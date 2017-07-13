Paul George says Warriors, Pacers talked about trade, but Indiana reportedly wanted Klay Thompson

Golden State adding Paul George to it’s stacked roster?

That was always the longest of long shots from actually happening. However, if you’re a smart general manager — and both Kevin Pritchard in Indiana and Golden State’s Bob Myers are smart — you at least pick up the phone and start a conversation. Because you never know what might develop.

George was interviewed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski for both SportCenter and his podcast, and George talked about possibly going to the Warriors. Indiana called Golden State but asked for Klay Thompson, but that’s as far as things got because the Warriors are not moving one of their top four players. Fred Katz has the transcription at the Norman Transcript from the podcast.

And as the Pacers shopped their best player, they put a call into Golden State, offering George for Splash Brother Klay Thompson, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on a recent podcast he recorded with George. “Yeah, I think that would’ve been the Chris Paul-to-L.A. situation where they denied that trade,” George laughed. “Yeah, I was aware of it. I would’ve looked forward to it, of just being in a good situation and a chance to compete for a championship. But it didn’t happen. It’s still fun to team up with a special talent and have a chance to compete against that team.”

George was eventually traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a move he did not see coming.

Would the Warriors be better with George instead of Thompson? Thompson is a slightly better three-point shooter, George a slightly better defender against larger players (such as LeBron), but the two are close to even. However, it makes no sense for the Warriors to consider this deal — they would need to max out George next summer when he is a free agent, as opposed to two years away for Thompson.

Just let this be a reminder pretty much every player wants to go to the Warriors.