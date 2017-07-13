Paul George: Oklahoma City ‘feels like home’

By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

The Lakers have been one of the worst teams over the last few years. They’re probably too young to improve much next season. Luol Deng‘s contract gets in the way of clearing cap space for two max free agents next summer.

But they’re Paul George‘s hometown team.

That, with the intertangled fact of playing in a huge market, was always going to be their biggest selling point in the George sweepstakes.

They might not hold exclusive rights on that hometown feeling, though. (And I’m not talking about the Clippers.)

Oklahoma City fans enthusiastically greeted George at the airport, and the Thunder made him feel even more welcome before his introductory press conference.

George:

It’s been awesome. It’s really been awesome. You can’t script this up any other way of saying that this has really been an unbelievable trip here. I’ve been wild ever since we landed. I got a real welcoming, and this feels like home.

George also said all the expected things about focusing on this season, not free agency. And I believe him. Why rush this choice before it must be made? George will spend the season forming his opinion of the Thunder. There’s much more to assess than day one.

A key question: How will George play with Russell Westbrook? Working off the ball-dominant point guard was sometimes difficult for Oklahoma City’s last star forward, Kevin Durant, who spoke to George after the trade.

It sounds as if George is trying to keep an open mind.

George:

What KD and Russ had, from my understanding, was nothing major. Guys, brothers necessarily – you fight. This is a job where you want the best out of everybody, and you’re going to bump heads. That’s as far as I know – and as far as I care to know – about their relationship.

But George isn’t entering the season with a completely blank slate. He’s already forming impressions of Oklahoma City, clearly positive ones.

It’ll still matter how the Thunder and Lakers – and other potential suitors – play this year. It’ll still matter whether the Lakers can clear cap room to sign two stars without infringing on their young core.

But, at this point in its year-long recruitment of George, Oklahoma City should feel as optimistic as can be.

Report: Jazz signing Ekpe Udoh to two-year, $6.5 million contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2017, 9:46 AM EDT

The Jazz reached deals with Thabo Sefolosha and Jonas Jerebko that exceed the mid-level exception, meaning Utah will likely waive Boris Diaw – whose $7.5 million salary is fully unguaranteed and becomes fully guaranteed Saturday – to create cap room. That move would leave the Jazz with another $3 million or so to spend.

The other shoe dropped today on that space – with center Ekpe Udoh coming to Utah.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Udoh has his ups and downs in five NBA seasons with the Warriors, Bucks and Clippers. He went to Turkey and really shined.

Has Udoh developed into a player who will succeed in the NBA, or did he just find the right competition level for himself overseas? That’s the open question he and Utah are facing.

The NBA’s shifting landscape bodes well for Udoh. At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, he is a versatile switching defender. He has good timing on blocking shots inside, and he moves his feet well on the perimeter. Udoh’s underwhelming rebounding still concerns, but the league is less preoccupied with his lack of interior strength.

The 30-year-old Udoh should be more ready to contribute than No. 28 pick Tony Bradley. Whether Udoh cracks the rotation might depend whether Derrick Favors is Utah’s starting power forward or backup center. At minimum, Udoh will be a nice change of pace behind Rudy Gobert, who holds up relatively well on switches for a more-traditional center but still carries that old-school size.

Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Warriors win ESPYS

Associated PressJul 13, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook won best male athlete at The ESPYS.

Westbook was the NBA MVP, led the league in scoring and set a record for most triple-doubles in a season with 42. The Oklahoma City Thunder star won the trophy over Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey for me,” said Westbrook, a fashion fiend who adjusted his black shirt and green pants with wide white stripes before he spoke. “I want to make sure I look good first.”

LeBron James, a five-time winner last year, was named best NBA player. The NBA champion Golden State Warriors earned best team honors, while Warriors newcomer Kevin Durant received the championship performance trophy.

“It was an unbelievable year,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “A lot of noise and hype around it from the beginning of the year, but we tried to keep our head down and focus on the process. Hope to represent exactly what a team means.”

The 25th annual show honoring the past year’s top athletes and sports moments was hosted by Peyton Manning, who humorously mocked his reputation as a control freak and an overexposed commercial pitchman in the retired NFL quarterback’s opening monologue.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles earned best female athlete honors Wednesday night.

Biles became the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast at the Rio de Janeiro Games, winning five medals, including four golds and a bronze. She beat out Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, WNBA star Candace Parker and Serena Williams for the honor.

“Ever since Rio it has been an amazing year,” Biles said. “I want to thank you all for believing in me.”

She was one of three double winners. Biles also won best female Olympic athlete.

Phelps won record-setting performance for extending his record Olympic medal haul and as best male Olympic athlete.

