Report: Bucks, Derrick Rose set to meet for second time

We could be getting even closer to the Milwaukee Bucks signing free agent point guard Derrick Rose.

According to report published by ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Milwaukee is looking to meet for a second time with the former NBA MVP.

Despite already having Matthew Dellavedova, 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, and Khris Middleton on the roster, the Bucks appeared to be interested in Rose.

Via ESPN:

The main obstacle on an agreement to relocate to Milwaukee has been compensation. Milwaukee is approximately $1.6 million over the tax. The Bucks have $7.6 million of the full mid-level exception available but can use only $4.4 million to sign a free agent. Exceeding a salary of $4.4 million would trigger the NBA hard cap and restrict the Bucks from exceeding salaries of $125.2 million. Currently, Milwaukee has a payroll of $120.7 million. In order to make a more lucrative proposition, the Bucks have to shed salary via a trade. Big man John Henson could be a prime trade candidate.

It seems like the best fit for Rose at this point would be a team where he would be a contributor off the bench to a backcourt. That could certainly be the case in Milwaukee if they keep their current roster lineup, especially with the three players listed above.

The compensation issue listed by ESPN has to draw concern for Bucks fans given that Rose doesn’t seem deserving of a larger contract. What Milwaukee currently has available feels about right.

Meanwhile, I think where Rose ends up will be one of the more interesting storylines of the last half of July. His role and fit on whatever team he signs for could really sway how we view the eventual contract outside of his individual performance.