Knicks are talking about bringing Perry in to become their general manager, working under team president Steve Mills, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley of ESPN are reporting.

Sources with @IanBegley: New York met with Sacramento VP Scott Perry today, discussing deal parameters to make Perry new Knicks GM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2017

Sources: Sacramento granted permission to New York, showing willingness to allow Perry to pursue a promotion to a dream job. https://t.co/TAYjZv3hcB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2017

Good on the Kings for letting him look at a promotion.

Perry would report to James Dolan right-and-man Mills, the man who gave Tim Hardaway Jr. $71 million, plus Perry still would have in place Knicks front office staff that has been in place for several regimes — don’t assume that hiring Perry changes the Knicks culture. It doesn’t. (There’s a reason David Griffin walked away.)

Nonetheless, Perry would still be a quality hire. It essentially would put a smart adult in the room.

The Knicks have an opening because Doland let Phil Jackson go (a good thing) just days before the start of free agency without a Plan B (a very Dolan thing).

Perry is available because when Rob Hennigan was fired as the man in charge of the Orlando Magic, Perry — his assistant GM — was shown the door as well. That surprised people around the league. While the Magic saw Perry as part of the problem in creating too soft a culture in Orlando, outside the organization people saw Perry as the bright mind too often ignored (for example, Perry wanted to pull the trigger on a potential DeMarcus Cousins trade, it was Hennigan who did not).

The Knicks are rebuilding around a young core led by Kristaps Prozingis, and they are trying to trade Carmelo Anthony (likely to Houston. but when is unclear). Perry will help with that if they give him real power and a good staff.