Aaron Rodgers won best NFL player and shared best play with then-Green Bay Packers teammate Jared Cook. Another Packer, Jordy Nelson, earned best comeback honors.

The biggest ovation of the night belonged to former first lady Michelle Obama, who posthumously honored Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for championing the rights and acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities through her founding of Special Olympics. Her son, Tim Shriver, accepted the trophy.

“Once a great first lady, still a great first lady,” Shriver told Obama as the crowd roared its approval.

The Patriots and Falcons shared the best-game award for the Super Bowl, won in a furious comeback by New England.

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels won best MLB player, while Crosby won best NHL player.

The show’s most bizarre bit involved Bill Murray accepting the best moment award for the Chicago Cubs’ World Series victory that ended a 108-year championship drought.

Wearing a red party hat on top of a backward Cubs cap, Murray cracked, “One hundred eight years of waiting is hardly a moment. This is the culmination of 108 years of momentum by momentous men.”

The actor and comic plucked a bottle of champagne out of a mop bucket being pushed by retired Cubs catcher David Ross disguised as a janitor. Murray used a sword to open the bottle and took a swig. He gave presenter Nick Offerman a bottle to open with the sword, and the longtime Cubs fans toasted and drank.

Ross eventually shed his disguise and writhed on the stage mimicking moves from his “Dancing With the Stars” appearance. Ross opened his own champagne bottle with the sword and chugged as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts watched from the audience at Microsoft Theater. The trio then poured champagne on each other’s heads.

 

Actor Bryan Cranston presented the Icon Award to 89-year-old Vin Scully, who retired in October after a record 67 years broadcasting for the Dodgers.

“Hi everybody and a very pleasant good evening to you,” Scully said, drawing cheers at his signature greeting. “I hope you don’t mind, but I wanted to hear it one more time.”

Comedian Jon Stewart gave the Pat Tillman Award for Service to Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro for his strength through adversity and continued service to his country.

The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance was given to 15-year-old New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, who is fighting a rare and chronic liver disease.

Lakers’ Lonzo Ball goes off for 36 points, 11 assists in Summer League win

By Kurt HelinJul 13, 2017, 1:29 AM EDT

In his first couple of games at the Las Vegas Summer League, in front of a sold-out Thomas & Mack, Lonzo Ball looked like a rookie. There were good things — the way he pushed the pace with ball movement, which was infectious throughout the team — and there were his struggles, particularly his shooting.

Wednesday night, the Lonzo Ball Lakers’ fans have dreamed about showed up — 36 points and 11 assists in an impressive performance.

He shot 12-of-22 overall and was 3-of-10 from three.

Maybe that it was playing in front of LeBron James that fired up Ball. Whatever it was, he should do

This is where I would normally write about not reading too much into a Summer League performance (good or bad), how Ball had some drives to the rim that were uncontested in a way he will not see during the season… but Lakers fans aren’t going to listen to that. So enjoy this and dream big, that’s what being a fan is about.

Report: Hawks signing Ersan Ilyasova to one-year, $6 million contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2017, 12:41 AM EDT

The Hawks are rebuilding – or at least should be.

They let their best player walk (Paul Millsap to the Nuggets) and traded their second-best player from last season (Dwight Howard to the Hornets). Arguably their third- and fourth-best players also left in free agency (Tim Hardaway Jr to the Knicks, Thabo Sefolosha to the Jazz).

Sure, rebuilding around Dennis Schroder, Taurean Prince, John Collins and DeAndre’ Bembry is uninspiring. But trying to win immediately with this roster is downright terrifying.

Yet, that continues to be Atlanta’s apparent direction under new general manager Travis Schlenk.

After signing Dewayne Dedmon (who turns 28 next month) to a 1+1 contract, the Hawks are adding Ilyasova (listed at 30) on a one-year deal.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

As a player on a one-year contract who’d have Early Bird rights next summer, Ilyasova will have the right to veto trades this season. Maybe he’d approve a trade to a better team, but he has a solid shot to start in Atlanta – an opportunity is unlikely to exist on a playoff team.

There’s a good chance Ilyasova’s value to the Hawks is tied completely to what he provides on the court this season.

And he’ll help. Ilyasova is a good 3-point shooter who takes enough charges to hold his own defensively. He has high basketball intelligence.

He’s just not good enough to lift Atlanta into relevancy. None of the other Hawks are, either. Maybe they’ll collectively exceed the sum of their parts, but this feels like a team – that if it gets all the breaks – tops out at just OK.

Now, the Hawks are also less likely to bottom out and draft a difference-maker or even just find a long-term contributor from this roster spot.